FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended June 30, 2020. (All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same periods of the prior year unless otherwise stated.)

Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $524 million, compared to $752 million, a decrease of 30 percent

Net earnings were $38 million, compared to $66 million

Adjusted net earnings 1 were $31 million, compared to $84 million

were $31 million, compared to $84 million Earnings per share were $0.61, down from $1.02

Adjusted earnings per share 1 were $0.48, down from $1.30

were $0.48, down from $1.30 For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, cash from operations was $212 million; free cash flow1 was $173 million, adjusted free cash flow1 was $169 million

“Early in the third quarter we moved quickly to align our operations and cost structure to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. Aerospace continues to benefit from a strong defense market, which softened the significant impact of the rapid reduction in passenger traffic and aircraft production rates. While Industrial results were also affected by the economic slowdown, the completed divestiture of our renewables portfolio enhanced the profitability of the segment,” said Thomas A. Gendron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Woodward. “We continue to monitor our markets, customers and suppliers, while maintaining flexibility to ensure we remain well-positioned to meet near- and long-term customer demand. As an organization, we have a strong track record of managing through the cycles of our business, and we believe we have the right team, operational focus and strategy to ensure we emerge stronger when end market demand improves.”

Third Quarter Company Results

Net sales were $524 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $752 million for the prior year quarter. Net earnings for the third quarter were $38 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to $66 million, or $1.02 per share, for the prior year quarter. Excluding renewable power systems and related businesses (“RPS”), which were divested on April 30, 2020, net sales for the third quarter would have been $516 million, compared to $729 million for the prior year quarter. The impact of the divestiture of RPS on net earnings for the third quarters of both 2020 and 2019 was immaterial.

Adjusted net earnings, which excludes primarily the gain resulting from the resetting of certain cross currency interest rate swaps and the impacts of restructuring charges related to COVID-19, were $31 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to $84 million, or $1.30 per share, for the prior year quarter.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 14.6 percent, compared to 28.4 percent in the prior year. The adjusted effective tax rate1 was 29.1 percent for the quarter, compared to 25.5 percent for the third quarter of 2019.

Segment Results

Aerospace

Aerospace segment net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $306 million, compared to $499 million for the third quarter a year ago, a 39 percent decrease.

The decline in Aerospace segment sales in the third quarter was primarily driven by lower commercial sales due to the secular decline in global passenger traffic and OEM production rates, plant closures and furloughs, all as a result of the global pandemic. Compared to very strong defense sales in the third quarter of 2019, defense OEM sales were lower in the third quarter of 2020, partially offset by higher defense aftermarket sales.

Segment earnings for the third quarter of 2020 were $41 million, compared to $103 million for the same quarter last year. Segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales were 13.4 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 20.7 percent in the same quarter of the prior year. Segment earnings were primarily impacted by the significantly lower sales volume in the quarter, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives.

Industrial

Industrial segment net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $217 million, compared to $253 million for the third quarter a year ago, a 14 percent decrease. Excluding RPS, sales for the third quarter would have been $210 million, compared to $230 million for the third quarter a year ago, a 9 percent decrease.

Industrial segment net sales for the third quarter of 2020 declined due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 across our markets, continued weakness in oil and gas, and the divestiture of RPS.

Industrial segment earnings and adjusted Industrial segment earnings1 for the third quarter of 2020 were $27 million, or 12.6 percent of segment net sales, compared to Industrial segment earnings of $26 million, or 10.4 percent of segment net sales, for the same period last year. Adjusted Industrial segment earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were $29 million, or 11.4 percent of segment net sales. The decrease in adjusted Industrial segment earnings was primarily due to the lower sales volume, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives.

Excluding RPS, Industrial segment earnings and adjusted Industrial segment earnings1 for the third quarter of 2020 would have been $27 million, or 13.0 percent of segment net sales, compared to Industrial segment earnings of $27 million, or 11.9 percent of segment net sales, and adjusted Industrial segment earnings of $30 million, or 13.0 percent of segment net sales, for the third quarter of 2019.

Nonsegment

Nonsegment expenses totaled $15 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $27 million for the same period of the prior year. Adjusted nonsegment expenses1 for the third quarter of 2020 were $19 million, compared to $20 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted nonsegment expenses for the third quarter of 2020 excludes primarily the gain resulting from the resetting of certain cross currency interest rate swaps and the impacts of restructuring charges related to COVID-19. Adjusted nonsegment expenses for the third quarter of 2019 exclude Duarte move related costs. Reported and adjusted nonsegment expenses for the third quarter of 2020 benefited from cost reduction initiatives.

