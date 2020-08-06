PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential antitrust claims on behalf of purchasers or sellers of May 2020 WTI Crude Oil Futures Contracts traded on the NYMEX between April 20, 2020 and April 21, 2020.
Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether Vega Capital London Ltd. traders colluded to put downward pressure on oil futures contract prices to reap a huge, one-day profit windfall when the oil futures markets collapsed.
Purchasers or sellers of May 2020 Light Sweet Crude Oil Futures Contracts (WTI) traded on the NYMEX between April 20, 2020 and April 21, 2020 are encouraged to contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the antitrust investigation or potential legal claims.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.
Kehoe Law Firm
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
Kehoe Law.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: