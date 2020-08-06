CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luca Annunziata, Executive Chef of forchetta, participated in, and won an episode of Food Network’s Chopped which aired on June 30, 2020 at 9:00pm. Chopped is a Reality Television Chef’s Competition. In this show, four chefs compete against each other in creating a three-course meal including one appetizer, one entrée and one dessert. Chefs must only use ingredients that the show provides, no matter how out of the box they may be. After each course is completed, chefs are judged on their work and one is cut from the competition.



Chef Luca began his unique culinary career under his mother’s guidance in Naples, Italy, where he developed a deep love for the art of cooking. His passion led him to travel around the world and granted him over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Chef Luca completed his culinary training in San Moritz, Switzerland at the prestigious Suvretta House St. Moritz, a Five-Star World Class establishment. He then lived and worked in various countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France. He eventually moved to New York, where he had the pleasure of working at the Hearst Corporation with Good Housekeeping Magazine.

Prior to moving to Charlotte, Chef Luca worked at Don Alfonso 1890 Boutique Hotel—a two-star Michelin Relais Chateaux restaurant in Sant’Agata Italy—considered one of the finest in the world. Once grounded in Charlotte, Chef Luca and his wife, Jessica, owned and operated Passion8 for 12 years, starting in a small space in Fort Mill and eventually moving to Elizabeth Avenue. After closing Passion8, they opened Luca’s Modern Italian Kitchen on Elizabeth Avenue. After taking some time to focus on family, Chef Luca joined the team as Executive Chef at Caffe Siena, an award-winning, casual fine-dining establishment in Uptown Charlotte, where he has worked for the past year while crafting his vision for forchetta. Caffe Siena underwent a full renovation and rebranded as forchetta in July 2019.

Chef Luca has been the recipient of many awards including his most esteemed, the Zagat Platinum Award for Excellence as well as Passion8’s “Top 25 Best Restaurants in Charlotte” from Charlotte Magazine. His Polpettine di Agnello and Fagottini won Taste of Charlotte Awards for Caffe Siena and forchetta in 2018 and 2019, respectively. He is also a founding member of Piedmont Culinary Guild, a certified 501c3 organization on a mission to strengthen the culinary community in North Carolina’s Piedmont Region and beyond.

Of his time on Food Network’s Chopped, Chef Luca says, “Competing on Chopped was such a rewarding opportunity. I am proud to represent the Queen City while honoring my parents and Italian heritage. Most importantly being able to share this experience with my wife, Jessica and son, Julian Luca is something I'll never forget. Rewatching my episode has only made me more excited for the day when we can reopen forchetta's doors. In the meantime, our team is busy preparing your curbside to-go orders."

To learn more about Chef Luca, or to order your curbside food with forchetta, please call 704.602.2750 or visit www.forchettacharlotte.com .

About forchetta

forchetta (forˈket.ta) is an Italian Kitchen with exquisite, handcrafted pasta dishes. The newly renovated space features a private dining room, remodeled dining and bar areas and a luxurious wine display. The restaurant boasts a sophisticated, modern atmosphere, with all-day dining options, an extensive wine list and daily specials to match. Complimentary self-parking is offered to those dining in the establishment.

