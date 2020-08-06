BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (formerly known as THL Credit, Inc.) (NASDAQ: FCRD) (“First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC” or the “Company”), a direct lender to middle market companies, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a third fiscal quarter 2020 dividend of $0.10 per share payable on September 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2020.



“With an improvement in the broader markets this quarter and more visibility into the impact of COVID-19 on portfolio company performance, we saw an improvement in our fair value marks which in turn resulted in a meaningful increase to our net asset value per share increase this quarter of 6%,” said Chris Flynn, President of First Eagle Alternative Credit. “The increase was partially offset by net investment income per share that lagged our dividend. This was largely attributable to one-time and temporary items including our April equity raise and the impact of a smaller Logan portfolio in Q2. Our advisor has agreed to waive management fees for the next three quarters, and based on our NAV as of June 30th, the completion of our tender offer in July was accretive by $0.31 per share, or 6%. We believe we are well positioned from both a leverage and liquidity standpoint to support the portfolio, to modestly grow our book in the coming quarters, and to cover our dividend going forward.”

HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Portfolio results As of June 30,

2020 Total assets $376.9 Investment portfolio, at fair value $331.0 Net assets $195.5 Net asset value per share $5.54 Weighted average yield on investments 6.8 % Quarter ended

June 30, 2020 Quarter ended

June 30, 2019 Portfolio activity Total portfolio investments made, at par $5.5 $46.5 Total portfolio investments made, at cost $5.4 $45.9 Number of new portfolio investments - 7 Number of portfolio investments at end of period 44 48 Operating results Total investment income $7.0 $15.4 Net investment income $1.7 $8.9 Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations $14.1 $(9.7 ) Net investment income per share (1) $0.05 $0.28 Dividends declared per share $0.10 $0.21

(1) For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net investment income per share excluding the impact of the acceleration of deferred financing costs in connection with the reduction of commitments under our credit facility, and excluding the impact of the equity issuance and Tender Offer timing (as defined below) was $0.07 per share.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

In the second quarter, the Company funded $5.5 million in follow-on investments, including delayed draw and revolver fundings.

Notable investments for the quarter at par included:

$1.8 million follow-on investment in PDFTron Systems Inc., including a $0.4 million first lien senior secured term loan and $1.4 million in delayed draw and revolver fundings.

Notable realizations for the quarter included:

Repayment of a first lien senior secured term loan in Holland Intermediate Acquisition Corp. which resulted in proceeds received of $2.6 million and an additional $1.3 million in expected proceeds which are reflected as a receivable. The realized loss of $17.3 million was offset by a corresponding reversal of unrealized depreciation.

As of June 30, 2020, these transactions, coupled with changes in net unrealized appreciation on the portfolio during the quarter, bring the total fair value of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s investment portfolio to $331.0 million across 44 portfolio investments. The Company’s investment portfolio as of June 30, 2020 by investment type at fair value is presented below (in millions):

Description Fair Value Percentage of

Total First lien senior secured debt $ 234.1 70.8 % Investment in Logan JV 57.7 17.4 % Equity investments 24.9 7.5 % Second lien debt 11.5 3.5 % Investments in funds 2.8 0.8 % Total investments $ 331.0 100.0 %

As of June 30, 2020, the weighted average yield of the debt and income-producing securities, including the Company’s investment in THL Credit Logan JV LLC (the “Logan JV”) and reflecting the impact of investments on non-accrual, in the investment portfolio at their current cost basis was 6.8 percent. As of June 30, 2020, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had loans on non-accrual status with an aggregate amortized cost of $67.5 million and fair value of $40.5 million, or 16.2 percent and 12.2 percent of the portfolio’s amortized cost and fair value, respectively. As of June 30, 2020, 100 percent of the Company’s debt investments bore interest based on floating rates, which may be subject to interest rate floors, such as London Interbank offer rate, or LIBOR.

This compares to the portfolio as of December 31, 2019, which had a fair value of $384.1 million across 52 portfolio investments. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s investment portfolio by investment type at fair value as of December 31, 2019 in presented below (in $ millions):

Description Fair Value Percentage of

Total First lien senior secured debt $ 263.6 68.7 % Investment in Logan JV 83.4 21.7 % Equity investments 21.5 5.6 % Second lien debt 12.0 3.1 % Investments in funds 3.6 0.9 % Total investments $ 384.1 100.0 %

As of December 31, 2019, the weighted average yield of the debt and other income-producing securities in the investment portfolio, including the Logan JV, and reflecting the impact of investments on non-accrual, at their cost basis was 8.7 percent (excluding the Company’s investments in broadly syndicated first lien senior secured term loans, the weighted average yield on investments was 8.9 percent). As of December 31, 2019, the Company had loans on non-accrual status with an aggregate amortized cost of $36.0 million and fair value of $15.1 million, or 8.1 percent and 3.9 percent of the portfolio’s amortized cost and fair value, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, 100 percent of the Company’s debt investments bore interest based at floating rates, which may be subject to interest rate floors, such as LIBOR.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Investment income

