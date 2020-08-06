NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provides many benefits to organizations including cost savings, data accuracy, customer satisfaction, compliance and improved employee satisfaction. Companies have an opportunity to experience great benefits with RPA when projects are planned and managed properly. To date, organizations have found success with in-house development and working with external partners for their automation initiatives.

For a variety of reasons, companies may choose to not invest infrastructure, resources, or a large upfront budget for their automation projects. Automation Council announces an alternative so companies can still benefit from RPA: Automation as a Service .

Automation as a Service (AaaS) provides end-to-end solutions from process discovery to bot development, delivery and hosting. Additionally, AaaS encompasses security, governance, audit, compliance and training. Automation Council is receiving a lot of positive feedback with AaaS clients. Clients are very excited about having a “Set It and Forget It” model of RPA.

Automation Council is a group of IT professionals who believe in the value of automation and digital transformation. With decades of experience in audit & compliance, security, process mapping & discovery, security, on-prem & cloud infrastructure allow the Automation Council to streamline the entire RPA journey with fully customized end-to-end solutions.

For organizations that have dipped their toe into the RPA pond with varying levels of success, Automation Council also offers education, training & development in all major RPA platforms including, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Helpsystems, Microsoft Power Automate , Softomotive, Kofax and others.

The Automation Council empowers professionals and their companies to begin and perfect their Robotic Process Automation (RPA) journey.

RPA Officer ™ specializes in helping clients build out an automation strategy, identifying process candidates and process mapping for Business Process Management (BPM). RPA Officer™ also provides business process education for analysts, project managers and developers to enable teams in their RPA business case development.

BHFE Solutions has guided hundreds of organizations of all sizes in their Robotic Process Automation journeys. BHFE consultants & technical experts bring decades of combined experience navigating vendor selection, standardizing & optimizing business processes, developing software robots, training and forming centers of excellence. Being platform agnostic & having professionals on all major platforms, BHFE is unrestricted & fully capable of guiding clients at any stage, from those who are on the first steps of their RPA journey to organizations with solutions already in place that just need assistance unleashing their full capabilities.

Fluid Solutions Group (FSG) represents a continuous change in the world of technology. FSG brings organizations a comprehensive set of solutions in Cloud , End-User Computing, and Business Automation. Our solutions carve the path for you to transform your infrastructure, boost efficiency, enhance security, and allow scalability for future business growth... All these benefits help you deliver the best User Experience possible.

Contact:

Info@AutomationCouncil.org