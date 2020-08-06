London, UK, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Besides making job hunting less frustrating, Ann Louis Consulting is helping candidates increase their chances of getting hired in today’s cutthroat job market by providing them access to a quality, sector-focused employment program and career coaching program targeted for professional and career development.





Like many young people who left university after earning their degree, 24-year old Jodie Murphy found herself unemployed for months despite her efforts to land her first job. After getting turned down several times and faced with depleting funds, she decided to get any job she can to survive.





Eventually, a recommendation from a friend became the key for her to find the solution that helped her transition into a graduate role, which not only paid higher but also allowed her to put her degree and passion into practice.





Jodie briefly tells how her career came to be with the help of one London-based firm.





“After graduating from university, I was unemployed for over 6 months. It was truly difficult finding a graduate role despite my degree simply because there’s a lot of competition out there and every company I applied to has some sort of qualification and requirement, and I couldn’t seem to measure up.





As much as I wanted to keep on applying for graduate roles, my funds were running out fast. So, I had no choice but to get any job I can to be able to afford to live. I found a role in a supermarket doing customer service and held that position for over 5 months. It helped me pay the bills, although at the back of my mind I didn’t want to get stuck in that job. I had a desire to break into a career and sector that I wanted.





Thankfully, I came across a firm that could help aid my career aspirations through a friend who managed to find a Mortgage advisor role through them. He explained that they covered his training fee and allowed him to study for a few months” Jodie explained.





The firm that Jodie was referring to is Ann Louis Consulting, a recruitment specialist focused on entry-level recruiting. Apart from their recruitment service, they provide additional support solutions to candidates seeking to improve their employment prospects. These include a suite of online employment assistance programs.





Jodie went on to share: “I was really excited to learn more about them. So, I reached out to get an idea about their service and how it can help me get out of my supermarket job and finally start a career in the field I want to be in. The consultant over the phone explained everything in detail—what the program is, how it works and how they can afford to cover my training. I was sold on the idea of developing my job skills first through training so I can become more qualified for a role, so I decided to sign up.





I had to wait a few weeks until spaces were available again, and I have to say that it was worth it. The employment assistance program was great. I learnt so much and they helped me with arranging interviews.





Ann Louis Consulting is available to candidates who are finding it difficult to secure a role in today’s cutthroat job market, the online employment assistance program offered by the London-based recruitment firm covers a wide range of subjects and sectors. Each placements program is designed to increase the knowledge base and improve the job qualifications and skills of candidates as well as their ability to adapt in a fast-paced working environment. The employment assistance program is also meant to be completed at a time and place that works for the candidates, allowing them to attend to their other commitments.





Upon completion of the employment assistance program, a career coaching program can be accessed by the successful candidates. Experts are on hand to help cultivate their strengths and talents, maximise the effectiveness of their CV, and prepare them for interviews. After this, the firm’s recruitment team will start sending the candidates’ CVs to companies with open roles.





Ellis Long, a recruitment specialist at Ann Louis Consulting commented: “With the job market changing and becoming more and more competitive, we understand how challenging it is for job seekers to secure a role in the field they want to work in. This is especially true for new graduates. With little to no experience to show, there is nothing to make them standout from their peers.”





“By offering employment support programs with opportunity for full sponsorship as well as a comprehensive career coaching program, we hope to give candidates a better fighting chance in today’s competitive job market. We want to give them the right tools that will make them employable, while also providing them a better job-hunting experience,”





“If there’s one thing job seekers can do to increase their chances of landing a job, it’s upgrading their skills and experience. Ann Louis Consulting is a great firm to approach because they have an Employment assistance program.

