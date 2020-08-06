- Grows Revenue 13%, Compared to Q2 2019 -

- Increases Total Clinic Count to 539, Opening 13 Clinics in Q2 2020 -

- Sells 11 Franchise Licenses in Q2 2020 -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, reported its financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights: 2020 Compared to 2019

Increased system-wide sales 1 2%, to $53.5 million.

2%, to $53.5 million. Reported system-wide comp sales 2 decrease of 6%.

decrease of 6%. Grew revenue 13%, to $12.6 million.

Posted net income of $116,000, compared to $462,000.

Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million for both periods.

Operating Achievements Highlights

Sold 11 franchise licenses in the quarter.

Increased total clinic count to 539 as of June 30, 2020, up from 530 at March 31, 2020. Opened 13 clinics for a total of 30 in the first half of 2020, one more compared to the first half of 2019. Opened 12 and closed four franchised clinics during the quarter, resulting in 477 franchised clinics. Opened one greenfield in June, resulting in 62 company-owned or managed clinics.

99% of clinics were open as of June 30, 2020.

In July, Increased system-wide comp sales 2 10%; Sold 14 franchise licenses; and Opened 6 franchised clinics and one greenfield clinic, bringing the total clinic count to 546.



“Our solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2020 was driven by strong clinic operations, clinic openings and franchise license sales, demonstrating the resiliency of our business model especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. “We provide convenient, affordable chiropractic care, which our patients validate as an essential healthcare service. The need for pain relief - particularly in a natural, holistic way - continues to grow. Our strategy to expand the market through retail clinics continues to build our brand, increase the awareness of chiropractic care and attract new patients. A recent marketing initiative successfully reengaged frozen memberships. A second promotion welcomed new patients, at no charge for their initial visit, resulting in converting those patients to packages and memberships at record levels.”

“Our franchise growth shows the strength of our value proposition. In 2020 through the end of July, we sold 49 franchise licenses and opened 37 clinics, which is both remarkable during this pandemic and indicative of the positive outlook of our business. We remain confident in our ability to adapt, to serve and to grow in this unique environment. We continue to march toward our target of opening 1,000 clinics by the end of 2023. To achieve our goal, we will focus on opening more greenfield clinics to complement franchised clinic growth. Our resilient hybrid business model remains a foundation for long-term growth and shareholder value.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30: 2020 Compared to 2019

Revenue was $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, reflecting a greater number of clinics, which was partially offset by the impact of the pandemic.

Cost of revenue was $1.4 million, compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was in line with the total increase in franchise sales and reflective of higher regional developer royalties and commissions.

Selling and marketing expenses were $1.8 million for both periods, reflecting the timing of advertising spending. General and administrative expenses were $8.5 million, compared to $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in payroll and related expenses to support revenue growth and increased clinic count. The company continued to operate its corporate clinics and headquarters without any furloughs or lay-offs while working to increase sanitary measures to ensure patient and employee safety.

Net income was $116,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $462,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million for both periods. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net gain/(loss) on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30: 2020 Compared to 2019

Revenue was $26.2 million in the first six months of 2020, increasing 20% compared to $21.8 million in the same period of 2019. This increase reflects a greater number of clinics and increased gross sales at both franchised and company-owned or managed clinics during the first quarter, which was partially offset by the negative impact of the pandemic during the second quarter.

Net income was $931,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million, compared to $2.6 million in the first six months of 2019.

Balance Sheet Liquidity

Unrestricted cash was $14.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2019, reflecting $2.7 million borrowed under the CARES Act U.S. Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program, $2.0 million drawn on a revolving line of credit and $3.0 million in cash flow from operations. The increased liquidity enhances the company’s ability to maintain payroll and manage disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 Guidance for Financial Results and Clinic Openings Withdrawn

As announced on March 20, 2020, given the uncertainties of the potential impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company withdrew its 2020 financial and clinic opening guidance. The company is not providing an update at this time.

Conference Call

The Joint Corp. management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020, to discuss the second quarter 2020 results. To gain immediate access to the call, bypass the operator and avoid the queue, you may preregister by clicking here. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. Those who prefer to call-in directly, may do so approximately 20 minutes prior to the start time by dialing 706-643-5902 or 888-869-1189 and using reference code 3190497. The accompanying slide presentation will be in the IR section of the website under Presentations and in Events. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the IR section of the company’s website at https://ir.thejoint.com/events . An audio replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call through August 13, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 or 855-859-2056. The passcode for the replay is 3190497.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company's financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the company's underlying operating performance and operating trends. Reconciliation of net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table below. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net gain/(loss) on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the company’s financial statements filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, and the other factors described in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated or revised for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 500 locations nationwide and over 7 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

