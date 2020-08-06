WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today its second quarter 2020 financial results and provided a business update.
“I’m pleased to report substantial progress across a number of areas of the Company in the second quarter of 2020 despite significant adjustments to adapt our clinical trial operations to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions,” commented Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entasis Therapeutics. “First, our two ongoing Phase 3 registration trials addressing carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections and uncomplicated gonorrhea due to Neisseria gonorrhea, two “CDC urgent threats,” continue to make progress in enrolling patients. Each trial, however, has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as it disrupts healthcare facilities and practitioners around the world. As a result of the unpredictability of these disruptions, at this time we cannot provide specific guidance when each trial will be completed.”
“Second, we have strengthened our balance sheet by completing the closing of the $35 million common stock and warrant investment from Innoviva, Inc., which strategically positions us to fund the ATTACK Phase 3 registration trial and advance our pipeline. Third, we secured two non-dilutive funding awards to support our pipeline of novel antibacterial programs. We are pleased to continue our relationship with CARB-X, which, in June, exercised a new option award under our existing arrangement that will support development of ETX0462 to Phase 1-ready status. ETX0462 is being developed to potentially address multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas infections. Additionally, we have been awarded a contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) that included an initial amount of approximately $3 million and the potential to receive up to $15.5 million. We believe this contract further validates the potential of our NBP platform to yield novel molecules with expanded Gram-negative spectrum against antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens. Finally, seven articles were published across our clinical programs SUL-DUR, zoliflodacin, and ETX0282CPDP, including a zoliflodacin article that was chosen as the Editors’ Choice in the May 12, 2020 edition of ACS Infectious Disease. Taken together, these accomplishments provide us with momentum to continue executing on our business objectives in the second half of 2020.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
The Company reported a net loss of $13.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which is consistent with a net loss of $13.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Research and development expenses were $10.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $10.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease of $0.5 million was primarily due to decreases in spending related to our SUL-DUR product candidate and were partially offset by an increase in personnel expenses associated with higher headcount, salaries and stock-based compensation expense.
General and administrative expenses were $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $3.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease of $0.2 million was driven primarily by a decrease in legal and consulting expenses and were partially offset by an increase in personnel expenses associated with higher headcount.
As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $50.8 million, compared to $27.5 million as of March 31, 2020 . In April, the Company also entered into an agreement with Innoviva Inc. for the private placement of $35 million. Based on our current operating plan, we believe that our existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2021.
About Entasis
Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.
Entasis Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Entasis’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during non-clinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected and changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Entasis’ collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Many of these factors are beyond Entasis’ control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Entasis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and except as required by law, Entasis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
|Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Unaudited
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
| Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|10,239
|$
|10,677
|$
|21,862
|$
|21,679
|General and administrative
|3,241
|3,421
|7,021
|6,609
|Total operating expenses
|13,480
|14,098
|28,883
|28,288
|Loss from operations
|(13,480
|)
|(14,098
|)
|(28,883
|)
|-
|(28,288
|)
|Other income:
|Grant income
|48
|372
|62
|1,201
|Interest income
|36
|417
|159
|908
|Total other income
|84
|789
|221
|2,109
|Loss before income taxes
|(13,396
|)
|(13,309
|)
|(28,662
|)
|(26,179
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|73
|-
|144
|Net loss
|$
|(13,396
|)
|$
|(13,382
|)
|$
|(28,662
|)
|$
|(26,323
|)
|Net loss per share—basic and diluted
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|(1.02
|)
|$
|(1.89
|)
|$
|(2.00
|)
|Weighted average common stock outstanding—basic and diluted
|17,095,140
|13,131,291
|15,193,351
|13,128,956
|Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Unaudited
|(in thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|50,771
|$
|40,996
|Other assets
|5,693
|10,038
|Total assets
|$
|56,464
|$
|51,034
|Total liabilities
|$
|7,177
|$
|8,877
|Total stockholders' equity
|49,287
|42,157
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|56,464
|$
|51,034
