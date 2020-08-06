CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Donald J. Trump today announced the reinstatement of Section 232 aluminum tariffs on Canada in order to stop an unprecedented surge of imports from Canada. Over the past twelve months, Canada’s imports of unalloyed primary aluminum to the U.S. have increased by over 95%.



Michael Bless, Century Aluminum Company’s (NASDAQ: CENX) President and Chief Executive Officer, praised the President’s action: “President Trump’s action demonstrates this administration’s continued dedication to restoring the U.S. aluminum industry and American jobs. As policymakers focus on shoring up our manufacturing base and enhancing supply chain resiliency, the President’s leadership helps to secure continued domestic production of this vital strategic material and level the playing field for thousands of American aluminum workers.”

Century Aluminum is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States. The Company’s Hawesville, Ky. smelter is the last U.S. smelter capable of producing high purity aluminum necessary for defense and military applications.

“The Section 232 program has been instrumental in driving the resurgence of aluminum production in this country,” Mr. Bless continued. “I am privileged, on behalf of our employees and the communities they support, to thank President Trump for his strong leadership and for supporting American workers.”

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