Year-to-Date Results

Net sales for the first nine months of 2020 were $1.96 billion, compared to $2.16 billion for the same period last year. Net earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were $183 million, or $2.85 per share, compared to $193 million, or $2.99 per share, for the same period of last year. Excluding RPS, net sales for the first nine months of 2020 would have been $1.90 billion, compared to $2.10 billion for the same period of the prior year. The impact of the divestiture of RPS on net earnings for the first nine months of both 2020 and 2019 was immaterial.

Adjusted net earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were $206 million, or $3.20 per share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $236 million, or $3.67 per share, for the same period last year.

The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2020 was 14.3 percent, compared to 21.0 percent for the same period of the prior year. The adjusted effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2020 was 18.7 percent, compared to an adjusted effective tax rate of 21.1 percent for the same period last year.

Aerospace segment net sales for the first nine months of 2020 were $1.25 billion, a decrease of 9 percent, compared to $1.37 billion for the same period last year. Aerospace segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales for the first nine months of 2020 was 20.1 percent, compared to 20.2 percent for the same period last year.

Industrial segment net sales for the first nine months of 2020 were $710 million, compared to $789 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 10 percent. Excluding RPS, sales for the first nine months would have been $642 million, compared to $724 million for the first nine months a year ago, an 11 percent decrease.

Industrial segment earnings and adjusted Industrial segment earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were $82 million, or 11.5 percent of segment net sales, compared to Industrial segment earnings of $83 million, or 10.5 percent of segment net sales, for the same period last year. Adjusted Industrial segment earnings for the first nine months of 2019 were $104 million, or 13.1 percent of segment net sales.

Excluding RPS, Industrial segment earnings and adjusted Industrial segment earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were $78 million, or 12.2 percent of segment net sales, compared to Industrial segment earnings of $86 million, or 11.9 percent of segment net sales, and adjusted Industrial segment earnings of $108 million, or 14.9 percent of segment net sales, for the same period last year.

Nonsegment expenses totaled $94 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $83 million a year ago. Adjusted nonsegment expenses were $57 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to adjusted nonsegment expenses of $60 million for the first nine months of the prior year.

Cash Flow and Financial Position

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $212 million, compared to $219 million for the same period of the prior year. Payments for property, plant, and equipment for the first nine months of 2020 were $39 million, compared to $78 million for the same period of 2019. Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2020 was $173 million, compared to free cash flow of $141 million for the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted free cash flow was $169 million for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in adjusted free cash flow for the first nine months of 2020, compared to free cash flow for the same period of the prior year, was primarily the result of lower capital expenditures, aggressive cost control and effective working capital management.

Total debt was $929 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2019. Debt-to-EBITDA1 leverage at June 30, 2020 was 1.8 times EBITDA, compared to 2.1 times EBITDA at September 30, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

The global economic effects associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have been unprecedented in their scope and depth. We continue to see severe volatility in our markets making even short-term forecasts challenging. With that uncertainty, we will not be providing specific financial guidance for fiscal 2020; however we anticipate our fourth quarter financial results to be similar to our third quarter.

Conference Call

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited - in thousands except per share amounts) Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 523,826 $ 752,005 $ 1,964,401 $ 2,163,660 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 395,511 562,516 1,447,942 1,621,531 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 57,361 52,980 177,035 159,764 Research and development costs 34,522 40,661 106,029 123,359 Restructuring charges 19,040 - 19,040 - Gain on cross currency interest rate swaps (30,481 ) - (30,481 ) - Impairment of assets sold - - 37,902 - Interest expense 8,737 10,798 26,502 34,156 Interest income (377 ) (348 ) (1,340 ) (1,013 ) Other (income) expense, net (5,503 ) (6,916 ) (31,991 ) (18,134 ) Total costs and expenses 478,810 659,691 1,750,638 1,919,663 Earnings before income taxes 45,016 92,314 213,763 243,997 Income taxes 6,551 26,207 30,607 51,191 Net earnings $ 38,465 $ 66,107 $ 183,156 $ 192,806 Earnings per share amounts: Basic earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 1.07 $ 2.95 $ 3.11 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 1.02 $ 2.85 $ 2.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 62,309 61,941 62,188 61,977 Diluted 63,427 64,633 64,273 64,437 Cash dividends per share paid to Woodward common stockholders $ 0.0813 $ 0.1625 $ 0.5238 $ 0.4675





