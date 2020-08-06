- Total revenue increased 68 percent to $121.3 million -

- Epidiolex approved in the U.S. for seizures associated with TSC, launch expected this month -

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH), a world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announced financial results and operating progress for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We were pleased with the strength of U.S. Epidiolex sales in the second quarter in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the recent approval and imminent launch of Epidiolex for the treatment of seizures associated with TSC provides a meaningful new opportunity to accelerate momentum through the second half of 2020 and beyond,” stated Justin Gover, GW’s CEO. “We also continue to be excited about the potential of our product pipeline, in particular nabiximols, for which we recently outlined our accelerated US development strategy in the treatment of spasticity in patients with MS and other conditions. We look forward to commencing the nabiximols Phase 3 program as well as multiple other pipeline clinical trials in the second half of the year.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $121.3 million compared to $72.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $8.8 million compared to net income of $79.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The prior year quarter included net proceeds of $104.1 million from the sale of a Rare Pediatric Priority Review Voucher.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020 were $477.6 million

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Epidiolex (cannabidiol) progress:

Total Q2 net product sales of Epidiolex of $117.7 million U.S. commercial update

U.S. Epidiolex Q2 net product sales of $111.1 million

TSC indication approved by FDA, August commercial launch planned

TSC payer reimbursement anticipated quickly following launch

European commercial update

Ex-U.S. Epidyolex Q2 net product sales of $6.6 million

Pricing & reimbursement progress in Germany, France and Italy

TSC EMA submission under review

Clinical progress with additional indications

Phase 3 trial in Rett Syndrome expected to re-commence in H2 2020

Strengthening commercial exclusivity

Orphan exclusivity in both the U.S. and EU

3 new patents granted and listed in Orange Book, bringing total of 13 patents listed in Orange Book, 12 of which expire in 2035

One recent patent listed is a non-use patent directed to the oral formulation

Epidiolex composition patent application in process

TSC patent applications under review

Nabiximols

MS Spasticity Clinical program

Three positive Phase 3 MS spasticity trials already completed outside of the U.S.

Five new MS Spasticity Phase 3 trials expected to commence in H2 2020 (2) and H1 2021 (3), any one of which could enable a NDA submission Phase 3 muscle tone studies – placebo-controlled cross-over design

N=52; Expected start: Q4 2020

N=190; Expected start: Q1 2021

N=36 (nabiximols responders); Expected start: Q1 2021

Phase 3 spasm frequency studies – placebo-controlled parallel group

N=450; Expected start: Q4 2020

N=~200 (nabiximols responders); Expected start: Q2 2021

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) spasticity clinical program

Three SCI trials expected to be initiated in 2020 and 2021

N=~100 (observational clinical discovery study); Expected start: Q4 2020

N=~100 (muscle tone in nabiximols responders); Placebo-controlled parallel group design. Expected start: Q2 2021 N=~400 (spasm frequency); Placebo-controlled parallel group design. Expected start: H2 2021

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) clinical program

Phase 2/3 study in PTSD (N=~ 325); Expected start: H1 2021



Additional pipeline programs

Schizophrenia (GWP42003)

Phase 2b trial expected to commence H2 2020

CBDV in autism trials expected to recommence in H2 2020

30-patient open label study in autism

Investigator-led 100 patient placebo-controlled trial in autism

Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (NHIE) intravenous CBD program

Phase 1b safety study in patients continues to recruit

Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations granted from FDA and EMA



About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX® (cannabidiol) oral solution, is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX® for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS or Dravet syndrome in conjunction with clobazam in patients two years and older and is under EMA review for the treatment of TSC. GW is currently carrying out a Phase 3 trial in Rett syndrome. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, in particular nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury, as well as for the treatment of PTSD. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in Phase 2 trials for autism and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 477,557 $ 536,933 Accounts receivable, net 80,357 48,883 Inventory 99,620 85,528 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,183 28,292 Total current assets 687,717 699,636 Property, plant, and equipment, net 125,106 127,765 Operating lease assets 22,333 24,916 Intangible assets 5,627 — Goodwill 6,959 6,959 Deferred tax assets 18,123 18,123 Other assets 4,715 4,850 Total assets $ 870,580 $ 882,249 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 16,238 $ 9,990 Accrued liabilities 93,313 99,374 Current tax liabilities 2,004 437 Other current liabilities 6,947 7,760 Total current liabilities 118,502 117,561 Long-term liabilities: Finance lease liabilities 5,066 5,573 Operating lease liabilities 19,659 21,650 Other liabilities 10,416 11,431 Total long-term liabilities 35,141 38,654 Total liabilities 153,643 156,215 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001; 373,709,720 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020; 371,068,436 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 575 570 Additional paid-in capital 1,655,500 1,632,046 Accumulated deficit (854,752 ) (837,959 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (84,386 ) (68,623 ) Total stockholders’ equity 716,937 726,034 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 870,580 $ 882,249

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Product net sales $ 121,230 $ 71,489 $ 241,762 $ 110,463 Other revenue 67 549 168 822 Total revenues 121,297 72,038 241,930 111,285 Operating expenses Cost of product sales 8,708 6,620 19,477 11,751 Research and development 45,734 32,467 91,608 62,842 Selling, general and administrative 75,894 62,273 147,077 117,351 Total operating expenses 130,336 101,360 258,162 191,944 Loss from operations (9,039 ) (29,322 ) (16,232 ) (80,659 ) Interest income 250 2,310 1,519 4,397 Interest expense (297 ) (268 ) (581 ) (533 ) Other income - 104,117 - 104,117 Foreign exchange gain 1,386 2,026 1,366 912 (Loss) income before income taxes (7,700 ) 78,863 (13,928 ) 28,234 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,128 (885 ) 2,865 (1,450 ) Net (loss) income $ (8,828 ) $ 79,748 $ (16,793 ) $ 29,684 Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 375,525 371,712 374,680 370,776 Diluted 375,525 377,435 374,680 376,674

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)