A breakdown of investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is presented below (in $ millions):

Three months ended June 30, 2020

2019 Interest income on debt securities Cash interest $ 3.9 $ 8.2 PIK interest 0.4 0.7 Prepayment premiums — 0.2 Net accretion of discounts and other fees 0.2 0.4 Total interest on debt securities 4.5 9.5 Dividend income 2.3 3.8 Interest income on other income-producing securities — 0.1 Fees related to non-controlled, affiliated investments 0.1 0.2 Other income 0.1 1.8 Total investment income $ 7.0 $ 15.4

The decrease in investment income between the periods was primarily due to the contraction in overall investment portfolio since June 30, 2019, the decline in LIBOR, and the additional loans put on non-accrual status subsequent to June 30, 2019. Additionally, dividend income decreased due to a smaller Logan JV portfolio and the sale of Copperweld Bimetallics LLC in September 2019.

Expenses

A breakdown of expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is presented below (in $ millions):

For the three months ended June 30, 2020

2019 Expenses Interest and fees on borrowings $ 3.1 $ 3.6 Base management fees 0.9 1.8 Other expenses 1.0 1.1 Administrator expenses 0.3 0.4 Total expenses 5.3 6.9 Management fee waiver — (0.5 ) Total expenses, net of fee waivers 5.3 6.4 Income tax provision, excise and other taxes — 0.1 Total expenses after taxes $ 5.3 $ 6.5

The decrease in operating expenses between the three month periods was due primarily to lower interest and fees on borrowings due to a reduction in borrowings outstanding, a decrease in LIBOR and lower fees resulting from a reduction in credit facility size. Additionally, the Company incurred lower base management fees during the three months ended June 30, 2020 as result of portfolio contraction.

Net investment income

Net investment income totaled $1.7 million and $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, or $0.05 and $0.28 per share, respectively, based upon 34,310,634 and 31,769,141 weighted average common shares outstanding, respectively.

The decrease in net investment income for the respective periods is primarily attributable to lower dividend income and a decrease in interest on debt and other income-producing investments due to portfolio contraction and additional loans put on non-accrual status offset by lower net base management fees and interest and fees on borrowings.

Net realized gains and losses on investments, net of income tax provision

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC recognized a net realized loss on portfolio investments of $26.6 million, primarily related to the $17.3 million loss from the realization of Holland Intermediate Acquisition Corp and the $5.3 million loss from the restructuring of the Company’s investment in Allied Wireline Services, LLC, both of which were offset by corresponding reversals of unrealized depreciation. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized a net realized loss on portfolio investments of $24.1 million, primarily related to the LAI International Inc. exit.

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $39.5 million and $5.7 million, respectively.

The net change in unrealized appreciation on investments during the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in the fair value of the Logan JV.

Additionally, the disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and the restrictions put in place have contributed to overall write-downs in the portfolio during 2020 compared to the prior period.

Change in net assets resulting from operations

Change in net assets resulting from operations totaled $14.1 million and $(9.7) million, or $0.41 and $(0.30) per share based upon 34,310,634 and 31,769,141 weighted average common shares outstanding, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The increase in net assets resulting from operations for the respective periods is primarily due to the net decrease of the unrealized losses in the portfolio during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL CONDITION, INCLUDING LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of June 30, 2020, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had cash of $33.0 million.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $178.3 million in outstanding borrowings, which was comprised of $66.7 million outstanding on the revolving credit facility and $111.6 million of notes payable outstanding. As of June 30, 2020, borrowings outstanding had a weighted average interest rate of 5.3 percent. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company borrowed $15.5 million and repaid $15.0 million under the revolving credit facility.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s operating activities provided cash of $8.8 million primarily in connection with investment activity. Financing activities included $0.5 million net borrowings on its credit facility, $9.8 million for distributions to stockholders, $2.2 million to repurchase common stock and $0.3 million for the payment of financing costs. Additionally, the Company’s financing activities provided $30.0 million from the issuance of common stock at net asset value.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s operating activities used cash of $22.5 million primarily in connection with investment activity. Financing activities included $5.6 million used for net repayments on its credit facility, $13.4 million for distributions to stockholders, $6.0 million to repurchase common stock and $0.3 million for the payment of financing costs.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On June 23, 2020 the Company announced the commencement of a modified “Dutch Auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to repurchase up to $20.0 million of its common stock. The Tender Offer expired on July 21, 2020. Pursuant to the Tender Offer, the Company repurchased approximately 5.2 million shares at a price of $3.75 per share. The repurchase of shares was settled on July 23, 2020 for a total purchase price, excluding expenses, of approximately $19.5 million.

