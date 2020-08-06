GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP), a real estate investment trust focused on net leased properties, today announced operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we continue to work diligently to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our portfolio. We believe our strategy of working with our tenants requiring help, combined with our general collection efforts, will ensure the best possible outcome both for them and our assets,” commented Patrick J. Callan, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of One Liberty. “While this may impact our near-term performance, we believe it will maximize long-term value and cash flow.”

Mr. Callan continued, “With the great majority of our tenants now open for business, we anticipate making additional progress on rent collections and improving long-term occupancy, thereby producing value for our stockholders. We also further improved our liquidity profile by opportunistically selling a retail asset on July 1 for a gain of $10.3 million, which allowed us to reduce our outstanding debt.”

Operating Results:

Rental income grew 1.0% to $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $20.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 increased 4.1% to $12.6 million from $12.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, reflecting increases in non-cash compensation expense related to equity incentive awards and depreciation expense due to the net impact of acquisitions and dispositions in 2020 and 2019.

Net income attributable to One Liberty in the second quarter of 2020 was $2.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the 2019 quarter includes a $1.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, gain on sale of real estate. The current quarter includes a $775,000 expense, or $0.04 per diluted share, from the termination of an interest rate swap in connection with the July 1 sale of the retail asset mentioned above.

Funds from Operations, or FFO, was $8.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $9.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Contributing to the decrease in FFO and FFO per diluted per share were the swap termination fee and the non-cash expense related to equity incentive awards. In addition, FFO on a diluted per share basis was negatively impacted due to the 390,000 increase in the weighted average shares outstanding.

Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, was $9.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in the prior year.

Balance Sheet:

At June 30, 2020, the Company had $18.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, total assets of $799.6 million, total debt of $474.8 million, and total stockholders’ equity of $281.7 million. As previously disclosed, the Company’s banks agreed to an increase in its ability to borrow funds from its credit facility for working capital needs.

At August 3, 2020, One Liberty’s available liquidity was approximately $74.6 million, including approximately $10.0 million of cash and cash equivalents (including the credit facility’s required $3.0 million average deposit maintenance balance) and $64.6 million available under its credit facility.

Subsequent Event:

As previously reported, in early July, One Liberty closed on an $18.0 million sale of a 35,300 square foot building in Tennessee. The proceeds were used to pay down $8.7 million of debt on its credit facility, to repay an $8.5 million mortgage on the property and to pay an $829,000 expense associated with the termination of the related interest rate swap.

COVID-19 Operational Update

The following summarizes certain impacts of the pandemic on the Company’s operations and reflects agreements in effect as of August 5, 2020:

during the second quarter, the Company collected $14.0 million of rents due during the quarter - this represents 77.1% and 97.2%, respectively, of the rents due during such period, before and after giving effect to rent deferrals and abatements;





during the second quarter, the Company deferred approximately $3.1 million, or 17.3%, of the base rent otherwise payable;





for July, the first month in our third quarter, the Company collected $5.6 million of the base rent payable; this represents 92.7 % and 96.6%, respectively, of the rents due in July, before and after giving effect to rent deferrals and abatements;





for the six months ending December 31, 2020, the Company agreed to defer $157,000 in rent;





the deferral agreements with tenants call for the repayment of approximately $423,000, $2.7 million and $145,000 of deferred rent to the Company in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively;





the Company amended several leases to extend the lease-term while reducing the rent payable in 2020 on such leases – overall, the straight-line impact of lease extensions the Company negotiated partially offset the rent abatements. As a result, the net reduction in rental income after giving effect to the abatements and lease extensions:



- for the three months ended June 30, 2020, were approximately $406,000; and



- for the six months ending December 31, 2020 are expected to be approximately $23,000.





- for the three months ended June 30, 2020, were approximately $406,000; and - for the six months ending December 31, 2020 are expected to be approximately $23,000. As of August 3, 2020, the Company’s occupancy rate was 96.9%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One Liberty computes FFO in accordance with the “White Paper on Funds from Operations” issued by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) and NAREIT’s related guidance. FFO is defined in the White Paper as net income (calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

One Liberty computes AFFO by adjusting from FFO for straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles, deducting lease termination fees and adding back amortization of restricted stock compensation, amortization of costs in connection with its financing activities (including its share of its unconsolidated joint ventures) and debt prepayment costs. Since the NAREIT White Paper does not provide guidelines for computing AFFO, the computation of AFFO may vary from one REIT to another.