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands) June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,363 $ 99,073 Accounts receivable 537,515 591,529 Inventories 505,943 516,836 Income taxes receivable 34,685 8,099 Other current assets 57,441 55,691 Total current assets 1,236,947 1,271,228 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,008,259 1,058,775 Goodwill 796,372 797,853 Intangible assets, net 595,158 611,992 Deferred income tax assets 18,315 18,161 Other assets 251,618 198,517 Total assets $ 3,906,669 $ 3,956,526 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 98,639 $ 220,000 Current portion of long-term debt 101,643 - Accounts payable 160,887 240,460 Income taxes payable 12,164 18,849 Accrued liabilities 162,295 228,127 Total current liabilities 535,628 707,436 Long-term debt, less current portion 729,165 864,899 Deferred income tax liabilities 156,583 151,362 Other liabilities 575,527 506,088 Total liabilities 1,996,903 2,229,785 Stockholders’ equity 1,909,766 1,726,741 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,906,669 $ 3,956,526









Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Nine-Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 212,416 $ 219,202 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (39,072 ) (77,905 ) Net proceeds from sale of assets 18,844 809 Proceeds from business divestiture 10,443 - Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 12,700 10,259 Payments for purchases of short-term investments (13,109 ) (12,989 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,194 ) (79,826 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid (32,587 ) (28,985 ) Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 14,790 33,715 Payments for repurchases of common stock (13,346 ) (110,311 ) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 1,027,342 1,286,258 Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (1,191,319 ) (1,194,045 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt (1,187 ) (143,402 ) Payment of debt financing costs - (2,238 ) Net cash used in financing activities (196,307 ) (159,008 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,625 ) (660 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,290 (20,292 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 99,073 83,594 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 101,363 $ 63,302





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NONSEGMENT EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED NONSEGMENT EXPENSES 1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ 15,158 $ 26,714 $ 94,360 $ 83,211 Gain on sale of Duarte property - - 13,522 - Impairment of long-lived assets held for sale - - (37,902 ) - Loss on sale of disposal group (2,540 ) - (2,540 ) Merger and divestiture transaction costs (1,732 ) - (18,654 ) - Restructuring charges related to COVID-19 (19,040 ) - (19,040 ) - Net gain on cross currency interest rate swaps 27,481 - 27,481 - Acceleration of stock compensation (2,376 ) - (2,376 ) - Duarte move related costs - (7,035 ) - (23,159 ) Adjusted nonsegment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 16,951 $ 19,679 $ 54,851 $ 60,052





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries SEGMENT NET SALES AND EARNINGS (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales: Aerospace $ 306,494 $ 498,775 $ 1,254,655 $ 1,374,616 Industrial $ 217,332 $ 253,230 $ 709,746 $ 789,044 Total consolidated net sales $ 523,826 $ 752,005 $ 1,964,401 $ 2,163,660 Segment earnings*: Aerospace $ 41,096 $ 103,238 $ 251,645 $ 277,814 As a percent of segment net sales 13.4 % 20.7 % 20.1 % 20.2 % Industrial 27,438 26,240 81,640 82,537 As a percent of segment net sales 12.6 % 10.4 % 11.5 % 10.5 % Total segment earnings 68,534 129,478 333,285 360,351 Nonsegment expenses (15,158 ) (26,714 ) (94,360 ) (83,211 ) EBIT 53,376 102,764 238,925 277,140 Interest expense, net (8,360 ) (10,450 ) (25,162 ) (33,143 ) Consolidated earnings before income taxes $ 45,016 $ 92,314 $ 213,763 $ 243,997 *This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes.

