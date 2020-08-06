MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, has provided a corporate update and financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.



Key Second Quarter 2020 & Subsequent Company Highlights:

Completed the first harvest of conventional Atlantic salmon in June at the Company’s Indiana farm, validating its land-based Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) as an efficient and sustainable way to raise Atlantic salmon. The Indiana-based farm expects to ramp up monthly harvest of conventional salmon throughout the summer and plans to reach 100 metric tons per month by early 2021.

Closed a $4.0 million loan with First Farmers Bank & Trust to fund capital improvements and automation equipment at the Indiana farm.

Selected Site Selection Group to identify the most advantageous site for the Company’s planned 10,000 metric ton farm and CRB USA to design the facility.

Engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group to expand its strategic investor relations and financial communications program across key markets.

Management Commentary

Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty, stated: “The highlight of the second quarter was the announcement of our first harvest of conventional Atlantic salmon at our Indiana farm, an important milestone as we refine harvest systems and processes ahead of our expected initial harvest of AquAdvantage salmon in the fourth quarter this year in Indiana, followed by the anticipated first harvest of AquAdvantage salmon at our Canada-based, Prince Edward Island Farm in the first quarter of 2021.

“The first harvest of conventional salmon represents the start of the commercialization phase for AquAdvantage salmon (AAS), a milestone over 30 years in the making. This will be a breakthrough moment not only for AquaBounty, but for the industry—as it will be the first sale of a genetically engineered animal protein in the U.S. We completed proprietary consumer research in Q4 of 2019, and the insights have been used to build out our communications program that we began executing in conjunction with our first harvest and anticipate will support the commercial launch of AAS later this year. Furthermore, we continue to receive inbound interest from potential offtake partners, who see the inherent value in AAS, from both a sustainability and economic perspective, and we anticipate finalizing commercial agreements with key potential customers and distributors in advance of the first AAS harvest.

“After engaging Site Selection Group and CRB USA, we have made significant progress on finalizing the potential site and design for our planned 10,000 metric ton farm and will soon select the farm’s RAS technology provider. We are on schedule to select the farm’s location this quarter and expect to begin construction in early 2021. We believe we are now positioned to seize emerging growth opportunities within the space.

“While we plan to construct our own facilities at first to validate our business model to the world, our long-term, capital-light goal is to make AAS the clear choice for existing land-based RAS farm operators who wish to remain competitive in the marketplace. I eagerly look forward to what the future holds for AquaBounty,” concluded Wulf.

Financial Summary through June 30, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents were $10.0 million as of June 30, 2020 ($2.8 million at December 31, 2019). In February, the Company completed a public offering of common shares that provided $14.5 million in net proceeds.

Cash used in operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $7.0 million, compared with $5.2 million in the same period of the prior year. Growth of fish inventory biomass was the driver.

Cash used for capital projects for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $1.6 million compared with $0.9 million in the same period of the prior year. The funds were primarily used for equipment upgrades at the Indiana farm.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $6.6 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.8 million, or $0.37 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

About AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is a commercial aquaculture company focused on improving efficiency, sustainability, and profitability, leveraging decades of biotechnology expertise to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada approved the Company’s AquAdvantage salmon as the first and only bioengineered animal protein for human consumption.

The Company’s AquAdvantage fish program is based upon a single, specific molecular modification that results in more rapid growth during early development, resulting in a 70 percent increase in annual production output for AquAdvantage versus conventional Atlantic salmon. With aquaculture facilities located in Indiana and on Prince Edward Island, AquaBounty is raising its disease-free, antibiotic-free salmon in land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution to marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information, please visit www.aquabounty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential for, timing of and expected yields from the harvesting and sale of our fish from our production farms, the size of any such harvests, future revenues, the development of new farms and the selection of related service providers, the development of a shareholder communication program, and arrangements with potential customers, distributors, and processors; the effectiveness of our COVID-19 response and the potential impact of the pandemic; the sufficiency of prior capital raises; our scale and volume of production; and the potential for fish diseases, use of antibiotics, pollution of the marine environment, annual production increases, demonstration of aquaculture expertise, reduction in carbon footprint, development of new technologies, and our geographic expansion. Forward-looking statements may be identified with words such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “upcoming,” “believe,” “estimate,” or similar terminology, and the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these and other risks faced by us, please refer to our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), available on the Investors section of our website at www.aquabounty.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

AquaBounty Technologies

Dave Conley

Corporate Communications

(613) 294-3078

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

AQB@mzgroup.us





AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

As of June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,021,394 $ 2,798,744 Other receivables 57,369 55,198 Inventory 2,489,773 1,232,049 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 696,455 391,162 Total current assets 13,264,991 4,477,153 Property, plant and equipment, net 24,562,409 25,065,836 Right of use assets, net 371,292

399,477 Definite-lived intangible assets, net 150,736 157,588 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 101,661 101,661 Other assets 44,306 32,024 Total assets $ 38,495,395 $ 30,233,739 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,764,124 $ 1,462,809 Current lease liabilities and other 63,836 62,286 Current debt 140,288 163,155 Total current liabilities 1,968,248 1,688,250 Long-term lease obligations 321,728 352,808 Long-term debt 4,423,028 4,432,052 Total liabilities 6,713,004 6,473,110 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 32,105,684 (2019: 21,635,365) shares outstanding 32,106 21,635 Additional paid-in capital 171,102,440 156,241,363 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (576,644 ) (360,160 ) Accumulated deficit (138,775,511 ) (132,142,209 ) Total stockholders’ equity 31,782,391 23,760,629 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,495,395 $ 30,233,739

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)