– Anticipate preliminary data presentation of menin inhibitor program, KO-539, at ASH –
– Continued progress in registration-directed trial of tipifarnib in HRAS mutant HNSCC –
– Opportunity to expand to HRAS and PI3K dependent tumors with potential to target up to 50% of HNSCC –
– $338.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments provide runway into 2023 –
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today reported second quarter 2020 financial results and provided a corporate update.
“Last quarter we implemented a number of strategic measures to focus on our two major development pillars: tipifarnib in HRAS-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and KO-539 in acute myeloid leukemia (AML),” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology. “We believe tipifarnib and KO-539 provide opportunities to address large proportions of head and neck cancers and acute leukemias, respectively. Now, following a successful public offering this past quarter, we are well-positioned to advance each of these programs toward important upcoming catalysts.”
Corporate Update
Financial Results
Conference Call and Webcast
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant HNSCC. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A(MLL) protein-protein interaction currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed/refractory AML. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of Kura’s product candidates, tipifarnib and KO-539, progress and expected timing of Kura’s drug development programs and clinical trials and submission of regulatory filings, the presentation of data from clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings and future clinical trials, the regulatory approval path for tipifarnib, the strength of Kura’s balance sheet and the adequacy of cash on hand. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, applications and other interactions with regulatory bodies, the risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, the risks associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "promise," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
|Statements of Operations Data
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|13,697
|$
|11,440
|$
|26,272
|$
|21,822
|General and administrative
|7,476
|4,451
|15,101
|9,020
|Total operating expenses
|21,173
|15,891
|41,373
|30,842
|Other income, net
|686
|948
|1,676
|1,959
|Net loss
|$
|(20,487
|)
|$
|(14,943
|)
|$
|(39,697
|)
|$
|(28,883
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Weighted average number of
shares used in computing net loss
per share, basic and diluted
|51,633
|38,928
|48,522
|38,550
|KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
|Balance Sheet Data
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|338,869
|$
|236,891
|Working capital
|323,635
|224,039
|Total assets
|353,000
|241,972
|Long-term liabilities
|12,075
|7,627
|Accumulated deficit
|(252,574
|)
|(212,877
|)
|Stockholders’ equity
|322,374
|218,781
Contacts
Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com
Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com
Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com
