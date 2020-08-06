Q2 Revenue Grows 7% Fueled by Literacy and Consumer Language Bookings growth of 59% and 92%, Respectively
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), a world leader in technology-based learning solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
“During this unprecedented time, the Rosetta Stone team delivered outstanding second quarter results, highlighted by 41% growth year-over-year in consolidated bookings, which included a 59% increase in our Literacy segment and 92% growth in our Consumer Language segment. Our commitment to put the customer first, coupled with extremely compelling K-12 and Language product and service offerings, are clearly resonating in the marketplace,” said John Hass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As a result of our strong year-to-date performance and confidence in the second half of the year, we are increasing our 2020 full year guidance for bookings, revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and year-end cash.”
Mr. Hass continued, “While we remain concerned about the potential negative impact of the economic downturn on school, corporate and consumer budgets, we are determined to continue using this period to ensure that Rosetta Stone will be even better positioned as a leader in learning in a post-COVID-19 world—a world that we believe will align very well with our strengths as an expert provider of technology-based, adaptive blended learning solutions.”
Second Quarter 2020 Review
Revenue: Total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $49.2 million, compared to $45.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, due to an increase in Lexia and Consumer Language revenue, partially offset by a decline in E&E Language revenue. Consolidated bookings were $59.3 million, an increase of 41% versus the second quarter of 2019.
Revenue at Lexia increased 18% year-over-year to $17.8 million. The increase in Lexia revenues was a result of continued demand for its product portfolio and the concentrated efforts of a focused direct sales team. Literacy bookings increased $7.1 million, or 59% over the prior year period driven by approximately $3.7 million in bookings from new opportunities in Texas, as well as expansions that benefited from the “Learn From Home” initiative that began in March for all Lexia customers, after schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Consumer Language segment revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $17.7 million, reflecting the recognition of sales growth efforts made in prior quarters. Consumer Language bookings increased $13.4 million, or 92% year over year, primarily due to the sale of Lifetime Unlimited subscriptions in the Web channel driven in part by people looking for self-improvement alternatives as they spent more time at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subscriptions with a duration of one year or more totaled 65% of the subscription unit mix at the end of the second quarter 2020, up from 56% at the end of the same quarter last year.
E&E Language segment revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $13.6 million. E&E language bookings decreased $3.2 million, or 21%, year-over-year. The bookings decrease was driven by lower bookings split equally between the Enterprise and K-12 portions of the segment, with the Enterprise portion of the decline largely due to COVID-19 related pullbacks by corporate customers.
US$ thousands, except for percentages
|Three months ended June 30,
|2020
|Mix %
|2019
|Mix %
|% change
|Revenue from:
|Literacy
|$
|17,814
|36
|%
|$
|15,101
|33
|%
|18
|%
|E&E Language
|13,640
|28
|%
|14,502
|32
|%
|(6
|)%
|Consumer Language
|17,741
|36
|%
|16,339
|35
|%
|9
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|49,195
|100
|%
|$
|45,942
|100
|%
|7
|%
Net Loss: In the second quarter 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $3.6 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share. The increase in net loss of $0.8 million was driven by an increase in all operating expense categories, and an increase in revenue which was offset by a corresponding increase in cost of revenue as the Company focused on supporting sharply increased bookings demand since Q2 2019. Total operating expenses increased $1.0 million, or 2% year-over-year, to $41.1 million, primarily due to higher commission expense and higher variable compensation expense on the higher bookings since Q2 2019.
Balance Sheet: The Company ended the second quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $31.3 million and no debt outstanding, versus $10.9 million before borrowings at June 30, 2019. Deferred revenue totaled $174.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $177.6 million at December 31, 2019. Of the June 30, 2020 total deferred revenue balance, $109.3 million, or approximately 63%, was short-term and will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Excluding SOURCENEXT and non-core custom content, short-term deferred revenue at June 30, 2020 was approximately 75% of total deferred revenue.
Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA: Net cash used in operating activities was $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter last year. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was an outflow of $4.1 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to an outflow of $19.8 million in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $4.1 million in the second quarter 2020, an increase compared to $2.0 million in the year-ago period.
Earnings Conference Call
In conjunction with this announcement, Rosetta Stone will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET during which time there will be a discussion of the results and the business outlook. Investors may dial into the live conference call using 1-412-317-6026 (toll / international) or 1-877-300-8521 (toll-free). A live webcast will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.rosettastone.com. A replay will be made available soon after the live conference call is completed and will remain available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Investors may dial into the replay using 1-412-317-6671 and passcode 10146277.
Caution on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by non-historical statements and often include words such as "outlook," "potential," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "seeks" or words of similar meaning, or future-looking or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could," "may," "might," "aims," "intends," "projects," or similar words or phrases. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our business strategy; guidance or projections related to revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, sales, and other measures of future economic performance; the contributions and performance of our businesses including acquired businesses and international operations; projections for future capital expenditures; and other guidance, projections, plans, objectives, and related estimates and assumptions. A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our present expectations or projections. Some important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy; the risk that we are unable to execute our business strategy; declining demand for our literacy or language learning solutions; the risk that we are not able to manage and grow our business; the impact of any revisions to our pricing strategy; the risk that we might not succeed in introducing and producing new products and services; the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations; the adequacy of internally generated funds and existing sources of liquidity, such as bank financing, as well as our ability to raise additional funds; the risk that we cannot effectively adapt to and manage complex and numerous technologies; the risk that businesses acquired by us might not perform as expected; and the risk that we are not able to successfully expand internationally. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements, risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent quarterly Form 10-Q filings and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and those updated from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Operational Metrics, Segment Measures, and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses, and this press release contains references to, operational metrics, segment measures and non-GAAP financial measures of financial performance listed below.
The definitions, GAAP comparisons, and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are available in this press release or in the corresponding earnings presentation, which are posted on our website at www.rosettastone.com.
Management believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, enabling a better understanding of the long-term performance of the Company’s business. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, and for budgeting and planning purposes. Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software and education-technology companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
The presentation of this additional financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing earnings information, including this press release, or in corresponding earnings presentations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies, and we encourage you to review and understand all our financial reporting before making any investment decision.
About Rosetta Stone Inc.
Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.
Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses advanced digital technology to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.
For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. "Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.
ROSETTA STONE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|As of
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|31,259
|$
|43,010
|Restricted cash
|65
|54
|Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $603 and $510 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|27,003
|22,919
|Inventory
|1,270
|1,545
|Deferred sales commissions
|10,730
|11,558
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,957
|4,172
|Total current assets
|74,284
|83,258
|Deferred sales commissions
|8,121
|7,682
|Property and equipment, net
|38,787
|39,251
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,013
|5,818
|Intangible assets, net
|13,555
|14,317
|Goodwill
|49,057
|48,958
|Other assets
|2,186
|1,823
|Total assets
|$
|191,003
|$
|201,107
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,727
|$
|7,534
|Accrued compensation
|12,470
|9,854
|Income tax payable
|169
|78
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,436
|1,455
|Other current liabilities
|11,483
|13,090
|Deferred revenue
|109,288
|119,851
|Total current liabilities
|139,573
|151,862
|Deferred revenue
|64,815
|57,766
|Deferred income taxes
|2,723
|2,590
