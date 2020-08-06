HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Notable second quarter items include:

Acquisition of the remaining 50% of the equity interests in SEACOSCO Offshore LLC (“SEACOSCO”) on June 30, 2020 for total consideration of $28.2 million payable over four years. The transaction adds eight modern platform supply vessels to SEACOR Marine’s owned vessel fleet, six of which are equipped with a state-of-the-art battery energy storage system designed to reduce fuel consumption and enhance the safety and redundancy of the vessels’ systems. The vessels and the debt associated with the transaction are included in the second quarter numbers, but the operating results of the joint venture were not consolidated in the quarter. SEACOR Marine expects the vessels to generate cash in future quarters in excess of scheduled debt amortization payments.



Entry into an agreement with SEACOR Holdings Inc. permitting SEACOR Marine to carry back net operating losses under provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”). SEACOR Marine expects to receive approximately $31.2 million of cash tax refunds under the CARES Act. SEACOR Marine paid a one-time transaction fee of $3.0 million to SEACOR Holdings Inc. as consideration for entry into the agreement that is reflected in the general and administrative costs for the second quarter.



Average dayrates, excluding those for the crew transfer vessel fleet, were $11,018 in the second quarter of 2020 and $10,387 in the second quarter of 2019. The improved average dayrates year on year reflect the improvement in SEACOR Marine’s overall fleet mix since the second quarter of the prior year.



Both COVID-19 and volatility in oil prices impacted second quarter revenues. SEACOR Marine expects such volatility to continue at least for the remainder of this year. SEACOR Marine is unable to quantify such impact at this point but will continue to closely monitor the level of activity from its oil and gas customers and adjust its operations accordingly.



Administrative and general expenses in the second quarter were $14.5 million, including $3.7 million in non-recurring expenses comprised of $3.3 million of transaction, legal and advisory fees related to the carry back of net operating losses pursuant to the CARES Act, and a one-time restructuring charge of $0.4 million from SEACOR Marine’s continuing cost reduction initiatives. SEACOR Marine maintains its target for projected annual savings of at least $8.0 million, of which it has already achieved $7.8 million. SEACOR Marine anticipates that the cost reduction initiatives will impact all of its reportable segments and expects the remaining cost reduction initiatives to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2020. SEACOR Marine continues to evaluate additional opportunities for further cost reductions to continue adapting to the changing conditions.

Overall, total operating revenues for the second quarter were $41.9 million, operating loss was $16.7 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $18.0 million. This compares to operating revenues of $52.8 million, operating loss of $17.6 million, and DVP of $17.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The improved DVP in the second quarter was primarily driven by the change in fleet mix over the period.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented on SEACOR Marine's second quarter results:

“SEACOR Marine delivered solid operating and financial results in an extremely challenging environment. All our international operating regions showed significant improvements in key metrics, reflecting the efforts made to improve our market presence, fleet mix and overhead expenses. Our U.S. operations saw a steep decline in activity, mostly in liftboat demand, which continues to be challenged by the effects of low commodity prices on our customers and tepid decommissioning activity.

“Notwithstanding this difficult environment we were able to execute two transactions that will enhance our results and strengthen our liquidity. The acquisition of our partner’s interest in SEACOSCO is expected to be accretive to our results this year, and the ability to carry back net operating losses pursuant to the CARES Act adds incremental liquidity.

“Finally, I want to recognize and thank the SEACOR Marine team for these results and their continuing dedication to maintaining safe and reliable operations for our customers worldwide. I particularly thank our seafarers, many of whom have worked extended rotations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to face challenges returning home. We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of our customers and suppliers in navigating the complex logistics of the unprecedented COVID-19 operating environment.”

For the second quarter of 2020, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $6.1 million ($0.24 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $16.7 million. Net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $31.4 million ($1.26 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $17.6 million.