On July 1, 2020, the THL Credit Logan JV LLC Limited Liability Company Agreement was amended to reduce the Company’s capital commitment from $200.0 million to $110.0 million and the capital commitment from Perspecta from $50.0 million to $27.5 million.

From July 1, 2020 through August 6, 2020, the Company made new investments and revolver fundings totaling $5.2 million with a combined weighted average yield of 8.3%.

On August 3, 2020, the Company changed its name to First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc in connection with the approval of a new advisory agreement between the Company and First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC (formerly known as THL Credit Advisors LLC) at the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2020. In connection with its name change, the Company’s shares of common stock began trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “FCRD”. Additionally, the 2023 Notes and the 2022 Notes began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FCRW” and “FCRZ”, respectively.

On August 4, 2020, the Board declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on September 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020.

FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets: Investments at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost of $239,447 and $263,444, respectively) $ 219,936 $ 242,189 Controlled investments (cost of $177,868 and $178,769, respectively) 111,100 141,932 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost of $2 and $2, respectively) 2 4 Cash 32,957 5,890 Escrows and other receivables 4,652 12,353 Interest, dividends, and fees receivable 3,793 4,623 Deferred tax assets 1,899 2,267 Deferred financing costs 1,125 1,619 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,324 829 Due from affiliate 132 192 Total assets $ 376,920 $ 411,898 Liabilities: Loans payable $ 66,661 $ 66,161 Notes payable ($111,607 and $111,607 face amounts, respectively, reported net of deferred financing costs of $2,339 and $2,742, respectively) 109,268 108,866 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,732 3,434 Deferred tax liability 1,533 1,927 Base management fees payable 877 1,103 Accrued incentive fees 156 568 Accrued interest and fees 98 384 Accrued administrator expenses 77 — Total liabilities 181,402 182,443 Net Assets: Common stock, par value $.001 per share, 100,000 common shares authorized, 35,298 and 30,022 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 35 30 Paid-in capital in excess of par 443,398 415,596 Accumulated deficit (247,915 ) (186,171 ) Total net assets $ 195,518 $ 229,455 Total liabilities and net assets $ 376,920 $ 411,898 Net asset value per share $ 5.54 $ 7.64





FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment Income: From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Cash interest income $ 4,146 $ 7,821 $ 9,084 $ 15,888 PIK interest income 419 329 468 676 Other income 70 1,745 122 2,199 From non-controlled, affiliated investments: Cash interest income — 34 — 67 Other income 59 195 141 392 From controlled investments: Cash interest income 27 1,049 (249 ) 2,048 PIK interest income — 381 — 730 Dividend income 2,287 3,770 5,294 7,477 Other income 33 38 70 75 Total investment income 7,041 15,362 14,930 29,552 Expenses: Interest and fees on borrowings 2,545 3,243 5,248 6,641 Base management fees 877 1,815 1,901 3,725 Incentive fees — — (411 ) — Administrator expenses 287 392 614 842 Other general and administrative expenses 391 362 726 734 Amortization of deferred financing costs 546 335 1,197 1,030 Professional fees 453 552 824 949 Directors' fees 176 176 352 364 Total expenses 5,275 6,875 10,451 14,285 Management fee waiver — (525 ) — (525 ) Total expenses, net of management fee waivers 5,275 6,350 10,451 13,760 Income tax provision, excise and other taxes 35 161 87 238 Net investment income 1,731 8,851 4,392 15,554 Realized (Loss) Gain and Change in Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments: Net realized (loss) gain on investments: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (25,719 ) (24,066 ) (25,505 ) (26,483 ) Non-controlled, affiliated investments (909 ) — (2,474 ) — Controlled investments — — (263 ) 442 Foreign currency transactions — (1 ) — 2 Net realized loss on investments (26,628 ) (24,067 ) (28,242 ) (26,039 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 26,716 18,588 1,744 7,907 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (1 ) (12,343 ) (2 ) (11,901 ) Controlled investments 12,768 (540 ) (29,931 ) 5,371 Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies — (323 ) — (641 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 39,483 5,382 (28,189 ) 736 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) from investments 12,855 (18,685 ) (56,431 ) (25,303 ) (Provision) benefit for taxes on unrealized loss on investments (443 ) 164 26 271 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 14,143 $ (9,670 ) $ (52,013 ) $ (9,478 ) Net investment income per common share: Basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.14 $ 0.49 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share: Basic and diluted $ 0.41 $ (0.30 ) $ (1.62 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 34,311 31,679 32,062 32,028