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,458
|4,167
|Other long-term liabilities
|675
|914
|Total liabilities
|211,244
|217,299
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 and 10,000 shares authorized, zero and zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|—
|—
|Non-designated common stock, $0.00005 par value, 190,000 and 190,000 shares authorized, 25,604 and 25,060 shares issued,
and 24,604 and 24,060 shares outstanding, at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|216,295
|210,846
|Treasury stock, at cost; 1,000 and 1,000 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|(11,435
|)
|(11,435
|)
|Accumulated loss
|(222,240
|)
|(212,548
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,863
|)
|(3,057
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(20,241
|)
|(16,192
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|191,003
|$
|201,107
ROSETTA STONE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|49,195
|$
|45,942
|$
|96,374
|$
|90,553
|Cost of revenue
|11,436
|8,861
|22,537
|17,287
|Gross profit
|37,759
|37,081
|73,837
|73,266
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|25,974
|25,800
|51,408
|49,038
|Research and development
|6,177
|5,776
|13,094
|11,514
|General and administrative
|8,945
|8,566
|18,507
|17,258
|Total operating expenses
|41,096
|40,142
|83,009
|77,810
|Loss from operations
|(3,337
|)
|(3,061
|)
|(9,172
|)
|(4,544
|)
|Other income and (expense):
|Interest income
|10
|9
|26
|42
|Interest expense
|(54
|)
|(99
|)
|(107
|)
|(159
|)
|Other income and (expense)
|18
|519
|89
|1,315
|Total other income and (expense)
|(26
|)
|429
|8
|1,198
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,363
|)
|(2,632
|)
|(9,164
|)
|(3,346
|)
|Income tax expense
|223
|175
|603
|5
|Net loss
|$
|(3,586
|)
|$
|(2,807
|)
|$
|(9,767
|)
|$
|(3,351
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Common shares and equivalents outstanding:
|Basic weighted average shares
|24,103
|23,455
|23,953
|23,247
|Diluted weighted average shares
|24,103
|23,455
|23,953
|23,247
ROSETTA STONE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,586
|)
|$
|(2,807
|)
|$
|(9,767
|)
|$
|(3,351
|)
|Non-cash adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,009
|1,356
|5,270
|2,576
|(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
|(32
|)
|(517
|)
|(10
|)
|191
|Bad debt expense
|78
|136
|336
|123
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,351
|3,457
|8,771
|6,986
|Operating lease costs
|514
|533
|1,049
|1,059
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|139
|77
|254
|(515
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal or sale of assets
|—
|1
|—
|(1,394
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|11
|19
|30
|33
|Net change in:
|Accounts receivable
|(11,707
|)
|(12,063
|)
|(4,625
|)
|(3,826
|)
|Inventory
|107
|111
|275
|(718
|)
|Deferred sales commissions
|(1,208
|)
|335
|371
|2,332
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(83
|)
|(30
|)
|114
|(819
|)
|Income tax receivable or payable
|20
|(320
|)
|91
|(49
|)
|Other assets
|(379
|)
|(233
|)
|(450
|)
|(89
|)
|Accounts payable
|(2,107
|)
|1,129
|(2,792
|)
|(466
|)
|Accrued compensation
|217
|(3,468
|)
|2,395
|(1,027
|)
|Other current liabilities
|733
|1,298
|(1,201
|)
|(1,324
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(491
|)
|(516
|)
|(969
|)
|(1,060
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|—
|—
|—
|(31
|)
|Deferred revenue
|10,091
|(3,345
|)
|(2,947
|)
|(20,045
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(323
|)
|(14,847
|)
|(3,805
|)
|(21,414
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(3,806
|)
|(4,995
|)
|(7,592
|)
|(9,709
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|—
|400
|—
|1,396
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,806
|)
|(4,595
|)
|(7,592
|)
|(8,313
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|368
|2,143
|410
|2,887
|Proceeds from borrowings under credit facility
|—
|10,500
|—
|10,500
|Repayments of borrowings under credit facility
|—
|(600
|)
|—
|(600
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|—
|(45
|)
|(66
|)
|(47
|)
|Payments under financing lease liabilities
|(56
|)
|(112
|)
|(171
|)
|(222
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|312
|11,886
|173
|12,518
|Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(3,817
|)
|(7,556
|)
|(11,224
|)
|(17,209
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(30
|)
|21
|(516
|)
|(159
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(3,847
|)
|(7,535
|)
|(11,740
|)
|(17,368
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period
|35,171
|28,341
|43,064
|38,174
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period
|$
|31,324
|$
|20,806
|$
|31,324
|$
|20,806
ROSETTA STONE INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(3,586
|)
|$
|(2,807
|)
|$
|(9,767
|)
|$
|(3,351
|)
|Total other non-operating (income) and expense, net
|26
|(429
|)
|(8
|)
|(1,198
|)
|Income tax expense
|223
|175
|603
|5
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,351
|3,457
|8,771
|6,986
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,009
|1,356
|5,270
|2,576
|Other EBITDA adjustments
|104
|269
|431
|322
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|4,127
|$
|2,021
|$
|5,300
|$
|5,340
* Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income/loss plus interest income and expense, other income/expense, income tax benefit/expense, impairment, lease abandonment and termination, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring, and strategy and cost-reduction related consulting expenses. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA excludes “Other” items related to non-restructuring wind down and severance costs, and transaction and other costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, as well as all adjustments related to recording the non-cash tax valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. Adjusted EBITDA for prior periods has been revised to conform to the current definition.