-Financial Tables Follow –





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,573,266 $ 8,455,989 Restricted cash 235,039 185,888 Accounts receivable, net 2,009,480 2,645,085 Notes receivable, net - current portion 48,283 128,724 Deferred franchise costs - current portion 791,818 765,508 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,158,267 1,122,478 Total current assets 18,816,153 13,303,672 Property and equipment, net 8,003,837 6,581,588 Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,181,547 12,486,672 Deferred franchise costs, net of current portion 3,549,512 3,627,225 Intangible assets, net 2,512,057 3,219,791 Goodwill 4,150,461 4,150,461 Deposits and other assets 394,500 336,258 $ 49,608,067 $ 43,705,667 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,456,234 $ 1,525,838 Accrued expenses 629,067 216,814 Co-op funds liability 235,039 185,889 Payroll liabilities 2,059,602 2,844,107 Operating lease liability - current portion 2,700,024 2,313,109 Finance lease liability - current portion 68,273 24,253 Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue - current portion 2,818,607 2,740,954 Deferred revenue from company clinics 3,092,574 3,196,664 Debt under the Paycheck Protection Program - current portion 1,211,977 - Other current liabilities 565,643 518,686 Total current liabilities 14,837,040 13,566,314 Operating lease liability - net of current portion 11,484,267 11,901,040 Finance lease liability - net of current portion 168,290 34,398 Debt under the Credit Agreement and Paycheck Protection Program, net of current portion 3,515,993 Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue, net of current portion 11,986,489 12,366,322 Deferred tax liability 87,107 89,863 Other liabilities 27,230 27,230 Total liabilities 42,106,416 37,985,167 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 14,042,854 shares issued and 14,026,841 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 13,898,694 shares issued and 13,882,932 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 14,043 13,899 Additional paid-in capital 40,309,186 39,454,937 Treasury stock 16,013 shares as of June 30, 2020 and 15,762 shares as of December 31, 2019, at cost (114,815 ) (111,041 ) Accumulated deficit (32,706,863 ) (33,637,395 ) Total The Joint Corp. stockholders' equity 7,501,551 5,720,400 Non-controlling Interest 100 100 Total equity 7,501,651 5,720,500 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,608,067 $ 43,705,667







THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Revenues from company-owned or managed clinics $ 6,856,807 $ 5,777,288 $ 14,151,102 $ 11,416,365 Royalty fees 3,268,653 3,263,530 6,986,883 6,290,346 Franchise fees 523,964 447,266 1,036,716 864,339 Advertising fund revenue 930,795 927,800 1,988,413 1,819,367 Software fees 631,198 377,125 1,276,922 742,361 Regional developer fees 213,424 200,524 421,066 384,381 Other revenues 164,952 176,446 373,177 332,197 Total revenues 12,589,793 11,169,979 26,234,279 21,849,356 Cost of revenues: Franchise cost of revenues 1,275,191 1,198,378 2,692,682 2,315,431 IT cost of revenues 92,450 100,771 161,115 189,659 Total cost of revenues 1,367,641 1,299,149 2,853,797 2,505,090 Selling and marketing expenses 1,783,666 1,769,368 3,838,954 3,275,356 Depreciation and amortization 693,400 404,466 1,347,649 770,143 General and administrative expenses 8,541,108 7,227,662 17,235,358 13,780,566 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 11,018,174 9,401,496 22,421,961 17,826,065 Net (gain) loss on disposition or impairment (54,606 ) (18,266 ) (53,413 ) 86,927 Income from operations 258,584 487,600 1,011,934 1,431,274 Other income (expense): Bargain purchase gain - - - 19,298 Other expense, net (25,243 ) (15,126 ) (29,581 ) (26,771 ) Total other expense (25,243 ) (15,126 ) (29,581 ) (7,473 ) Income before income tax expense 233,341 472,474 982,353 1,423,801 Income tax expense 117,756 10,214 51,821 8,896 Net income and comprehensive income $ 115,585 $ 462,260 $ 930,532 $ 1,414,905 Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income attributable to The Joint Corp. stockholders $ 115,585 $ 462,260 $ 930,532 $ 1,414,905 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 Basic weighted average shares 13,980,984 13,797,497 13,935,829 13,774,474 Diluted weighted average shares 14,491,639 14,477,007 14,487,083 14,390,319









THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net income $ 930,532 $ 1,414,905 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 1,762,247 1,183,708 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 343,616 238,167 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,036,395 2,836,780 Net cash used in investing activities (1,905,926 ) (2,206,240 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,035,959 128,940 Net increase in cash $ 6,166,428 $ 759,480









THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILATES

RECONCILIATION FOR GAAP TO NON-GAAP Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Non-GAAP Financial Data: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 115,585 $ 462,260 $ 930,532 $ 1,414,905 Net interest 25,243 15,126 29,580 26,771 Depreciation and amortization expense 693,400 404,466 1,347,649 770,143 Tax expense 117,756 10,214 51,821 8,896 EBITDA $ 951,984 $ 892,066 $ 2,359,582 $ 2,220,715 Stock compensation expense 216,080 178,953 466,473 350,724 Acquisition related expenses 3,200 3,200 Bargain purchase gain - - - (19,298 ) Net (gain) loss on disposition or impairment (54,606 ) (18,266 ) (53,413 ) 86,927 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,113,458 $ 1,055,953 $ 2,772,642 $ 2,642,268



1 System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

2 Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.