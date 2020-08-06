TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on October 9, 2020 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on September 18, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Our board remain both grateful and impressed by the Constellation employees who continue to re-think, re-invent and re-imagine how they support each other and our customers through the many challenges created by COVID-19.



Q2 2020 Headlines:

Revenue grew 9% (negative 8% organic growth, negative 7% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $922 million compared to $846 million in Q2 2019.

Net income increased 12% to $83 million ($3.90 on a diluted per share basis) from $73 million ($3.45 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2019.

Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets was $4 million in Q2 2020 versus nil in Q2 2019.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $67 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $17 million resulting in total consideration of $84 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $237 million, an increase of 370%, or $186 million, compared to $50 million for the comparable period in 2019.

(“FCFA2S”) increased $178 million to $190 million compared to $12 million for the same period in 2019. CFO and FCFA2S were positively impacted by the deferral of approximately $29 million of tax instalment payments to the second half of 2020 in conjunction with the certain government’s COVID-19 relief programs.

The Company determined that certain of its subsidiaries qualified for an estimated aggregate amount of $17 million of grants from various government authorities, and recognized such amounts as a reduction to expenses in the quarter.

On May 20, 2020 the Company entered into a binding agreement with IJssel B.V. to purchase 100% of the shares of Topicus.com B.V., a Netherlands-based diversified vertical market software provider. The transaction is currently expected to close in 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

Subsequent to June 30, 2020, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $64 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $14 million resulting in total consideration of $78 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $922 million, an increase of 9%, or $76 million, compared to $846 million for the comparable period in 2019. For the first six months of 2020 total revenues were $1,875 million, an increase of 13%, or $210 million, compared to $1,665 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of negative 8% and negative 5% respectively, negative 7% and negative 4% respectively after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $83 million compared to net income of $73 million for the same period in 2019. On a per share basis, this translated into a net income per diluted share of $3.90 in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income per diluted share of $3.45 for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $166 million or $7.81 per diluted share compared to $160 million or $7.54 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, CFO increased $186 million to $237 million compared to $50 million for the same period in 2019 representing an increase of 370%. For the first six months of 2020, CFO increased $263 million to $597 million compared to $334 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 79%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, FCFA2S increased $178 million to $190 million compared to $12 million for the same period in 2019. For the first six months of 2020, FCFA2S increased $238 million to $501 million compared to $263 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 91%.

CFO and FCFA2S for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were positively impacted by the deferral of approximately $29 million of tax instalment payments to the second half of 2020 in conjunction with certain government’s COVID-19 relief programs.

The Company is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on all aspects of its business. COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has had disruptive effects in countries in which the Company operates and has adversely impacted many of its business units’ operations to date, including through the cancellation by certain customers of their ongoing software maintenance contracts and the suspension or cancellation of new software purchases. The pandemic may also have an adverse impact on many of the Company’s customers, including their ability to satisfy ongoing payment obligations to the Company, which could increase the Company’s bad debt exposure. The future impacts of the pandemic and any resulting economic impact are largely unknown and rapidly evolving. It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic, the measures taken by the governments of countries affected and the resulting economic impact may continue to adversely affect the Company’s results of operations, cash flows and financial position as well as its customers in future periods, and this impact could be material.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. Constellation believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Constellation does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Constellation could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Constellation’s objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Constellation’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in millions, except percentages) ($ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 237 50 597 334 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (2 ) (2 ) (4 ) (4 ) Interest paid on other facilities (5 ) (7 ) (14 ) (15 ) Credit facility transaction costs (0 ) - (0 ) - Payments of lease obligations (16 ) (13 ) (30 ) (23 ) TSS membership liability revaluation charge (17 ) (8 ) (35 ) (18 ) Property and equipment purchased (6 ) (8 ) (13 ) (15 ) Interest and dividends received 0 0 0 3 Free cash flow available to shareholders 190 12 501 263 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 585 $ 316 $ 214 Accounts receivable 393 422 368 Unbilled revenue 103 110 105 Inventories 32 31 45 Other assets 207 184 183 1,319 1,062 915 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 78 78 69 Right of use assets 241 234 211 Deferred income taxes 45 45 48 Other assets 73 72 66 Intangible assets 2,011 1,997 1,621 2,448 2,425 2,014 Total assets $ 3,767 $ 3,488 $ 2,929 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: CSI facility $ 98 $ 63 $ - Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 3 57 11 TSS membership liability 93 86 69 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 480 529 400 Dividends payable 21 21 22 Deferred revenue 938 788 802 Provisions 10 13 17 Acquisition holdback payables 72 76 53 Lease obligations 67 62 54 Income taxes payable 95 36 25 1,879 1,732 1,452 Non-current liabilities: Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 159 153 106 TSS membership liability 164 136 121 Debentures 210 222 222 Deferred income taxes 243 246 202 Acquisition holdback payables 29 25 15 Lease obligations 193 187 170 Other liabilities 98 101 76 1,095 1,069 913 Total liabilities 2,974 2,800 2,365 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 99 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (57) (40) (32) Retained earnings 752 628 497 794 687 564 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,767 $ 3,488 $ 2,929





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue License $ 51 $ 61 $ 108 $ 113 Professional services 170 164 347 322 Hardware and other 35 41 77 77 Maintenance and other recurring 666 581 1,342 1,152 922 846 1,875 1,665 Expenses Staff 480 437 990 882 Hardware 22 22 45 43 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 77 73 156 142 Occupancy 8 9 17 17 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 31 49 82 93 Professional fees 13 11 26 22 Other, net 0 15 5 36 Depreciation 25 21 51 42 Amortization of intangible assets 96 75 190 151 752 713 1,562 1,428 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 10 13 4 15 TSS membership liability revaluation charge 17 8 35 18 Finance and other expense (income) (1 ) (0 ) (2 ) (3 ) Bargain purchase gain (0 ) - (0 ) (28 ) Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 4 - 8 - Finance costs 10 9 22 18 39 30 67 19 Income before income taxes 131 103 246 218 Current income tax expense (recovery) 70 42 115 78 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (22 ) (12 ) (34 ) (20 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 48 30 80 58 Net income 83 73 166 160 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 3.90 $ 3.45 $ 7.81 $ 7.54





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 83 $ 73 $ 166 $ 160 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations 13 8 (17 ) 4 Deferred income tax recovery (expense) - - - - Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 13 8 (17 ) 4 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 96 $ 81 $ 149 $ 164





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2020 Capital

stock Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Cumulative translation account Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 99 $ (40 ) $ 628 $ 687 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - 166 166 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations - (17 ) - (17 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - (17 ) - (17 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - (17 ) 166 149 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (42 ) (42 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 $ 99 $ (57 ) $ 752 $ 794





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2019 Capital

stock Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Cumulative translation account Balance at January 1, 2019 $ 99 $ (37 ) $ 804 $ 866 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - 160 160 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations - 4 - 4 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 4 - 4 Total comprehensive income for the period - 4 160 164 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (466 ) (466 ) Balance at June 30, 2019 $ 99 $ (32 ) $ 497 $ 564