Payments for property, plant and equipment $ 9,711 $ 23,564 $ 39,072 $ 77,905 Depreciation expense $ 22,378 $ 21,665 $ 68,101 $ 62,998





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT EARNINGS 1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Industrial segment earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 27,438 $ 26,240 $ 81,640 $ 82,537 Purchase accounting impacts* - 2,604 - 21,100 Adjusted Industrial segment earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 27,438 $ 28,844 $ 81,640 $ 103,637 * Represents the purchase accounting impact related to the amortization of the Woodward L'Orange backlog intangible.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBIT 1 AND ADJUSTED EBIT 1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 38,465 $ 66,107 $ 183,156 $ 192,806 Income taxes 6,551 26,207 30,607 51,191 Interest expense 8,737 10,798 26,502 34,156 Interest income (377 ) (348 ) (1,340 ) (1,013 ) EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 53,376 102,764 238,925 277,140 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* (1,793 ) 9,639 39,509 44,259 Adjusted EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 51,583 $ 112,403 $ 278,434 $ 321,399 * Includes, as applicable, (i) merger and divestiture transaction costs (ii) the gain on sale of the Duarte property, (iii) the impairment from assets sold, (iv) restructuring charges related to COVID-19, (v) the net gain on cross currency interest rate swaps, (vi) loss on sale of disposal group, (vii) acceleration of stock compensation, and (viii) Duarte move related costs, and (ix) purchase accounting impact related to the amortization of the Woodward L'Orange backlog intangible.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBITDA 1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA 1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 38,465 $ 66,107 $ 183,156 $ 192,806 Income taxes 6,551 26,207 30,607 51,191 Interest expense 8,737 10,798 26,502 34,156 Interest income (377 ) (348 ) (1,340 ) (1,013 ) Amortization of intangible assets 9,728 11,305 29,481 45,470 Depreciation expense 22,378 21,665 68,101 62,998 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 85,482 135,734 336,507 385,608 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* (1,793 ) 7,035 39,509 23,159 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 83,689 $ 142,769 $ 376,016 $ 408,767 * Includes, as applicable, (i) merger and divestiture transaction costs (ii) the gain on sale of the Duarte property, (iii) the impairment from assets sold, (iv) restructuring charges related to COVID-19, (v) the net gain on cross currency interest rate swaps, (vi) loss on sale of disposal group, (vii) acceleration of stock compensation, and (viii) Duarte move related costs





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS 1

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three-Months Ended Three-Months Ended

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019

Before Income

Tax Net of Income

Tax Per Share, Net

of Income Tax Before Income

Tax Net of Income

Tax Per Share, Net

of Income Tax

Earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 45,016 $ 38,465 $ 0.61 $ 92,314 $ 66,107 $ 1.02 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments: Duarte move related costs - - - 7,035 5,294 0.08 Purchase accounting impacts1 - - - 2,604 1,867 0.03 Loss on sale of disposal group 2,540 1,801 0.02 - - - Acceleration of stock compensation 2,376 1,788 0.03 - - - Merger and divestiture transaction costs2 1,732 1,304 0.02 - - - Restructuring charges related to COVID-19 19,040 14,200 0.22 - - - Net gain on cross currency interest rate swaps3 (27,481 ) (26,904 ) (0.42 ) - - - Subtotal non-U.S. GAAP adjustments (1,793 ) (7,811 ) (0.13 ) 9,639 7,161 0.11 Transition impact of U.S. tax legislation - - - - 10,588 0.17 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments (1,793 ) (7,811 ) (0.13 ) 9,639 17,749 0.28 Adjusted earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 43,223 $ 30,654 $ 0.48 $ 101,953 $ 83,856 $ 1.30 (1) Represents the purchase accounting impacts related to the amortization of the Woodward L’Orange backlog intangible.

(2) Merger and divestiture transaction costs include, as applicable, (i) merger-related transactions costs associated with the now-terminated merger with Hexcel, and (ii) divestiture-related transaction costs associated with the divestiture of the disposal groups.

(3) The net gain on cross-currency interest rate swaps includes (i) the net realized gains on termination of the instruments and (ii) the swap breakage fees associated with termination of the instruments.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS 1

