TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter 2020 - Financial Results

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $8.9 million or $1.08 diluted earnings per share compared with $7.6 million or $0.90 diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the quarter was $6.8 million or $0.86 diluted earnings per share compared with $6.6 million or $0.81 diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2019. The company has included in this press release an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Consolidated gross written premiums of $171.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 were up 28.9% from $133.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was due to the continued growth of TypTap Insurance Company, HCI’s technology-driven insurance subsidiary and the policies transitioned from Anchor Property & Casualty Insurance Company through a policy replacement agreement in the second quarter of 2020. In-force premiums for TypTap at June 30, 2020 stood at $75.5 million compared to $28.4 million at June 30, 2019.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $107.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 were up 29.4% from $83.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, again driven by the growth of TypTap and the policies transitioned from Anchor.

Premiums ceded for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $34.4 million from $31.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 and represented 31.9% and 37.6%, respectively, of gross premiums earned. The $3.1 million increase was attributable to increased reinsurance costs effective June 1, 2020 with the beginning of the new reinsurance year and a greater level of reinsurance coverage.

Net investment income was $1.6 million compared with $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower income from limited partnership investments and cash equivalent instruments. Net realized investment gains were $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $0.1 million of losses in the same period of 2019. The gains in the second quarter of 2020 were primarily due to sales intended to rebalance the Company’s investment portfolio. Net unrealized investment gains were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $1.3 million in 2019. The unrealized investment gains in the second quarter of 2020 reflect an increase in the fair value of equity securities resulting from an improved economic outlook since the disruption caused by COVID-19.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $39.8 million compared with $24.3 million in the same period in 2019. The increase of $15.5 million was primarily related to the increase in gross premiums earned, change in premium mix and reserves for weather-related losses in the quarter.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses were $13.0 million compared with $10.1 million in the same quarter of 2019. The increase relates to premium growth in TypTap.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 - Financial Results

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $9.5 million or $1.23 diluted earnings per share compared with $14.3 million or $1.72 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a net decrease in income from the Company’s investment portfolio of $15.0 million, an increase in losses and loss adjustment expenses of $16.6 million, an increase in policy acquisition and other underwriting expense of $5.1 million, and an increase in general and administrative personnel expenses of $2.7 million, offset by an increase in net premiums earned of $32.0 million, which contributed to a decrease in pre-tax income of $7.1 million.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the six-month period was $10.9 million or $1.41 diluted earnings per share compared with $9.4 million or $1.15 diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2019. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross written premiums for the six months increased 23.6% to $248.5 million in 2020 from $201.1 million in 2019. The increase was due to the continued growth of TypTap and the policies transitioned from Anchor in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross premiums earned increased to $200.2 million from $165.9 million in the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the growth of TypTap’s business and the Anchor policies transitioned.

Premiums ceded were $65.1 million or 32.5% of gross premiums earned compared with $62.7 million or 37.8% of gross premiums earned during the same period in 2019. The increase was attributable to increased reinsurance costs effective June 1, 2020 and a higher level of reinsurance coverage.

Net investment income was $1.4 million compared with $7.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a loss of $2.7 million from limited partnership investments in 2020 as opposed to income of $0.8 million in 2019. In addition, interest income from cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments was lower by $1.6 million in 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 due to a lowering of investment yields, particularly on cash. Net unrealized investment losses for the period were $1.9 million compared to net unrealized investment gains of $6.6 million in the same period in 2019, reflecting a deterioration in the fair value of equity securities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $67.9 million and $51.3 million, respectively. The increase of $16.6 million was primarily attributable to the increase in gross premiums earned and change in premium mix, offset by lower prior year development.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses were $24.8 million compared with $19.8 million in the same period in 2019. The increase relates to premium growth in TypTap.

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter results demonstrate that HCI has entered a period of revenue and income growth,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We expect this growth to accelerate in the coming years as we expand TypTap into additional states and more agents and prospective policyholders discover TypTap’s quick, simplified user experience.”