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues $ 41,878 $ 52,812 $ 83,621 $ 97,722 Costs and Expenses: Operating 23,913 35,370 48,533 70,536 Administrative and general 14,560 10,524 25,325 21,336 Lease expense 1,355 4,298 4,762 8,435 Depreciation and amortization 15,313 16,412 30,314 32,509 55,141 66,604 108,934 132,816 (Loss) Gain on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (3,453 ) (3,848 ) (16,025 ) (3,580 ) Operating Loss (16,716 ) (17,640 ) (41,338 ) (38,674 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 529 215 1,205 569 Interest expense (6,995 ) (7,633 ) (14,633 ) (15,297 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (9 ) (32 ) (25 ) (61 ) Derivative gains (losses), net 85 (1,398 ) 5,199 (2,323 ) Foreign currency gains, net (171 ) (924 ) (106 ) (254 ) (6,561 ) (9,772 ) (8,360 ) (17,366 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (23,277 ) (27,412 ) (49,698 ) (56,040 ) Income Tax Benefit (15,081 ) (3,052 ) (21,749 ) (6,883 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (8,196 ) (24,360 ) (27,949 ) (49,157 ) Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 2,130 (7,078 ) 1,891 (10,554 ) Loss from Continuing Operations (6,066 ) (31,438 ) (26,058 ) (59,711 ) (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax — 1,174.0 — 1,174 Net Loss (6,066 ) (30,264 ) (26,058 ) (58,537 ) Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 7 (1,875 ) (4,040 ) (4,599 ) Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (6,073 ) $ (28,389 ) $ (22,018 ) $ (53,938 ) Basic and Diluted Loss Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Continuing operations $ (0.24 ) $ (1.26 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (2.37 ) Discontinued operations — 0.05 — $ 0.05 $ (0.24 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (2.32 ) Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding: Basic and diluted shares 24,851,834 23,382,272 24,420,432 23,237,012

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day Worked (excluding crew transfer) $ 11,018 $ 11,157 $ 11,071 $ 10,946 $ 10,387 Average Rates Per Day $ 6,648 $ 7,163 $ 7,260 $ 6,981 $ 6,843 Fleet Utilization (excluding crew transfer) 57 % 57 % 62 % 64 % 59 % Fleet Utilization 69 % 63 % 68 % 74 % 69 % Fleet Available Days (excluding crew transfer) 5,167 5,210 5,542 6,048 6,491 Fleet Available Days 8,688 8,668 9,007 9,578 9,990 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 39,807 $ 39,290 $ 44,465 $ 49,747 $ 47,270 Bareboat charter 723 724 834 1,765 1,389 Other marine services 1,348 1,729 3,771 3,188 4,153 41,878 41,743 49,070 54,700 52,812 Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 13,378 13,706 15,096 15,879 17,914 Repairs and maintenance 4,311 4,804 3,983 5,495 7,607 Drydocking 566 1,365 766 515 1,997 Insurance and loss reserves 1,589 939 1,663 1,198 1,763 Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,295 2,067 2,409 2,910 3,202 Other 1,774 1,739 2,061 1,214 2,887 23,913 24,620 25,978 27,211 35,370 Direct Vessel Profit (1) 17,965 17,123 23,092 27,489 17,442 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense 1,355 3,407 3,570 4,153 4,298 Administrative and general 14,560 10,765 11,928 11,462 10,524 Depreciation and amortization 15,313 15,001 15,412 16,091 16,412 31,228 29,173 30,910 31,706 31,234 (Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (3,453 ) (12,572 ) (2,679 ) 862 (3,848 ) Operating Loss (16,716 ) (24,622 ) (10,497 ) (3,355 ) (17,640 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 529 676 559 317 215 Interest expense (6,995 ) (7,638 ) (7,397 ) (7,362 ) (7,633 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (9 ) (16 ) (21 ) (26 ) (32 ) Derivative losses (gains), net 85 5,114 (663 ) 3,057 (1,398 ) Foreign currency gains, net (171 ) 65 (1,037 ) (370 ) (924 ) Other, net — — (1 ) — — (6,561 ) (1,799 ) (8,560 ) (4,384 ) (9,772 ) Loss Before from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (23,277 ) (26,421 ) (19,057 ) (7,739 ) (27,412 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (15,081 ) (6,668 ) (2,306 ) 1,277 (3,052 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (8,196 ) (19,753 ) (16,751 ) (9,016 ) (24,360 ) Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 2,130 (239 ) (2,425 ) (1,325 ) (7,078 ) Loss from Continuing Operations (6,066 ) (19,992 ) (19,176 ) (10,341 ) (31,438 ) (Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax — — (2,742 ) (7,899 ) 1,174 Net Loss (6,066 ) (19,992 ) (21,918 ) (18,240 ) (30,264 ) Net (Loss) Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 7 (4,047 ) (1,463 ) 204 (1,875 ) Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (6,073 ) $ (15,945 ) $ (20,455 ) $ (18,444 ) $ (28,389 ) Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Continuing operations $ (0.24 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.31 ) Discontinued operations — — (0.12 ) (0.29 ) 0.10 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1.21 ) Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 24,851 23,989 23,832 23,741 23,382 Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 24,899 24,854 23,708 23,653 23,592

