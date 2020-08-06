SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that significant progress has been made in previously announced COVID-19 host genetics studies on the initial COVID-19 outbreaks in Wuhan and Shanghai, and that researchers have successfully analyzed patient samples using Bionano Saphyr at the site of Wuhan-based service provider GrandOmics. These studies aim to compare a variety of genomic and other biological variables between those patients who show no or mild symptoms and those who show severe illness, while controlling for viral strain differences, and for the known risk factors of age and chronic illness such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes, or other immune-compromising disease.



Both the Wuhan and Shanghai studies had suffered from setbacks due to institutional and governmental restrictions on the analysis of genomic DNA of the COVID-19 patients for these host genome studies, and additional restrictions on transporting patient samples for processing delayed progress in these studies. These hurdles have now been cleared, and the first four samples from COVID-19 patients from the Shanghai cohort have been successfully processed, generating exceptional DNA and data quality metrics. Samples from the Wuhan cohort have been identified as well and are awaiting processing.

Bionano Genomics expects that its Saphyr genome imaging technology can provide important structural variation data needed for a full understanding of genome structure in COVID-19 patients. As previously announced on July 24, 2020, initial unpublished findings from 30 COVID-19 patients that have been analyzed on Saphyr as part of the COVID-19 Host Genome Structural Variation Consortium show that Saphyr detects large amounts of structural variation in many putatively relevant genes, demonstrating that point mutations alone are unlikely to explain disease differences between patients.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics commented: “We believe that the work in these studies can prove to be essential for the development of new therapies, vaccines and diagnostics designed to improve patient management for those patients with COVID-19. While studies in Europe and in North America centered around the COVID-19 Host Genome Structural Variation Consortium are ongoing, we are pleased that the host genome studies of the initial outbreak in China are now progressing as well. We are proud of our team and our collaborators who have overcome significant barriers to make this progress.”

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: progress in studies involving our genome imaging technology; expectations regarding the utility of Saphyr genome imaging technology in COVID-19 research; and the outcomes of studies involving our genome imaging technology, including with respect to COVID-19 research and development of potential treatments for COVID-19 patients. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: delays in studies and other research activities involving our technology, including due to institutional, governmental and other restrictions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 (617) 430-7577

arr@lifesciadvisors.com