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners’ insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands) At June 30, 2020 At December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $98,669 and $199,954, respectively) (allowance for credit losses: $526 and $0, respectively) $ 99,993 $ 202,839 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $37,808 and $31,863, respectively) 39,309 35,285 Short-term investments, at fair value — 491 Limited partnership investments 26,177 28,346 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity 734 762 Assets held for sale 4,519 — Real estate investments 70,908 73,763 Total investments 241,640 341,486 Cash and cash equivalents 422,464 229,218 Restricted cash 700 700 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 913 1,616 Income taxes receivable 3,150 1,040 Premiums receivable 27,925 20,255 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 27,150 17,983 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 12,397 16,155 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $104 and $0, respectively) 87,929 116,523 Deferred policy acquisition costs 29,190 21,663 Property and equipment, net 19,085 14,698 Intangible assets, net 3,877 4,192 Other assets 11,965 17,080 Total assets $ 888,385 $ 802,609 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 211,162 $ 214,697 Unearned premiums 229,234 181,163 Advance premiums 19,208 5,589 Assumed reinsurance balances payable 79 76 Accrued expenses 12,457 10,059 Deferred income taxes, net 5,282 4,008 Revolving credit facility 23,750 9,750 Long-term debt 161,839 163,695 Other liabilities 40,289 28,029 Total liabilities 703,300 617,066 Stockholders’ equity: 7% Series A cumulative convertible preferred stock (no par value, none and 1,500,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding) — — Series B junior participating preferred stock (no par value, none and 400,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, no shares issued or outstanding) — — Preferred stock (no par value, 20,000,000 and 18,100,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, no shares issued or outstanding) — — Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 7,794,048 and 7,764,564 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) —

— Additional paid-in capital — Retained income 183,689 183,365 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 1,396 2,178 Total stockholders’ equity 185,085 185,543 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 888,385 $ 802,609





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020

2019 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 107,803 $ 83,315 200,168 $ 165,912 Premiums ceded (34,354 ) (31,317 ) (65,073 ) (62,730 ) Net premiums earned 73,449 51,998 135,095 103,182 Net investment income 1,604 4,226 1,412 7,504 Net realized investment gains (losses) 1,435 (133 ) (809 ) (505 ) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 2,884 1,326 (1,921 ) 6,619 Credit losses on investments (87 ) — (526 ) — Policy fee income 847 800 1,676 1,595 Other 585 413 1,170 869 Total revenue 80,717 58,630 136,097 119,264 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 39,843 24,293 67,921 51,289 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 12,991 10,077 24,817 19,750 General and administrative personnel expenses 9,731 7,998 18,098 15,362 Interest expense 3,020 2,884 5,990 7,221 Loss on repurchases of convertible senior notes 150 — 150 — Other operating expenses 3,159 3,063 6,641 6,044 Total expenses 68,894 48,315 123,617 99,666 Income before income taxes 11,823 10,315 12,480 19,598 Income tax expense 2,887 2,762 2,997 5,307 Net income $ 8,936 $ 7,553 $ 9,483 $ 14,291 Basic earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 0.93 $ 1.23 $ 1.75 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 0.90 $ 1.23 $ 1.72 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.80





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted income per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Income Shares Per Share Income Shares Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 8,936 $ 9,483 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (465 ) (472 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income allocated to common stockholders 8,471 7,324 $ 1.16 9,011 7,347 $ 1.23 Effect of Dilutive Securities: * Stock options — 4 — 6 Convertible senior notes* 1,948 2,357 — — Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 10,419 9,685 $ 1.08 $ 9,011 7,353 $ 1.23 *For the six months ended June 30, 2020, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 GAAP Net income $ 8,936 $ 9,483 Net unrealized investment losses (gains) $ (2,884 ) $ 1,921 Less: Tax effect at 24.52182% $ 707 $ (471 ) Net adjustment to Net income $ (2,177 ) $ 1,450 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 6,759 $ 10,933





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted income per common share calculated with the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Non-GAAP June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Income Shares Per Share Income Shares Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,759 $ 10,933 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (350 ) (548 ) Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income allocated to common stockholders 6,409 7,324 $ 0.88 10,385 7,347 $ 1.41 Effect of Dilutive Securities: * Stock options — 4 — 6 Convertible senior notes* 1,948 2,357 — — Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 8,357 9,685 $ 0.86 $ 10,385 7,353 $ 1.41 *For the six months ended June 30, 2020, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.





Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.08 $ 1.23 Net unrealized investment losses (gains) $ (0.30 ) $ 0.26 Less: Tax effect at 24.52182% $ 0.08 $ (0.08 ) Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS $ (0.22 ) $ 0.18 Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.86 $ 1.41