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 15,574 $ 20,988 $ 19,285 $ 17,851 $ 14,058 Fleet utilization 5 % 11 % 20 % 26 % 34 % Fleet available days 1,842 1,864 1,956 2,340 2,669 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 32 116 6 159 325 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 1,465 1,301 1,301 1,131 1,322 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 1,478 $ 4,375 $ 7,408 $ 10,914 $ 12,628 Bareboat charter 723 724 732 597 233 Other marine services 513 642 516 838 1,320 2,714 5,741 8,656 12,349 14,181 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,284 2,928 3,432 4,353 5,203 Repairs and maintenance 314 617 782 1,508 2,515 Drydocking 110 1,057 252 547 1,801 Insurance and loss reserves 354 135 566 371 841 Fuel, lubes and supplies 189 524 407 739 1,107 Other 93 79 102 88 113 3,344 5,340 5,541 7,606 11,580 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ (630 ) $ 401 $ 3,115 $ 4,743 $ 2,601 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 741 $ 2,138 $ 2,283 $ 2,758 $ 2,942 Depreciation and amortization 5,254 5,358 5,474 5,634 5,341 Africa, primarily West Africa Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,001 $ 9,249 $ 9,435 $ 9,316 $ 9,365 Fleet utilization 85 % 89 % 88 % 91 % 81 % Fleet available days 1,304 1,346 1,349 1,380 1,365 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 90 56 68 — 54 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 9,944 $ 11,095 $ 11,249 $ 11,738 $ 10,400 Other marine services (480 ) 167 1,216 129 753 9,464 11,262 12,465 11,867 11,153 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,546 2,695 3,230 3,308 3,428 Repairs and maintenance 1,379 1,435 1,242 1,323 952 Drydocking 256 8 253 (53 ) (48 ) Insurance and loss reserves 188 193 369 230 239 Fuel, lubes and supplies 727 472 817 961 939 Other 565 571 976 499 773 5,661 5,374 6,887 6,268 6,283 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 3,803 $ 5,888 $ 5,578 $ 5,599 $ 4,870 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 417 $ 1,126 $ 757 $ 761 $ 787 Depreciation and amortization 2,889 2,604 2,608 2,681 2,759

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Middle East and Asia Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 10,245 $ 9,634 $ 8,843 $ 8,795 $ 8,182 Fleet utilization 82 % 73 % 82 % 83 % 79 % Fleet available days 1,613 1,671 1,901 2,020 2,026 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 113 200 15 129 73 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 61 48 153 184 115 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 13,605 $ 11,767 $ 13,840 $ 14,798 $ 13,175 Other marine services 514 420 678 414 349 14,119 12,187 14,518 15,212 13,524 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,795 3,811 4,129 4,023 4,292 Repairs and maintenance 1,580 1,246 973 1,387 2,629 Drydocking 200 414 146 20 275 Insurance and loss reserves 430 339 408 333 381 Fuel, lubes and supplies 955 665 769 701 725 Other 819 683 635 567 793 7,779 7,158 7,060 7,031 9,095 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 6,340 $ 5,029 $ 7,458 $ 8,181 $ 4,429 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 32 $ 45 $ 42 $ 43 $ 42 Depreciation and amortization 3,921 3,790 3,963 3,914 4,274 Latin America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 10,752 $ 9,397 $ 8,649 $ 6,867 $ 8,074 Fleet utilization 97 % 93 % 69 % 71 % 63 % Fleet available days 408 389 429 399 400 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings — 3 35 5 3 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — 65 92 91 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 4,251 $ 3,396 $ 2,541 $ 1,951 $ 2,046 Bareboat charter — - 102 1,168 1,156 Other marine services 168 149 261 221 273 4,419 3,545 2,904 3,340 3,475 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 1,377 1,215 1,081 846 976 Repairs and maintenance 255 392 234 298 481 Drydocking — (114 ) 114 — (32 ) Insurance and loss reserves 105 69 79 31 66 Fuel, lubes and supplies 132 135 127 187 314 Other 123 305 188 (87 ) 560 1,992 2,002 1,823 1,275 2,365 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 2,427 $ 1,543 $ 1,081 $ 2,065 $ 1,110 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 9 $ 9 $ 9 $ — $ — Depreciation and amortization 950 899 1,037 1,573 1,659