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019

Before Income

Tax Net of Income

Tax Per Share, Net

of Income Tax Before Income

Tax Net of Income

Tax Per Share, Net

of Income Tax

Earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 213,763 $ 183,156 $ 2.85 $ 243,997 $ 192,806 2.99 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments: Gain on sale of Duarte property (13,522 ) (10,175 ) (0.16 ) - - - Impairment of long-lived assets held for sale 37,902 28,016 0.44 - - - Duarte move related costs - - - 23,159 17,417 0.27 Purchase accounting impacts1 - - - 21,100 14,949 0.23 Loss on sale of disposal group 2,540 1,801 0.02 - - - Acceleration of stock compensation 2,376 1,788 0.03 - - - Merger and divestiture transaction costs2 18,654 14,038 0.22 - - - Restructuring charges related to COVID-19 19,040 14,200 0.22 - - - Net gain on cross currency interest rate swaps3 (27,481 ) (26,904 ) (0.42 ) - - - Sub-total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 39,509 22,764 0.35 44,259 32,366 0.50 Transition impact of U.S. tax legislation - - - - 10,588 0.18 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 39,509 22,764 0.35 44,259 42,954 0.68 Adjusted earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 253,272 $ 205,920 $ 3.20 $ 288,256 $ 235,760 $ 3.67 (1) Represents the purchase accounting impacts related to the amortization of the Woodward L’Orange backlog intangible.

(2) Merger and divestiture transaction costs include, as applicable, (i) merger-related transactions costs associated with the now-terminated merger with Hexcel, and (ii) divestiture-related transaction costs associated with the divestiture of the disposal groups.

(3) The net gain on cross-currency interest rate swaps includes (i) the net realized gains on termination of the instruments and (ii) the swap breakage fees associated with termination of the instruments.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW1 AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW1 (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Nine-Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 212,416 $ 219,202 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (39,072 ) (77,905 ) Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) 173,344 141,297 Cash proceeds from the sale of the Duarte facility 18,767 - Cash paid for merger and divestiture transaction costs 17,624 - Cash paid for restructuring charges 14,052 - Net cash proceeds from cross currency interest rate swaps (55,191 ) - Adjusted free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 168,596 $ 141,297





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT NET SALES EXCLUDING RENEWABLES AND OTHER BUSINESS DIVESTITURES (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Industrial segment net sales $ 217,332 $ 253,230 $ 709,746 $ 789,044 Disposal group sales 7,730 22,813 67,663 64,667 Industrial segment net sales excluding renewables and other business divestitures $ 209,602 $ 230,417 $ 642,083 $ 724,377





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT EARNINGS EXCLUDING RENEWABLES AND OTHER BUSINESS DIVESTITURES (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Industrial segment earnings $ 27,438 $ 26,240 $ 81,640 $ 82,537 Disposal group earnings (losses) 252 (1,166 ) 3,602 (3,940 ) Industrial segment earnings excluding renewables and other business divestitures $ 27,186 $ 27,406 $ 78,038 $ 86,477





1 Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures : Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted Industrial segment earnings, adjusted EBIT and EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) the gain on sale of assets associated with the sale of the Company’s Duarte real estate, (ii) the charge from the impairment of assets held for sale, and the losses, associated with the Company’s divestiture of its renewable power systems and related businesses (collectively, the “disposal group”), (iii) Duarte move related costs, (iv) the purchase accounting impacts related to the amortization of the backlog intangible acquired in connection with the acquisition of Woodward L’Orange on June 1, 2018 (the “L’Orange Acquisition”), (v) the transition impacts of the change in U.S. federal tax legislation in December 2017, (vi) costs associated with the previously proposed merger with Hexcel Corporation, which merger agreement was terminated on April 5, 2020, and (vii) transaction costs associated with the completed divestiture of our renewable power systems and related businesses, (viii) restructuring charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, (ix) acceleration of stock compensation expense related to restructuring activities, and (x) the net gain on settlement of cross-currency interest rate swaps. Woodward believes that these items are short-term costs or are otherwise not related to the ongoing operations of the business and therefore, uses them to illustrate more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Adjusted free cash flow is free cash flow (defined below) plus the cash proceeds from the sale of real property at our former Duarte operations and cash payments added back for merger and divestiture transaction costs, cash payments for restructuring activities, and excluding cash proceeds from the settlement of our cross-currency interest rate swaps. Management believes the inclusion of these proceeds in free cash flow better portrays the net cash impact of relocating the Duarte, CA operations to the Drake Campus in Fort Collins, CO and excludes the unusual or infrequent cash payments for merger and divestiture transaction costs not indicative of Woodward’s operating performance for the period.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted cash flow from operating activities, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted Industrial segment net earnings, adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment, as well as adjusted free cash flow (as described above), in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because EBIT and EBITDA, and adjusted EBIT and EBITDA, exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Management’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT and EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

