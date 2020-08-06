Q2 2020 Revenue Increase of 23% Over Prior Year Period

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Recent Highlights

Revenue of $66.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 23% over the corresponding period of 2019 Precision oncology revenue of $51.0 million, an increase of 21% over the corresponding period of 2019 Development services revenue of $15.3 million, an increase of 29% over the corresponding period of 2019

Reported 13,694 tests to clinical customers and 2,805 tests to biopharmaceutical customers in the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 15% and a decrease of 47% respectively, over the second quarter of 2019

Presented data from a new patient cohort that demonstrated that its LUNAR-2 liquid assay achieved 90% sensitivity and 94% specificity in detecting early-stage colorectal cancer

Launched GuardantINFORM, a real-world clinical-genomic platform to accelerate precision oncology drug development

Announced two strategic collaborations to develop the Guardant360 assay as a companion diagnostic for Janssen Biotech’s amivantamab in non-small-cell lung carcinoma, and expanding to a new indication, for Radius Health’s elacestrant in breast cancer

Strengthened financial position with an underwritten public offering raising $354.6 million in net proceeds, ending the second quarter with $1.1 billion cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

“During this challenging time, our team at Guardant Health successfully executed across our business and has never wavered from our commitment to serve patients,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, PhD, co-founder and CEO. “As we look to the second half of this year, despite the ongoing pandemic, I am more confident than ever in the strength and resilience of our team, the promise of the Guardant platform and the significant opportunity ahead to transform patient care.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $66.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a 23% increase from $54.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Precision oncology revenue grew 21% driven predominantly by an increase in average selling price. There were 13,694 clinical tests and 2,805 biopharmaceutical tests performed during the second quarter of 2020. Development services revenue increased 29% primarily related to the timing of project related milestones for companion diagnostic development programs.

Gross profit, or total revenue less cost of precision oncology testing and cost of development services, was $43.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $6.8 million from $37.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Gross margin, or gross profit divided by total revenue, was 66%, as compared to 69% for the corresponding prior year period.

Operating expenses were $98.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $52.4 million for the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 88%.

Net loss attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders was $54.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $11.6 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net loss per share attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders was $0.57 for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $0.13 for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2020. This includes approximately $354.6 million of net proceeds from Guardant Health’s follow-on public offering which closed in early June.

2020 Guidance

Guardant Health is not providing 2020 financial guidance due to the continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19.

Non-GAAP Measure

We believe that the exclusion of certain income and expenses in calculating non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for investors when comparing our period-to-period core operating results, and when comparing those same results to that published by our peers. To derive Adjusted EBITDA, we remove from GAAP results the impact of income (expenses) attributable to material non-cash items, specifically stock-based compensation and fair value remeasurements due to the subjectivity, management judgment, and market fluctuations involved around these amounts. We exclude certain other items because we believe that these income (expenses) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. Additionally, certain items are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations inherent in non-GAAP financial measures because they exclude charges and credits that are required to be included in a GAAP presentation, and do not present the full measure of our recorded costs against its revenue. In addition, our definition of the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Definition of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net loss attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders before: (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) other (income) expense, net, (vi) stock-based compensation expense, (vii) Adjustments relating to non-controlling interest and contingent consideration and, if applicable in a reporting period, and (viii) acquisition-related expenses, and other non-recurring items.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health Oncology Platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360® and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of our LUNAR program, which aims to address the needs of early stage cancer patients with neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection, cancer survivors with surveillance, asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening and individuals at a higher risk for developing cancer with early detection.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s platforms, assays and tests, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Guardant Health’s actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Precision oncology testing $ 50,991 $ 42,064 $ 111,237 $ 70,901 Development services 15,344 11,911 22,608 19,729 Total revenue 66,335 53,975 133,845 90,630 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of precision oncology testing (1) 17,809 14,650 36,000 25,673 Cost of development services 4,626 2,183 6,941 4,695 Research and development expense (1) 36,319 19,532 73,335 35,848 Sales and marketing expense (1) 25,015 19,439 50,130 37,246 General and administrative expense (1) 37,186 13,439 56,971 26,100 Total costs and operating expenses 120,955 69,243 223,377 129,562 Loss from operations (54,620 ) (15,268 ) (89,532 ) (38,932 ) Interest income 2,640 3,099 5,958 5,584 Interest expense (10 ) (287 ) (22 ) (580 ) Other (expense) income, net 2,285 (51 ) 2,076 96 Loss before provision for income taxes (49,705 ) (12,507 ) (81,520 ) (33,832 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 34 (1,207 ) 48 (1,181 ) Net loss (49,739 ) (11,300 ) (81,568 ) (32,651 ) Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,900 ) (300 ) (800 ) (5,000 ) Net loss attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders $ (54,639 ) $ (11,600 ) $ (82,368 ) $ (37,651 ) Net loss per share attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted 96,011 89,036 95,196 87,494

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of precision oncology testing $ 407 $ 126 $ 710 $ 296 Research and development expense 2,622 1,428 4,986 2,638 Sales and marketing expense 2,167 646 3,965 1,472 General and administrative expense 20,619 1,015 22,492 1,992 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 25,815 $ 3,215 $ 32,153 $ 6,398

Guardant Health, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,671 $ 143,228 Short-term marketable securities 773,160 379,574 Accounts receivable, net 41,017 47,986 Inventory 20,354 15,181 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,101 11,389 Total current assets 1,010,303 597,358 Long-term marketable securities 146,118 268,783 Property and equipment, net 56,995 43,668 Right-of-use assets 38,503 29,140 Intangible assets, net 17,148 8,524 Goodwill 3,290 3,290 Capitalized license fees 55 6,890 Other assets 5,124 4,882 Total Assets $ 1,277,536 $ 962,535 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,982 $ 16,197 Accrued compensation 18,526 18,557 Accrued expenses 24,055 25,703 Deferred revenue 11,485 12,277 Total current liabilities 70,048 72,734 Long-term operating lease liabilities 41,117 33,256 Obligation related to royalty — 6,880 Other long-term liabilities 1,382 1,672 Total Liabilities 112,547 114,542 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 50,400 49,600 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value of $0.00001 per share; 350,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 99,312,237 and 94,261,414 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,544,373 1,150,090 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,392 1,111 Accumulated deficit (435,177 ) (352,809 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,114,589 798,393 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,277,536 $ 962,535

Guardant Health, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. Common Stockholders (1) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders $ (54,639 ) $ (11,600 ) $ (82,368 ) $ (37,651 ) Adjustments: Interest income (2,640 ) (3,099 ) (5,958 ) (5,584 ) Interest expense 10 287 22 580 Other (income) expense, net (2,285 ) 51 (2,076 ) (96 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 34 (1,207 ) 48 (1,181 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,805 2,657 7,109 5,011 Stock-based compensation expense 25,815 3,215 32,153 6,398 Adjustments relating to non-controlling interest and contingent consideration 4,900 300 610 5,000 Acquisition related expenses (2) — 422 9,707 422 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (25,000 ) $ (8,974 ) $ (40,753 ) $ (27,101 )

(1) Net Loss attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders is the most directly comparable GAAP operating financial measure.

(2) For the six months ended June 30, 2020, acquisition related expenses consist of a dispute settlement expense of $1.2 million and IPR&D technology write off for $8.5 million incurred for the three months ended March 31, 2020 in connection with a settlement and a license purchase agreement. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, acquisition related expenses of $0.4 million primarily include certain diligence, accounting, and legal expenses incurred related to our Bellwether acquisition.