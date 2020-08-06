LOS ANGELES, CA., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In June, Dunkin’, BAMKO®, a branded merchandise agency, and Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), a design-led creative agency, teamed up to create a limited edition series of Dunkin’ branded face masks to keep fans covered, raising over $61,000 and counting for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, supporting health and hunger relief for children in underserved communities*. The masks have been met with customer excitement, with a limited supply remaining on Shopdunkin.com.

The masks retail for $10 (plus applicable tax and shipping), with $3 from the sale of each mask donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. BAMKO® and Dunkin’ collaborated with the goal of raising funds for an important cause while promoting responsible mask wearing with their fun, colorful designs.

“We heard from our fans on social that there was a desire for both self-expression and brand love as they adapted to the new normal. We created five Dunkin’-inspired mask designs with this in mind and encourage our fans to continue the best practice of mask wearing in a way that spreads joy,” said Drayton Martin, VP Brand Stewardship for Dunkin’. “This sort of creative and out-of-the-box thinking that aligns with the values we hold so dear is why BAMKO® and JKR have been such great teams to collaborate with over the years.”

“We’ve found ourselves in a profound moment as a society. The challenge of finding ways to step up and do good during trying times energizes the team here at BAMKO®,” said BAMKO® Chief Operating Officer Jake Himelstein. “Dunkin’ has seen that this moment offers us an opportunity to promote responsible habits in a new normal, spread joy to children, and have some fun in the process.”

Masks are on sale at ShopDunkin.com until August 31, 2020, or while supplies last, with a limited quantity currently remaining.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation brings the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. More information can be found at bringjoy.org.

*Donations will be made until August 31st, or while supplies last