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Europe, Continuing Operations Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked 3,436 3,471 3,505 3,146 2,972 Fleet utilization 87 % 73 % 80 % 96 % 86 % Fleet available days 3,521 3,398 3,373 3,439 3,530 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 117 122 107 3 159 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — — 92 91 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 10,529 $ 8,657 $ 9,427 $ 10,346 $ 9,021 Other marine services 633 351 1,100 1,586 1,458 11,162 9,008 10,527 11,932 10,479 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,376 3,057 3,224 3,349 4,015 Repairs and maintenance 783 1,114 752 979 1,030 Drydocking — — 1 1 1 Insurance and loss reserves 512 203 241 233 236 Fuel, lubes and supplies 292 271 289 322 117 Other 174 101 160 147 648 5,137 4,746 4,667 5,031 6,047 Direct Vessel Profit for Continuing Operations (1) $ 6,025 $ 4,262 $ 5,860 $ 6,901 $ 4,432 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 156 $ 89 $ 479 $ 591 $ 527 Depreciation and amortization 2,299 2,350 2,330 2,289 2,379

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Anchor handling towing supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,383 $ 8,012 $ 8,095 $ 7,790 $ 7,597 Fleet utilization 43 % 39 % 48 % 53 % 49 % Fleet available days 667 709 705 736 910 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 76 74 33 10 31 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 273 273 337 332 437 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 2,413 $ 2,225 $ 2,714 $ 3,059 $ 3,360 Other marine services (137 ) 559 1,076 365 869 2,276 2,784 3,790 3,424 4,229 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 853 892 1,212 1,418 2,001 Repairs and maintenance 679 408 330 524 632 Drydocking (19 ) 22 - 8 96 Insurance and loss reserves 159 45 208 179 266 Fuel, lubes and supplies 168 216 145 252 262 Other 341 259 366 404 411 2,181 1,842 2,261 2,785 3,668 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 95 $ 942 $ 1,529 $ 639 $ 561 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 518 $ 1,216 $ 872 $ 1,357 $ 1,527 Depreciation and amortization 500 561 522 568 575 Fast support Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,590 $ 8,472 $ 8,257 $ 8,133 $ 7,624 Fleet utilization 72 % 76 % 78 % 78 % 71 % Fleet available days 2,426 2,521 2,935 3,156 3,275 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 137 156 82 81 134 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 285 273 341 459 545 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 15,078 $ 16,284 $ 18,877 $ 20,079 $ 17,709 Bareboat charter 723 724 732 597 233 Other marine services (372 ) (355 ) (40 ) (200 ) (179 ) 15,429 16,653 19,569 20,476 17,763 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 4,166 4,659 5,071 5,486 5,796 Repairs and maintenance 1,922 2,278 1,873 2,204 2,682 Drydocking 274 36 357 (27 ) 136 Insurance and loss reserves 304 332 541 347 385 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,180 904 1,098 1,395 1,602 Other 1,203 1,000 1,346 959 1,713 9,049 9,209 10,286 10,364 12,314 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 6,380 $ 7,444 $ 9,283 $ 10,112 $ 5,449 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 352 $ 352 $ 352 $ 351 $ 352 Depreciation and amortization 5,405 5,118 5,447 5,646 5,929

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,477 $ 7,360 $ 7,179 $ 6,755 $ 6,906 Fleet utilization 83 % 79 % 87 % 96 % 53 % Fleet available days 527 2,521 338 398 486 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 13 3 — — 118 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 61 — — — — Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 3,713 $ 2,520 $ 2,114 $ 2,589 $ 1,787 Bareboat charter — — 102 1,168 1,156 Other marine services (53 ) (69 ) 582 863 799 3,660 2,451 2,798 4,620 3,742 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 1,591 1,206 1,369 1,266 1,617 Repairs and maintenance 375 348 159 276 1,085 Drydocking 197 — 142 1 82 Insurance and loss reserves 106 67 65 66 78 Fuel, lubes and supplies 219 119 377 205 98 Other 246 397 314 57 842 2,734 2,137 2,426 1,871 3,802 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 926 $ 314 $ 372 $ 2,749 $ (60 ) Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ — $ — $ 381 $ 517 $ 433 Depreciation and amortization 1,000 787 823 1,167 1,223 Specialty Time Charter Statistics: Fleet available days 91 91 92 92 91 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 91 91 92 92 91 Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel — 13 6 13 23 Repairs and maintenance 46 11 5 1 3 Insurance and loss reserves 16 20 9 18 20 Fuel, lubes and supplies (2 ) 22 — 2 (24 ) Other 67 101 64 75 77 127 167 84 109 99 Direct Vessel Loss (1) $ (127 ) $ (167 ) $ (84 ) $ (109 ) $ (99 ) Other Costs and Expenses: Operating: Depreciation and amortization $ 127 $ 128 $ 128 $ 128 $ 127