ROSETTA STONE INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(323
|)
|$
|(14,847
|)
|$
|(3,805
|)
|$
|(21,414
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(3,806
|)
|(4,995
|)
|(7,592
|)
|(9,709
|)
|Free cash flow *
|$
|(4,129
|)
|$
|(19,842
|)
|$
|(11,397
|)
|$
|(31,123
|)
* Free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus cash used in purchases of property and equipment.
Rosetta Stone Inc.
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
|Quarter-Ended
|Year Ended
|Quarter-Ended
|Mar 31
|Jun 30
|Sep 30
|Dec 31
|Dec 31
|Mar 31
|Jun 30
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2020
|Revenue by Segment (in thousands, except percentages)
|Literacy
|14,806
|15,101
|15,587
|17,131
|62,625
|17,486
|17,814
|E&E Language
|14,443
|14,502
|14,074
|13,793
|56,812
|13,552
|13,640
|Consumer Language
|15,362
|16,339
|15,795
|15,769
|63,265
|16,141
|17,741
|Total
|44,611
|45,942
|45,456
|46,693
|182,702
|47,179
|49,195
|YoY Growth (%)
|Literacy
|20
|%
|19
|%
|18
|%
|18
|%
|19
|%
|18
|%
|18
|%
|E&E Language
|(6
|)%
|(6
|)%
|(6
|)%
|(5
|)%
|(6
|)%
|(6
|)%
|(6
|)%
|Consumer Language
|2
|%
|6
|%
|9
|%
|2
|%
|5
|%
|5
|%
|9
|%
|Total
|4
|%
|6
|%
|6
|%
|5
|%
|5
|%
|6
|%
|7
|%
|% of Total Revenue
|Literacy
|33
|%
|33
|%
|34
|%
|37
|%
|34
|%
|37
|%
|36
|%
|E&E Language
|32
|%
|32
|%
|31
|%
|29
|%
|31
|%
|29
|%
|28
|%
|Consumer Language
|35
|%
|35
|%
|35
|%
|34
|%
|35
|%
|34
|%
|36
|%
|Total
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Revenues by Geography
|United States
|39,830
|41,179
|40,891
|42,180
|164,080
|42,529
|44,415
|International
|4,781
|4,763
|4,565
|4,513
|18,622
|4,650
|4,780
|Total
|44,611
|45,942
|45,456
|46,693
|182,702
|47,179
|49,195
|Revenues by Geography (as a %)
|United States
|89
|%
|90
|%
|90
|%
|90
|%
|90
|%
|90
|%
|90
|%
|International
|11
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|Total
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
Prior period data has been modified where applicable to conform to current presentation for comparative purposes. Immaterial rounding differences may be present in this data in order to conform to Financial Statement totals.
