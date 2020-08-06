EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Good Patch , a wellness brand that offers a variety of plant-infused patches, today announces their most recent wellness product – Rise. Rise, an effervescent tablet that quickly dissolves in water, infuses delicious flavors with vitamins and aims to help give a boost to your immune system.



Rise is available online in refreshing Berry and Citrus flavors – simply drop the tablet in water, watch it fizz, drink, and enjoy. Each Rise tablet provides a powerful burst of 1,000 mg of Vitamin C along with 13 other vitamins, minerals and herbs. Individuals seeking an immune boost can add Rise to their daily routine and seek the rich benefits of Vitamins A, C, and E. The tablets are high in antioxidants, have 350 mg of herbal blend including echinacea and ginger, and are an excellent source of zinc and selenium.

“The Good Patch is dedicated to improving overall wellbeing so we can feel as beautiful on the inside as we are on the outside,” said Betsy Scanlan, co-founder and CEO of The Good Patch. “Our team continues to develop innovative products keeping strong women in mind, and Rise is a prime example of this. We hope consumers can rise up physically and mentally with our new Rise tablets.”

The Good Patch recognizes that in order to support overall wellbeing, support is needed in community, environment and education, which is why they have partnered with Ambition , a non-profit school-based entrepreneurial program for disadvantaged youth. With every purchase of Rise, a percentage of the sale will be directly donated to Ambition’s scholarship fund so that the youth can continue to rise up to their full potential. The Good Patch team will also be dedicating their time to weekly mentorship with the Ambition students.

“The Good Patch is excited to not only offer our new product, Rise, to consumers, but to also bring forth change and positivity in our community through our work with Ambition,” said Cedar Carter, president & COO of The Good Patch. “Our Rise customers can feel good that they are giving love to their bodies, while also brightening the future for all the youths that will directly benefit from these donations.”

The Rise tablets come after the recent announcement of The Good Patch’s newest product and first-ever bedtime patch for children, The Nite Owl – a line of owl-shaped nighttime patches for kids ages 3 and up, comprised of safe and natural ingredients sold at thegoodpatch.com/niteowl .

Rise is sold in tubes of 10 for $9 and can be bought in bulk to lower the price per tablet. The Good Patch recommends users enjoy one a day, or up to three per day for adults 14 and up. For more information or to purchase, visit: thegoodpatch.com/rise

About The Good Patch

The Good Patch offers an array of safe, tested and pure products with plant-based ingredients. The Good Patch products are available to customers seeking results for everyday ailments, such as fatigue or minor aches and pains. The company was founded in 2017 with one simple idea in mind: when the people around you feel good, life is more beautiful.