Houston, TX, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Outsiders, the nation’s largest and fastest growing Chief Marketing Officer firm with more than 75 fractional CMOs with Fortune 500 experience, today announced the launch of its first ever national advertising campaign.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing seismic changes on many industries, marketing has never been more critical for company growth. The goal of our new national ad campaign is to tell mid-market CEOs that they have a tested partner who can help them not just survive, but thrive and grow in this new environment,” said Art Saxby, CEO, co-founder and principal of Chief Outsiders.

“Facing a crisis is nothing new – Chief Outsiders has helped 1,000 mid-sized CEOs weather storms for more than a decade – and we know businesses are more anxious than ever to get rolling again,” said Pete Hayes, CMO and principal of Chief Outsiders. “We can help.”

Click here to see the spot running on Bloomberg TV, Fox Business, CNBC, and the Golf Channel, among other outlets.

The industries Chief Outsiders – which has been listed on the Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies for six years in a row – has served over the past decade include tech, financial services, health care, food and beverage, retail, education, manufacturing, marketing and advertising.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 75 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of 1,000 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

