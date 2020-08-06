COLUMBUS, Ohio and PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Capital (Hamilton), a Columbus-based registered investment adviser (RIA) with more than $2.7 billion in assets under management (AUM), announced that it has been named as a member of the 2020 Financial Times 300. Touted as “America’s elite,” the annual list recognizes the country’s “Top Registered Investment Advisers.” Selection is based on broad criteria that include AUM, AUM growth rates, industry certifications and SEC compliance record, according to the Financial Times.



Hamilton, the only member of the FT 300 in Columbus, has offices in Columbus, OH and Palm Beach, FL, and has been honored on the list a total of six times.

“The FT300 is truly the industry’s premier list of independent RIAs,” said Matt Hamilton, Chairman and CEO of Hamilton Capital. “We are known for our sophisticated dynamic investment management, a distinctive professional team and a culture of continuous innovation. All are marks of industry leadership and we are thrilled to be recognized.”

Member firms are evaluated and selected based on the following criteria and rationale defined by the Financial Times:

AUM signals experience managing money and client trust. AUM growth rate can be a proxy for investment performance as well as for asset retention and the ability to generate new business. Companies’ years in existence indicates reliability and experience managing assets through different market environments. Industry certifications (CFA®, CFP®, etc.) shows that the company staff has industry expertise and signals a professional commitment to investment skills. Compliance record provides evidence of any past client disputes – a string of complaints can signal potential problems. Online accessibility demonstrates a desire to provide easy access and transparent contact information.

About Hamilton Capital

Hamilton Capital (Hamilton) is a nationally recognized, fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) that serves clients only in a fiduciary capacity. Hamilton prides itself on its deep and experienced team that delivers financial advice and institutional-level investment management across the client spectrum. With more than 65 employees, including 29 Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professionals and four Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) professionals, Hamilton manages more than $2.7 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Hamilton’s AUM has grown by nearly 18% annually since the firm’s founding in 1997 and it aspires to increase its AUM to $10 billion by 2027—aligning with its 30-year anniversary. The firm’s expertise and client-first mindset has resulted in many national recognitions, including being a member of the Financial Times 300, a list of the “industry’s elite advisors.” In addition, several of Hamilton’s advisors have earned national recognition as top 100 advisors.

For more information, including important disclosures regarding recognitions or rankings, please visit www.hamiltoncapital.com . For more information about the 2020 Financial Times 300 and the ranking criteria for this year’s list, visit: https://www.ft.com/content/6a45556e-6c21-4770-bc94-468fee0de563

