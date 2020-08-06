New manufacturer offers “Made in the USA” expanded production capacity, quality & fast delivery

Rx3000® FDA certified Class II Medical device inactivates 99.97% of harmful airborne viruses & bacteria, including coronavirus strains, influenza and pneumonia

Worcester, MA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) has engaged Strategic Link Assoc. to manage the supply chain, logistics and manufacturing of Vystar’s Rx3000®, a hybrid ultraviolet (UV) light and HEPA filter air purification system that is FDA certified as a Class II Medical Device, designed for use in healthcare facilities. The relationship with Strategic Link and its supply and manufacturing network enables significantly increased production capacity to meet the growing demand for RXair® purification products that reduce airborne viruses and bacteria, such as coronavirus strains, influenza and pneumonia.

On August 5, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at the Harvard Forum on Coronavirus, warned that the virus may be airborne and that the White House coronavirus task force will take a “careful look” at air droplets and consider new guidance on prevention. Already, hundreds of scientists have made headlines stating their research shows COVID-19 is primarily spread via airborne droplets. 1,2, 3, 4, 5

“As facility managers work to ensure the air in their facilities is safe, we are fielding requests for far more Rx3000 units than we could produce in-house,” stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar. “Strategic Link has brought together high quality, experienced suppliers and manufacturers who are considered essential businesses and have continued operations during the COVID shutdown. This will enable us to have a reliable supply chain and a top quality finished product that is ‘Made in the USA’.”

“We are proud to assist Vystar in producing the Rx3000 entirely in the USA -- from components to final assembly,” noted S. K. Chan, Strategic Link President. “Assembly will take place at Scott Electronics , Inc., our Salem, N.H.-based partner that is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider of electromechanical, fiber optic and cable and harness assemblies. They are certified for ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, the quality management system for design and manufacture of medical devices. Their close proximity to Vystar’s warehouse will minimize shipping costs and fulfillment time.”

Designed by biomedical engineers, Rx3000 combines patented ViraTech™ germicidal UV-C light with a patented five-stage HEPA filtration to provide UV-C germicidal irradiation (UVGI). Rx3000 has been proven in independent EPA- and FDA-certified laboratory testing to inactivate on first pass more than 99.97% of airborne viruses, bacteria and other contaminants, including those that cause pneumonia, influenza, MRSA (staph), streptococcus (whooping cough), tuberculosis (TB), measles and a myriad of other antibiotic-resistant and viral infections. 6, 7, 8

UV Light Treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19) - The CDC has long stated that UVGI is effective in reducing the transmission of airborne bacterial and viral infections in hospitals, military housing, and classrooms9. The CDC in April 2020 stated that UVGI is one of the most promising methods for decontamination of filtering facepiece respirators (FFR) for Coronavirus (SARS CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19. 1 The CDC report and a study titled “2020 COVID-19 Coronavirus Ultraviolet Susceptibility note SARS CoV-2 may be inactivated by high doses of UV-C light, similar to the 99.9%-99.999% inactivation rate of UVGI on other viruses such as Influenza A (H1N1), Avian influenza A virus (H5N1), Influenza A (H7N9) A/Anhui/1/2013, Influenza A (H7N9) A/Shanghai/1/2013, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. 9, 10 Rx3000 uses the UVGI technology detailed in the CDC reports. Laboratory tests previously conducted with Rx3000 have successfully inactivated Coronavirus SARS CoV-2 surrogates.

“Rx3000 can play a critical role in reducing exposure to dangerous airborne virus droplets,” said Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine Emeritus for Desert Regional Medical Center, and expert consultant for medical application and technology development. “A growing body of evidence shows that COVID-19 is transmitted primarily via airborne droplets, similar to influenza and pneumonia transmission. Therefore, prevention should focus on reducing airborne exposure. The best way to prevent airborne infection indoors is through wearing face masks, social distancing and using Rx3000, which combines powerful UV dosage and HEPA filtration that is proven to inactivate and/or kill 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria including multiple coronavirus strains, influenza and pneumonia.”

Stone added, “No matter how much you sanitize a room’s surfaces, it is all undone when an infected person exhales, sneezes or coughs. The Rx3000 provides the proper wavelength and strength of UV-C dosage to inactivate airborne pathogens to prevent infection from inhalation and reduce live pathogens falling on surfaces. With an MSRP of $7,995 per unit to service a 1,500 – 3,000 sq. ft. area for healthcare purposes, Rx3000 is very cost effective.”

High dose UV-C is harmful to skin and the eyes. Rx3000 is designed to prevent direct exposure of UV light to skin or eyes during normal operation and is completely safe for use in occupied spaces.

More information on Rx3000 and RxAir UV Light Air Purifiers and to place orders for Rx3000, RxAir 400 units and replacement bulbs and HEPA filters, visit http://www.RxAir.com .

Follow Vystar, Rx3000, RxAir and Vytex® news on social media: Twitter: @VystarCompany

Sources:

About RxAir

RxAir promotes a healthy lifestyle through the use of its innovative patented, ViraTech air purification technology, thereby improving the quality of life of each and every customer. Independently tested by EPA- and FDA-certified laboratories, the RxAir has been proven to destroy greater than 99% of bacteria and viruses and reduce concentrations of odors and VOCs. The RxAir uses high-intensity germicidal UV lamps that destroy bacteria and viruses instead of just trapping them, setting it apart from ordinary air filtration units. RxAir® and ViraTech® are registered trademarks of Vystar Corp. For more information, visit http://www.RxAir.com

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir UV light air purification products, Fluid Energy Solutions and Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL). Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

About Scott Electronics, Inc.

Scott Electronics, Inc, a certified women-owned business enterprise, is a total solution manufacturer for cable, harness, electromechanical and fiber optic assemblies. Headquartered in Salem, N.H., the company is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 registered. For more information visit www.scottelec.com .