One Liberty believes that FFO and AFFO are useful and standard supplemental measures of the operating performance for equity REITs and are used frequently by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating equity REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their operating results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminish predictability over time. In fact, real estate values have historically risen and fallen with market conditions. As a result, management believes that FFO and AFFO provide a performance measure that when compared year over year, should reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing a perspective that may not be necessarily apparent from net income. Management also considers FFO and AFFO to be useful in evaluating potential property acquisitions.

FFO and AFFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as defined by GAAP. FFO and AFFO should not be an alternative to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance nor as an alternative to cash flows as measures of liquidity. FFO and AFFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all of the Company’s cash needs.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by One Liberty Properties, Inc. is forward looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provision for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for the purpose of complying with these safe harbor provisions. You should not rely on forward looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Information regarding risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual outcomes or other events to differ materially from any such forward looking statements appear under “Risk Factors” or “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Report”), and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) filed after the filing of the Annual Report. Currently, one of the most significant uncertainties the Company is facing is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the Company’s and its tenants’ financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified in the risk factors discussed in the Annual Report and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the pandemic.

About One Liberty Properties:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Real estate investments, net $ 706,720 $ 700,535 Property held-for-sale 7,661 - Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 10,849 11,061 Cash and cash equivalents 18,571 11,034 Unbilled rent receivable 15,981 15,037 Unamortized intangible lease assets, net 27,398 26,068 Other assets 12,410 10,894 Total assets $ 799,590 $ 774,629 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net of $4,255 and $4,438 of deferred financing costs, respectively $ 444,437 $ 435,840 Line of credit-outstanding, net of $516 and $619 of deferred financing costs, respectively 30,334 10,831 Unamortized intangible lease liabilities, net 12,289 12,421 Other liabilities 29,606 23,553 Total liabilities 516,666 482,645 Total One Liberty Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity 281,718 290,763 Non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures 1,206 1,221 Total equity 282,924 291,984 Total liabilities and equity $ 799,590 $ 774,629





ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. (NYSE: OLP) (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Rental income, net $ 20,861 $ 20,719 $ 42,100 $ 41,874 Operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 5,804 5,440 11,478 10,787 General and administrative 3,454 3,005 6,788 6,176 Real estate expenses 3,305 3,511 6,647 6,852 State taxes 70 108 152 187 Total operating expenses 12,633 12,064 25,065 24,002 Other operating income Gain on sale of real estate, net - 1,099 4,252 1,099 Operating income 8,228 9,754 21,287 18,971 Other income and expenses: Equity in (loss) earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (10 ) 34 54 (82 ) Equity in earning from sale of unconsolidated joint venture property - - 121 - Prepayment costs on debt (775 ) (41 ) (1,065 ) (41 ) Other income 5 6 9 10 Interest: Expense (4,947 ) (4,940 ) (9,831 ) (9,802 ) Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs (216 ) (255 ) (459 ) (487 ) Net income 2,285 4,558 10,116 8,569 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1 ) (446 ) (6 ) (486 ) Net income attributable to One Liberty Properties, Inc. $ 2,284 $ 4,112 $ 10,110 $ 8,083 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.49 $ 0.39 Funds from operations - Note 1 $ 8,206 $ 8,984 $ 17,455 $ 18,419 Funds from operations per common share-diluted - Note 2 $ 0.41 $ 0.45 $ 0.87 $ 0.93 Adjusted funds from operations - Note 1 $ 9,469 $ 9,466 $ 19,649 $ 19,477 Adjusted funds from operations per common share-diluted - Note 2 $ 0.47 $ 0.48 $ 0.97 $ 0.98 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,445 19,023 19,403 18,959 Diluted 19,505 19,129 19,433 19,060



