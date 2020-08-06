HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Recent Accomplishments & Highlights

Announced plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval for a revised DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG System in the third quarter and subsequently for the DPP COVID-19 Antigen System

Awarded BARDA contract for $628,071 to assist in the development of, and an EUA application for, a DPP COVID-19 Antigen System

Received FDA 510(k) clearance for DPP Zika IgM System, including the first FDA approval for the company’s Micro Reader

Received $1.5 million order from UNICEF for additional multiplex DPP Zika, Chikungunya and Dengue Systems

Strengthened the balance sheet with $28.4 million of net proceeds raised in a public offering of common stock

“Despite challenging circumstances in the quarter, we are optimistic that our scientific expertise and platform flexibility will allow us to develop additional high quality, easy to use point-of-care COVID-19 tests that will contribute to the decentralization of testing. Central laboratories are currently facing extreme testing volumes that are creating delays in returning results to patients and our technology can contribute to improving the current situation,” said Richard Eberly, Chembio’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of the resiliency and dedication of our team over the past months. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us.”

The DPP COVID-19 Antigen System has been funded in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Contract No. 75A50120C00138.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.1 million, a decrease of 48.3% compared to the prior year period. Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 reflected the impact of the product recall in the United States and the potential response by other regulators following the FDA’s revocation of the EUA for Chembio’s initial DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG System. Net product sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $3.8 million, a decrease of 56.8% compared to the prior year period. License and royalty revenue and R&D and grant revenue for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $1.3 million, an increase of 19.7% compared to the prior year period.

Gross product margin for the second quarter of 2020 was negative $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million for the prior year period. Gross product margin percentage for the second quarter of 2020 was negative 49.6%, compared to 20.4% for the prior year period. Gross product margin in the second quarter of 2020 was impacted by the cost of COVID-19 product returned by US customers and the cost of COVID-19 product shipments outside the US for which revenue was not recognized.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.2 million, or 8.5%, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $0.3 million, or 7.3%, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period, primarily related to one-time period costs and equity compensation costs.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $7.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 totaled $36.4 million, including net proceeds of $28.4 million from the public offering of common stock.

CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 REVENUES: Net product sales $ 3,791,574 $ 8,785,041 $ 9,508,166 $ 15,409,336 R&D and grant revenue 1,193,973 854,264 2,101,660 2,556,053 License and royalty revenue 125,625 248,831 360,929 465,022 TOTAL REVENUES 5,111,172 9,888,136 11,970,755 18,430,411 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of product sales 5,670,737 6,989,975 10,045,179 12,001,611 Research and development expenses 1,922,306 2,101,020 3,881,159 4,318,652 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,397,593 4,096,942 8,554,234 8,110,013 Severance, restructuring and other related costs 387,540 - 1,110,658 - Acquisition Costs - - 63,497 395,612 12,378,176 12,891,187 23,654,727 24,825,888 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (7,267,004 ) (3,299,801 ) (11,683,972 ) (6,395,487 ) OTHER INCOME: Interest (expense) income (712,052 ) 5,918 (1,374,192 ) 12,602 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (7,979,056 ) (3,293,883 ) (13,058,164 ) (6,382,885 ) Income tax benefit (135,259 ) (107,203 ) (214,818 ) (379,672 ) NET LOSS $ (7,843,797 ) $ (3,186,680 ) $ (12,843,346 ) $ (6,003,213 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 18,868,144 16,914,171 18,032,723 16,906,936





CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 - ASSETS - CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,427,468 $ 18,271,352 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $156,000 and $62,000 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2,610,587 3,661,325 Inventories, net 14,131,540 9,598,030 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 742,908 693,013 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 53,912,503 32,223,720 FIXED ASSETS: Property, Plant and Equipment, net 7,705,890 5,933,569 Finance lease right-of-use asset, net 258,884 210,350 TOTAL FIXED ASSETS, net 7,964,774 6,143,919 OTHER ASSETS: Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,515,282 7,030,744 Intangible assets, net 3,605,194 3,914,352 Goodwill 5,534,624 5,872,690 Deposits and other assets 429,884 543,539 TOTAL ASSETS $ 77,962,261 $ 55,728,964 - LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY - CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,290,887 $ 5,526,243 Deferred revenue 4,097,155 125,000 Finance lease liabilities 55,712 41,894 Operating lease liabilities 776,691 568,294 Note payable 75,708 180,249 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 14,296,153 6,441,680 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,565,019 6,969,603 Long-term finance lease liabilities 210,408 171,953 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 17,903,401 17,644,149 Deferred tax liability 250,326 466,326 TOTAL LIABILITIES 39,225,307 25,252,031 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock – 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock - $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,194,832 shares and 17,733,617 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 201,948 177,335 Additional paid-in capital 124,143,171 95,433,077 Accumulated deficit (84,428,349) (71,585,003) Treasury stock 33,290 and 0 shares at cost as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (150,919) - Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,028,897) 9,844 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 38,736,954 24,035,253 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 77,962,261 $ 55,728,964









CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (7,330,984) $ (7,086,415) Net cash used in investing activities (2,449,346) (1,003,738) Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities 27,965,541 (92,158) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (29,095) 161,835 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 18,156,116 (8,020,476) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 18,271,352 12,524,551 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 36,427,468 $ 4,504,075















