LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 18, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of United States Oil Fund, LP ("USO" or the "Company") (NYSE: USO) securities between March 19, 2020 to April 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your USO investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/united-states-oil-fund-lp/ .

On May 29, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission had opened probes into the United States Oil Fund, LP. According to the article, the probes concerned issues including "whether shareholders were adequately informed that the ETF’s value wouldn’t necessarily move in tandem with the spot price of oil and the fund’s recent decision to purchase crude contracts that expire further out in the future."

The Company's stock has lost 75% of its value in the two months ended April 30.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants stated that USO would achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its portfolio assets in the near month WTI futures contract. However, unbeknownst to investors, USO's purported investment objective and strategy was unfeasible due to market conditions in early 2020, including a "super contango" in which the futures prices for oil substantially exceeded the spot price because storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma approached capacity. Instead of revealing the known impacts and risks, USO held an offering of billions of dollars of USO shares in March 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired USO securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 18, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

