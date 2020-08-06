New York, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Logistics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340502/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing cross-border trade, increasing use of multimodal transport and growing e-commerce industry. In addition, increasing cross-border trade is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The logistics market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The logistics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer goods

• Automotive

• Food and beverage

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the use of blockchain with logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for green logistics and digital transformation in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our logistics market covers the following areas:

• Logistics market sizing

• Logistics market forecast

• Logistics market industry analysis