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Liftboats Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 24,894 $ 27,513 $ 27,453 $ 26,172 $ 20,993 Fleet utilization 30 % 31 % 36 % 39 % 47 % Fleet available days 1,456 1,456 1,472 1,665 1,729 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 9 141 6 153 292 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 816 664 657 432 455 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 11,001 $ 12,339 $ 14,375 $ 16,830 $ 16,932 Other marine services 306 250 732 795 1,481 11,307 12,589 15,107 17,625 18,413 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,545 4,097 4,588 4,824 5,360 Repairs and maintenance 407 650 776 1,656 2,189 Drydocking 111 1,307 267 532 1,683 Insurance and loss reserves 893 679 711 484 921 Fuel, lubes and supplies 343 490 550 899 1,076 Other 219 147 338 221 251 5,518 7,370 7,230 8,616 11,480 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 5,789 $ 5,219 $ 7,877 $ 9,009 $ 6,933 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 44 $ 1,497 $ 1,497 $ 1,498 $ 1,497 Depreciation and amortization 6,081 6,128 6,136 6,247 6,055 Crew transfer Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 2,481 $ 2,375 $ 2,378 $ 2,220 $ 2,431 Fleet utilization 87 % 72 % 77 % 92 % 88 % Fleet available days 3,521 3,458 3,465 3,531 3,499 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 117 122 111 52 39 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — 48 92 184 91 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 7,602 $ 5,922 $ 6,385 $ 7,190 $ 7,482 Other marine services 548 315 389 577 499 8,150 6,237 6,774 7,767 7,981 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,721 2,592 2,435 2,432 2,665 Repairs and maintenance 754 1,056 693 775 933 Drydocking 3 — — — — Insurance and loss reserves 100 99 124 113 93 Fuel, lubes and supplies 230 230 220 152 167 Other 115 86 75 96 113 3,923 4,063 3,547 3,568 3,971 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 4,227 $ 2,174 $ 3,227 $ 4,199 $ 4,010 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 67 $ - $ - $ - $ - Depreciation and amortization 1,637 1,717 1,837 1,819 1,920

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Other Activity Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ 1,056 $ 1,029 $ 1,032 $ 788 $ 684 1,056 1,029 1,032 788 684 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 502 247 415 440 452 Repairs and maintenance 128 53 147 59 83 Insurance and loss reserves 11 (303 ) 5 (9 ) — Fuel, lubes and supplies 157 86 19 5 21 Other (417 ) (251 ) (442 ) (598 ) (520 ) 381 (168 ) 144 (102 ) 36 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 675 $ 1,197 $ 888 $ 890 $ 648 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 374 $ 342 $ 468 $ 430 $ 489 Depreciation and amortization 563 562 519 516 583

