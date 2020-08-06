BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



Highlights from the second quarter of 2020 and recent weeks include (all comparisons are with the second quarter of 2019, unless otherwise indicated):

Significantly expanded its market opportunity with the acquisition of two mobile laser companies operating throughout the State of Florida

Appointed Benson Suen as Vice President of International sales and sold an SRT-100™ in China due to his contribution

New guidelines issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) recommended superficial radiation therapy (SRT) as the first-line alternative to surgery when treating patients with non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC)

Revenues were $1.2 million, compared with $7.5 million

Net loss was $2.6 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share

Worldwide installed base of SRT systems as of June 30, 2020 was 473 systems

Maintained customer support via frequent direct outreach and a series of online programs highlighting the benefits of SRT to treat of non-melanoma skin cancer

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $18.9 million as of June 30, 2020, compared with $15.5 million as of December 31, 2019 due to expense reduction and cash provided in operating activities

Management Commentary

“Our quarterly revenues continued to be negatively impacted by COVID-19, yet I am pleased with our ability to maintain strong customer ties during the pandemic as well as with recent activities that position Sensus Healthcare for significant future growth,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer. “The acquisition of two mobile laser companies announced earlier this week and the subsequent formation of the Sensus Laser Aesthetic Solutions (SLAS) division is expected to generate base revenues of $1.0 million over the next 12 months. We also have the opportunity to layer into this division our new aesthetic lasers, which are expected to receive 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by year-end. Together, these two acquired companies have approximately 30 lasers and six vans, and service some 150 dermatology practices across the State of Florida, including more than 500 that are not current Sensus customers. We also were attracted to this business as we expect aesthetic laser treatments to continue to grow, with demand from an aging demographic driving sales.

“We were delighted to announce the appointment of Benson Suen as Vice President of International Sales. Benson joined Sensus from one of our distribution partners in China, and he wasted no time in resuming shipments to China with the sale of an SRT-100™ during July. We have known Benson for years and he is a terrific addition to our team. We expect Benson will be able to jump-start our sales not only to China, but also to other Southeast Asian countries.

“Our preparations for the post-pandemic environment are ongoing. We continue to expand awareness of SRT and its utility in treating non-melanoma skin cancer, while supporting physician customers and protecting cash so we emerge from this crisis ready to do business. During the quarter we began sponsoring a series of online programs for dermatologists, providing a forum for sharing information and practice regimens with one another. These programs affirm SRT as an alternative to Mohs surgery, as physicians are reluctant to incur the risks of infection and adverse events during this time. To that end, we were delighted that ASTRO recently recommended SRT as the first-line alternative to surgery when treating patients with non-melanoma skin cancer.

“Lastly, we continue to work with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in order to revalue our main SRT billing code upward by Jan. 2, 2021. CMS has recommended the use of Evaluation and Management (E/M) codes for the treatment of NMSC using SRT. The E/M codes were increased. In the meantime, CMS has requested additional information from the Relative Value Scale Update Committee, otherwise known as the RUC. We will promptly comply with all requests through the proper channels. As a result, we continue to believe SRT will make significant market inroads commencing January 2, 2021. To date, we have penetrated only about 2% of the U.S. market, so clearly there is plenty of opportunity, and this COVID -19 impact has clearly identified SRT as a most valuable tool to treat NMSC as we share the very same patient profile,” Mr. Sardano concluded.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.2 million, compared with $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Revenues were adversely impacted by lower unit sales throughout the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.6 million, or 54.1% of revenues, compared with $4.9 million, or 66.1% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit and gross margin are due to lower revenues.

Selling and marketing expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million, compared with $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to cancellations of trade shows due to COVID-19, a decrease in commission expense due to lower sales and reduced spending on marketing activities.

General and administrative expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.9 million, compared with $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to a reduction in headcount. The Company’s G&A expense going forward is expected to be around $1.1 million per quarter.

Research and development expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million, compared with $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in expenses related to development of the Sculptura system.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.6 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was negative $2.3 million, compared with $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense. Please see below for a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, and the specific reasons these non-GAAP financial measures are provided.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $18.9 million as of June 30, 2020, compared with $15.5 million as of December 31, 2019. At quarter-end the Company had no long-term debt and no outstanding borrowings on its revolving line of credit.

Six Month Financial Results

Revenues for the first half of 2020 were $2.9 million, compared with $12.9 million for the first half of 2019.

Gross profit for the first half of 2020 was $1.3 million, or 47.1% of revenue, compared with $8.3 million, or 63.9% of revenue, for the first half of 2019.

Selling and marketing expense was $3.0 million for the first half of 2020, compared with $4.5 million for the first half of 2019. General and administrative expense was $2.2 million year-to-date, compared with $2.0 million for the prior-year period. Research and development expense for the first half of 2020 was $2.4 million, compared with $3.9 million for the first half of 2019.

The net loss for the first half of 2020 was $6.2 million, or $0.38 per share, compared with a net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.12 per share, for the first half of 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Sensus Healthcare management uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its analysis of performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should it be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock compensation expense, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of Sensus Healthcare. Non-GAAP financial measures are not formally defined by GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by Sensus Healthcare. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA assists investors who follow the practice of some investment analysts who adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude items that may obscure underlying performance and distort comparability. A reconciliation of the GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedule below.

SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income (Loss), as reported $ (2,574,582 ) $ 112,308 $ (6,161,688 ) $ (2,008,710 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 147,409 152,727 300,151 281,162 Stock compensation expense 130,994 158,144 286,772 312,680 Interest, net (39 ) (66,824 ) (50,140 ) (138,844 ) Adjusted EBITDA, non GAAP $ (2,296,218 ) $ 356,355 $ (5,624,905 ) $ (1,553,712 )

SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, As of December 31, 2020

2019

Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,414,542 $ 8,100,288 Investment in debt securities 459,295 7,389,407 Accounts receivable, net 1,086,258 14,011,180 Inventories 5,462,996 2,997,120 Prepaid and other current assets 1,683,976 1,505,175 Total Current Assets 27,107,067 34,003,170 Property and Equipment, Net 979,022 1,082,428 Patent Rights, Net 289,158 337,351 Deposits 101,988 101,561 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net 1,232,568 1,400,037 Total Assets $ 29,709,803 $ 36,924,547 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,860,885 $ 4,779,435 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,518,255 1,191,898 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 301,217 309,524 Product warranties 119,692 187,454 Total Current Liabilities 4,800,049 6,468,311 Loan Payable 1,022,785 - Operating lease liabilities, Net of Current Portion 965,718 1,115,529 Deferred Revenue, Net of Current Portion 851,515 1,339,285 Total Liabilities 7,640,067 8,923,125 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value – 50,000,000 authorized; 16,575,561 issued and 16,502,353 outstanding at June 30, 2020; 16,540,478 and 16,485,780 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019. 165,755 165,404 Additional paid-in capital 43,601,105 43,314,123 Treasury stock, 73,208 and 54,698 shares at cost, at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (309,901 ) (252,570 ) Accumulated deficit (21,387,223 ) (15,225,535 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 22,069,736 28,001,422 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 29,709,803 $ 36,924,547



