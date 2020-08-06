SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference and participate in the 5th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech 1x1 Conference.



On Thursday, August 13th, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fred P. Lampropoulos and Chief Financial Officer Raul Parra will deliver a virtual presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference and will also be participating in one-on-one virtual meetings that day.

On Monday, August 17th, Messrs. Lampropoulos and Parra will be participating in one-on-one virtual meetings at the 5th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech 1x1 Conference.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

CONTACTS:

Judy Wagner

Corporate Communications

(801) 208-4793 (office)

jwagner@merit.com