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (NON-GAAP PRESENTATION)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities: DVP (1) 17,965 17,123 23,092 27,489 17,442 Operating, leased-in equipment (excluding amortization of deferred gains) (3,814 ) (3,838 ) (4,648 ) (4,963 ) (4,886 ) Administrative and general (excluding provisions for bad debts and amortization of share awards) (13,352 ) (9,776 ) (10,773 ) (9,160 ) (9,696 ) SEACOR Holdings management and guarantee fees (9 ) (16 ) (21 ) (26 ) (32 ) Dividends received from 50% or less owned companies — — 800 873 — Other, net (excluding non-cash losses) — — (2 ) — — 790 3,493 8,448 14,213 2,828 Changes in operating assets and liabilities before interest and income taxes (9,293 ) (7,144 ) 7,758 (7,236 ) 4,921 Director share awards 755 — — — 894 Restricted stock vested (3 ) (175 ) (55 ) (240 ) — Cash settlements on derivative transactions, net (279 ) (214 ) (190 ) (546 ) 275 Interest paid, excluding capitalized interest (1) (4,529 ) (4,744 ) (6,255 ) (5,633 ) (5,971 ) Interest received 529 676 560 316 215 Income taxes refunded, net — — — — — Net cash (used in) provided operating activities (12,030 ) (8,108 ) 10,266 874 3,162 Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,530 ) (11,244 ) (5,890 ) (9,547 ) (19,386 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 14,030 3,105 36,418 10,119 9,268 Proceeds from the sale of ERRV fleet — — 27,390 — — Cash Impact of sale of ERRV fleet — — (5,140 ) — — Construction reserve funds transferred to short-term cash 3,745 — — — — Purchase of subsidiary from joint venture (8,445 ) — — — — Construction reserve funds used — 9,148 5,268 1,951 7,997 Net investing activities in property and equipment 800 1,009 58,046 2,523 (2,121 ) Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies (56 ) (245 ) (6,062 ) (8,686 ) (718 ) Capital distributions from equity investees — — 48 413 — Principal payments on notes due from equity investees — — — 22 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 744 764 52,032 (5,728 ) (2,839 ) Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities: Payments on long-term debt (3,502 ) (5,222 ) (3,899 ) (11,976 ) (3,738 ) Purchase of subsidiary shares from noncontrolling interests — — — — — Proceeds from exercise of stock options and Warrants — — 340 973 3 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,502 ) (5,222 ) (3,559 ) (11,003 ) (3,735 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 265 (1,908 ) (19,238 ) (472 ) 1,195 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (14,523 ) (14,474 ) 39,501 (16,329 ) (2,217 ) Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations Operating Activities — — 4,297 (446 ) (747 ) Investing Activities — — (4,462 ) (116 ) (615 ) Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents — — 3,322 268 (1,504 ) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations: — — 3,157 (294 ) (2,866 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (14,523 ) (14,474 ) 42,658 (16,623 ) (5,083 ) Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 72,573 87,047 44,389 61,012 66,095 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 58,050 $ 72,573 $ 87,047 $ 44,389 $ 61,012

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,698 $ 69,220 $ 83,943 $ 38,155 $ 55,763 Restricted cash 3,352 3,353 3,104 4,016 2,240 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 57,892 48,192 49,128 58,954 60,711 Other 14,362 27,872 18,531 6,835 9,682 Receivables from SEACOR Holdings 14,394 — — — — Inventories 1,409 1,575 1,228 1,408 1,660 Prepaid expenses and other 3,218 2,653 2,612 3,146 3,710 Discontinued operations — — — 13,127 13,891 Total current assets 149,325 152,865 158,546 125,641 147,657 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 1,066,239 930,264 976,978 1,063,290 1,099,221 Accumulated depreciation (322,378 ) (312,911 ) (358,962 ) (400,628 ) (425,881 ) 743,861 617,353 618,016 662,662 673,340 Construction in progress 55,955 55,302 74,344 70,275 67,063 Net property and equipment 799,816 672,655 692,360 732,937 740,403 Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases 8,818 8,990 17,313 18,774 27,390 Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 90,900 125,010 124,680 118,222 112,418 Construction Reserve Funds — 3,745 12,893 18,161 20,112 Other Assets 3,243 3,270 3,401 3,422 3,627 Discontinued operations — — — 23,349 25,092 $ 1,052,102 $ 966,535 $ 1,009,193 $ 1,040,506 $ 1,076,699 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 11,765 $ 13,359 $ 15,099 $ 15,182 $ 16,552 Current portion of long-term debt 51,793 37,084 17,802 23,446 20,651 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,382 32,023 25,691 26,507 31,504 Due to SEACOR Holdings — 66 74 77 74 Other current liabilities 30,162 29,949 36,151 42,372 47,185 Discontinued operations — — — 3,813 3,813 Total current liabilities 116,102 112,481 94,817 111,397 119,779 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 6,545 7,859 9,822 12,878 16,775 Long-Term Debt 447,663 356,729 380,251 375,772 379,075 Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes 6 91 5,205 4,543 7,599 Deferred Income Taxes 24,101 26,113 33,905 36,921 37,066 Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 6,321 7,951 6,269 4,848 5,165 Total liabilities 600,738 511,224 530,269 546,359 565,459 Equity: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 232 231 219 219 218 Additional paid-in capital 449,116 447,425 429,318 427,823 424,549 Retained earnings 5,058 11,131 27,076 64,929 83,312 Shares held in treasury (847 ) (844 ) (669 ) (614 ) (374 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,541 ) (2,971 ) 1,548 (21,105 ) (19,156 ) 451,018 454,972 457,492 471,252 488,549 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 346 339 21,432 22,895 22,691 Total equity 451,364 455,311 478,924 494,147 511,240 $ 1,052,102 $ 966,535 $ 1,009,193 $ 1,040,506 $ 1,076,699

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS