VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 (“Q1 Fiscal 2021”). All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.

Q1 FISCAL YEAR 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Mined 254,555 tonnes of ore, down 1% compared to the prior year quarter;

Sold approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 20.9 million pounds of lead, and 7.0 million pounds of zinc, representing an increase of 1%, 10%, and 17% in silver, gold and lead sold, and a decrease of 5% in zinc sold, compared to the prior year quarter;

Revenue of $46.7 million, up 2% or $1.1 million compared to $45.6 million in the prior year quarter;

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of $15.5 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $12.6 million or $0.07 per share in the prior year quarter;

Cash cost per ounce of silver 1 , net of by-product credits, of negative $1.48, compared to negative $2.17 in the prior year quarter;

, net of by-product credits, of negative $1.48, compared to negative $2.17 in the prior year quarter; All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver 1 , net of by-product credits, of $5.61, compared to $5.69 in the prior year quarter;

, net of by-product credits, of $5.61, compared to $5.69 in the prior year quarter; Cash flow from operations of $30.1 million, compared to $19.9 million in the prior year quarter;

Gain of $16.4 million on equity investments;

Receipt of $6.5 million (CAD$9.0 million) break fee from Guyana Goldfields Inc.;

Paid dividends of $2.2 million, or $0.0125 per share, to equity shareholders;

Invested $5.8 million in New Pacific Metals Corp. (“NUAG”) to maintain the Company’s ownership interest at 28.8%;

Strong balance sheet with $178.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, an increase of $35.9 million or 25% compared to March 31, 2020; and,

Investment in NUAG with market value of $178.2 million and other investments of $7.4 million.

1 Alternative performance (non-IFRS) measure. Please refer to section 10 of the corresponding MD&A for reconciliation.

FINANCIALS

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Q1 Fiscal 2021 was $15.5 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.07 per share in the three months ended June 30, 2019 (“Q1 Fiscal 2020”).

The Company’s financial results in Q1 Fiscal 2021 were mainly impacted by the following: i) an increase of 1%, 10% and 17% in the amount of silver, gold, and lead sold, respectively; offset by a 5% decrease in the amount of zinc sold; ii) an increase of 10% and 24% in the net realized selling prices for silver and gold, offset by a decrease of 19% and 14% in the net realized selling prices for lead and zinc; iii) gain of $16.4 million on equity investments, of which $5.5 million was reported in profit and $10.9 million was reported in other comprehensive income; offset by a $1.8 million increase in foreign exchange loss; and iv) a $5.9 million increase in income tax expenses.

Revenue in Q1 Fiscal 2021 was $46.7 million, up 2% or $1.1 million compared to $45.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was mainly due to i) an increase of $2.4 million in revenue arising from the increase in the amount of silver, gold and lead sold; ii) an increase of $2.7 million in revenue arising from the increase in net realized selling prices for silver and gold; offset by iii) a decrease of $3.6 million in revenue arising from the decrease in net realized selling price for lead and zinc; and iv) a decrease of $0.2 million in revenue due to less zinc sold. Silver, gold and base metal sales represented $26.2 million, $1.5 million, and $19.0 million, respectively, compared to silver, gold and base metals sales of $23.6 million, $1.1 million, and $20.9 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Revenue from the Ying Mining District in Q1 Fiscal 2021 was $39.7 million, up 5% compared to $37.8 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue from the GC Mine in Q1 Fiscal 2021 was $7.0 million, down 10% compared to $7.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Production costs expensed in Q1 Fiscal 2021 were $17.7 million, a slight decrease compared to $18.0 million in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The production costs expensed represent approximately 264,680 tonnes of ore processed and expensed at a cost of $67.05 per tonne, compared to approximately 261,440 tonnes at $68.85 per tonne in Q1 Fiscal 2020.

Mineral resource taxes in Q1 Fiscal 2021 were $1.34 million, up 7% compared to $1.25 million in Q1 Fiscal 2020, and the increase was mainly due to higher revenue.

Government fees and other taxes in Q1 Fiscal 2021 were $0.5 million, compared to $0.6 million in Q1 Fiscal 2020. Government fees and other taxes are comprised of environmental protection fees, surtaxes on VAT, land usage levies, stamp duties and other miscellaneous levies, duties and taxes imposed by the state and local Chinese governments.

Income from mine operations in Q1 Fiscal 2021 was $19.3 million, or 41% of revenue, compared to $17.7 million or 39% of revenue in Q1 Fiscal 2020. Income from mine operations at the Ying Mining District was $17.6 million or 44% of revenue, compared to $16.0 million or 42% of revenue in Q1 Fiscal 2020. Income from mine operations at the GC Mine was $1.8 million or 26% of revenue, compared to $1.8 million or 23% of revenue in Q1 Fiscal 2020.

General and administrative expenses in Q1 Fiscal 2021 were $4.7 million, an increase of $0.2 million compared to $4.5 million in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $0.4 million in share-based compensation offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in salaries and benefits. General and administrative expenses include corporate administrative expenses of $2.7 million (Q1 Fiscal 2020 - $2.4 million) and mine administrative expenses of $2.1 million (Q1 Fiscal 2020 - $2.1 million).

Foreign exchange loss in Q1 Fiscal 2021 was $2.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million compared to $0.9 million in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The foreign exchange loss is mainly driven by the appreciation of Canadian dollar against US dollar.

Property evaluation and business development expenses in Q1 Fiscal 2021 were a recovery of $3.8 million, compared to an expense of $0.1 million in Q1 Fiscal 2020. On April 26, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Guyana Goldfields Inc. (“Guyana Goldfields”), subsequently amended on May 18, 2020 (collectively, the “Arrangement Agreement”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Guyana Goldfields. On June 10, 2020, Guyana Goldfield terminated the Arrangement Agreement and paid the Company a break fee of $6.5 million (CAD$9.0 million). Net of expenses of $2.5 million, a gain of $4.0 million on this transaction was recorded as a recovery of property evaluation and business development expenses.

Gain on equity investments recorded in profit in Q1 Fiscal 2021 was $5.5 million, compared to $nil in Q1 Fiscal 2020. A total gain of $16.4 million on equity investments was reported in the current quarter, of which $10.9 million was recorded in other comprehensive income as the Company made elections to account for equity investments on an instrument-by-instrument basis.

Income tax expenses in Q1 Fiscal 2021 was $5.4 million, an increase of $5.9 million, compared to an income tax recovery of $0.5 million in Q1 Fiscal 2020. In Q1 Fiscal 2021, the Company recorded current income tax expenses of $4.6 million (Q1 Fiscal 2020 – $1.8 million), and deferred income tax expenses of $0.8 million (Q1 Fiscal 2020 – deferred income tax recovery of $2.2 million). The current income tax expenses in Q1 Fiscal 2020 included withholding tax expenses of $1.1 million, which was paid at a rate of 10% on dividends distributed out of China. The deferred income tax recovery in Q1 Fiscal 2020 was mainly related to the tax benefit recognized arising from the disposal of the XHP Project.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in Q1 Fiscal 2021 was $30.1 million, up $10.2 million or 51%, compared to $19.9 million in Q1 Fiscal 2020.

The Company ended the quarter with $178.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, an increase of $35.9 million or 25%, compared to $142.5 million as at March 31, 2020.

Working capital as at June 30, 2020 was $153.7 million, an increase of $23.4 million or 18%, compared to $130.4 million as at March 31, 2020.

OPERATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT

In Q1 Fiscal 2021, on a consolidated basis, the Company mined 254,555 tonnes of ore, a slight decrease of 1% or 2,837 tonnes compared to 257,392 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2020. Ore milled was 262,326 tonnes, a slight increase of 1% or 2,784 tonnes, compared to 259,542 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2020.

The Company sold approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 20.9 million pounds of lead, and 7.0 million pounds of zinc, compared to 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,000 ounces of gold, 17.8 million pounds of lead, and 7.3 million pounds of zinc in Q1 Fiscal 2020.

In Q1 Fiscal 2021, the consolidated total mining and cash mining costs were $73.91 and $54.97 per tonne, down 5% and 1% compared to $77.40 and $55.45 per tonne, respectively, in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The decrease in cash mining costs was mainly due to a decrease of $3.70 per tonne in the cash mining costs at the GC mine, offset by an increase of $1.07 per tonne in the cash mining costs at the Ying Mining District.

The consolidated total milling and cash milling costs in Q1 Fiscal 2021 were $11.04 and $9.58 per tonne, down 12% and 10% compared to $12.49 and $10.63 per tonne, respectively, in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The decrease in per tonne cash milling costs was mainly due to a decrease of $0.2 million in labour costs.

Correspondingly, the consolidated cash production cost per tonne of ore processed in Q1 Fiscal 2021 was $67.05, down 3% compared to $68.85 in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The consolidated all-in sustaining production costs per tonne of ore processed was $112.59, down 6% compared to $120.16 in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the lower per tonne production costs as discussed above and a $1.6 million decrease in sustaining capital expenditures.

In Q1 Fiscal 2021, the consolidated cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was negative $1.48, compared to negative $2.17, in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The increase in cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was mainly due to a decrease of $1.5 million in by-product sales.

In Q1 Fiscal 2021, the consolidated all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $5.61 compared to $5.69 in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The decrease was mainly due to i) a $1.6 million decrease in sustaining capital expenditures, offset by ii) the increase in cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits as discussed above.

1. Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China

Ying Mining District Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Ore Mined (tonne) 174,176 69,379 176,149 176,085 176,584 Ore Milled (tonne) 177,689 69,188 175,488 179,147 177,681 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 293 297 296 306 330 Lead (%) 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.6 Zinc (%) 0.8 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.9 Recoveries Silver (%) 94.7 95.3 96.1 96.2 95.8 Lead (%) 96.2 95.7 96.3 95.7 95.9 Zinc (%) 63.8 67.7 70.3 58.6 58.3 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounce) 1,672 711 1,475 1,711 1,662 Gold (in thousands of ounce) 1.1 0.5 0.7 1.1 1.0 Lead (in thousands of pound) 17,779 8,322 14,912 16,389 14,835 Zinc (in thousands of pound) 2,037 865 2,882 1,428 2,090 Cash mining cost ($/tonne) 64.12 68.10 64.69 59.26 63.05 Shipping costs ($/tonne) 3.64 3.96 3.89 3.82 4.04 Cash milling costs ($/tonne) 8.45 11.53 10.99 9.81 9.15 Cash production costs ($/tonne) 76.21 83.59 79.57 72.89 76.24 All-in sustaining production costs ($/tonne) 116.99 195.78 126.43 117.37 129.41 Cash costs per ounce of silver ($) (0.87 ) 0.30 (0.72 ) (1.95 ) (1.44 ) All-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver ($) 4.14 11.86 5.57 3.40 4.82

In Q1 Fiscal 2021, the total ore mined at the Ying Mining District was 174,176 tonnes, a slight decrease of 1% or 2,408 tonnes compared to 176,584 tonnes mined in the prior year quarter. Ore milled was 177,689 tonnes, comparable to 177,681 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2020.



Head grades were 293 grams per tonne (“g/t”) for silver, 4.6% for lead, and 0.8% for zinc, compared to 330 g/t for silver, 4.6% for lead, and 0.9% for zinc in the prior year quarter. The variation in silver head grade is mainly related to the Company’s planned mining sequence and is in line with Fiscal 2021 Guidance (defined below).

In Q1 Fiscal 2021, the Ying Mining District sold approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 17.8 million pounds of lead, and 2.0 million pounds of zinc, compared to 1.7 million ounces of silver, 14.8 million pounds of lead, and 2.1 million pounds of zinc in the prior year quarter.

Total and cash mining costs per tonne at the Ying Mining District in Q1 Fiscal 2021 were $87.94 and $64.12 per tonne, respectively, compared to $91.47 and $63.05 per tonne in the prior year quarter. The increase in the per tonne cash mining cost was mainly due to a 2% increase in mining preparation costs.

Total and cash milling costs per tonne at the Ying Mining District in Q1 Fiscal 2021 were $10.04 and $8.45, respectively, compared to $10.93 and $9.15 in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The decrease in per tonne milling costs was mainly due to a decrease of $0.39 per tonne in labour costs and a decrease of $0.23 per tonne in utility costs.

Correspondingly, the cash production cost per tonne of ore processed in Q1 Fiscal 2021 at the Ying Mining District was $76.21, compared to $76.24 in the prior year quarter. The all-in sustaining production cost per tonne of ore processed was $116.99, down 9% compared to $129.14 in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The decrease was mainly due to a $2.0 million decrease in sustaining capital expenditures.

Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, in Q1 Fiscal 2021 at the Ying Mining District, was negative $0.87 compared to negative $1.44 in the prior year quarter. The increase was mainly due to a $0.5 million decrease in by-product sales resulting from a decrease in the net realized selling prices of lead and zinc.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, in Q1 Fiscal 2021 at the Ying Mining District was $4.14 compared to $4.82 in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The decrease was mainly due to a $2.0 million decrease in sustaining capital expenditures.

In Q1 Fiscal 2021, approximately 28,485 metres or $0.8 million worth of diamond drilling (Q1 Fiscal 2020 – 23,648 metres or $0.6 million) and 6,207 metres or $1.8 million worth of preparation tunnelling (Q1 Fiscal 2020 – 6,395 metres or $1.7 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the Ying Mining District. In addition, approximately 23,108 metres or $7.8 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, ramps and declines (Q1 Fiscal 2020 – 20,895 metres or $7.1 million) were completed and capitalized.

2. GC Mine, Guangdong Province, China





GC Mine Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Ore Mined (tonne) 80,379 37,216 86,437 83,172 80,808 Ore Milled (tonne) 84,637 33,243 89,372 86,134 81,861 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 93 94 96 100 95 Lead (%) 1.9 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.9 Zinc (%) 3.4 3.5 3.3 3.2 3.4 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 82.8 80.7 78.0 75.9 76.8 Lead (%) 89.8 90.4 90.4 88.3 88.7 Zinc (%) 87.3 87.7 85.5 86.1 85.7 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounce) 200 89 234 183 193 Lead (in thousands of pound) 3,106 1,332 3,867 2,680 3,007 Zinc (in thousands of pound) 4,921 2,194 5,471 5,227 5,244 Cash mining cost ($/tonne) 35.13 25.58 42.96 37.80 38.83 Cash milling cost ($/tonne) 11.95 16.36 14.01 12.72 13.85 Cash production cost ($/tonne) 47.08 41.94 56.97 50.52 52.68 All-in sustaining production costs ($/tonne) 65.84 88.18 71.03 62.94 67.33 Cash cost per ounce of silver ($) (6.59 ) (10.03 ) (4.33 ) (9.98 ) (8.38 ) All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver ($) 2.41 8.31 2.18 (2.89 ) (0.96 )

In Q1 Fiscal 2021, the total ore mined at the GC Mine was 80,379 tonnes, a slight decrease compared to 80,808 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2020. Ore milled was 84,637 tonnes, an increase of 3% or 2,776 tonnes compared to 81,861 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2020.



Average head grades of ore processed at the GC Mine were 93 g/t for silver, 1.9% for lead, and 3.4% for zinc, compared to 95 g/t for silver, 1.9% for lead, and 3.4% for zinc in Q1 Fiscal 2020. Recovery rates of ore processed were 82.8% for silver, 89.8% for lead, and 87.3% for zinc, compared to 76.8% for silver, 88.7% for lead, and 85.7% for zinc in Q1 Fiscal 2020.

In Q1 Fiscal 2021, GC Mine sold approximately 200,000 ounces of silver, 3.1 million pounds of lead, and 4.9 million pounds of zinc, compared to 193,000 ounces of silver, 3.0 million pounds of lead, and 5.2 million pounds of zinc in Q1 Fiscal 2020.

Total and cash mining costs per tonne at the GC Mine in Q1 Fiscal 2021 were $43.50 and $35.13 per tonne, a decrease of 7% and 10%, respectively, compared to $46.64 and $38.83 per tonne, respectively, in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The decrease in the cash mining cost was mainly due to a $0.7 million decrease in mining preparation costs. Total and cash milling cost per tonne at the GC Mine in Q1 Fiscal 2021 were $13.14 and $11.95, a decrease of 17% and 14%, respectively, compared to $15.88 and $13.85, respectively, in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The decrease in cash milling costs was mainly due to a $0.1 million decrease in labour costs.

Correspondingly, the cash production cost per tonne of ore processed in Q1 Fiscal 2021 at the GC Mine was $47.08, a decrease of 11% compared to $52.68 in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The all-in sustaining production costs per tonne of ore processed was $65.84, down 2% compared to $67.33 in Q1 Fiscal 2020.

Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the GC Mine, was negative $6.59 compared to negative $8.38 in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The increase was mainly due to a $1.0 million decrease in by-product sales resulting from a decrease in the net realized selling prices of lead and zinc.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, in Q1 Fiscal 2021 at the GC Mine was $2.41 compared to negative $0.96 in Q1 Fiscal 2020. The increase was mainly due to i) the increase in cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, as discussed above, and ii) a $0.3 million increase in sustaining capital expenditures.

In Q1 Fiscal 2021, approximately 8,212 metres or $0.3 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Q1 Fiscal 2020 – 7,970 metres or $0.3 million) and 3,458 metres or $0.8 million worth of tunnelling (Q1 Fiscal 2020 – 6,261 metres or $1.4 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the GC Mine. In addition, approximately 3,267 metres or $1.2 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, ramps and declines (Q1 Fiscal 2020 – 497 metres or $0.3 million) were completed and capitalized.

3. Annual Operating Outlook

All references to Fiscal 2021 Guidance in this news release refers to the “Fiscal 2021 Production, Cash Cost Guidance” section in the Company’s Fiscal 2020 Annual MD&A dated May 20, 2020 (“Fiscal 2021 Guidance”) filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

(i) Production and Production Costs

The following table summarizes the Q1 Fiscal 2021 production and production costs achieved compared to the respective Fiscal 2021 Guidance:

Head grades Metal production Production costs Ore processed Silver Lead Zinc Silver Lead Zinc Cash cost AISC (tonnes) (g/t) (%) (%) (Koz) (Klbs) (Klbs) ($/t) ($/t) Q1 Fiscal 2021 Actual Results Ying Mining District 177,689 293 4.6 0.8 1,544 16,941 1,920 76.21 116.99 GC Mine 84,637 93 1.9 3.4 209 3,135 5,613 47.08 65.84 Consolidated 262,326 228 3.7 1.6 1,753 20,076 7,533 67.05 112.59 Fiscal 2021 Guidance Ying Mining District 640,000 - 660,000 292 4.3 0.9 5,600-5,800 56,600-58,000 7,000-8,000 74.7-82.5 133.5 - 140.5 GC Mine 290,000 - 310,000 96 1.7 3.3 600-700 9,500-10,500 17,500-18,700 52.2-57.5 78.5 - 82.9 Consolidated 930,000 - 970,000 229-231 3.5-3.5 1.6-1.7 6,200-6,500 66,100-68,500 24,500-26,700 66.6-73.6 122.6-135.5 % of Fiscal 2021 Guidance* Ying Mining District 27% 100% 107% 89% 27% 30% 26% 97% 85% GC Mine 28% 97% 112% 103% 32% 31% 31% 86% 82% Consolidated 28% 99% 106% 97% 28% 30% 29% 96% 87% * Percentage caculated based on mid-point of the related Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Based on year-to-date production, production costs and the expected production for the remainder of the year, the Company reaffirms its Fiscal 2021 Guidance.



(ii) Development and Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes the Q1 Fiscal 2021 development work and capitalized expenditures compared to the respective Fiscal 2021 Guidance.

﻿



Capitalized Development and Expenditures Ramp Development Exploration and Development Tunnels Equipment & Facilities Total (Metres) ($ Thousand) (Metres) ($ Thousand) ($ Thousand) (Metres) ($ Thousand) Q1 Fiscal 2021 Actual Results

Ying Mining District 2,218 $ 1,711 20,890 $ 6,110 $ 1,038 23,108 $ 8,859 GC Mine 309 256 2,958 912 193 3,267 1,361 Consolidated 2,527 $ 1,967 23,848 $ 7,022 $ 1,231 26,375 $ 10,220 Fiscal 2021 Guidance Ying Mining District 6,700 $ 5,500 81,300 $ 26,900 $ 4,600 88,000 $ 37,000 GC Mine 1,600 1,400 11,000 3,200 800 12,600 5,400 Consolidated 8,300 $ 6,900 92,300 $ 30,100 $ 5,400 100,600 $ 42,400 % of Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Ying Mining District 33% 31% 26% 23% 23% 26% 24% GC Mine 19% 18% 27% 29% 24% 26% 25% Consolidated 30% 29% 26% 23% 23% 26% 24%

Based on year-to-date capital expenditures and the expected capital expenditures for the remainder of the year (save for the capital expenditures to be incurred to build an aggregate plant as described below, which was not included in the Company’s Fiscal 2021 Guidance), the Company reaffirms the Fiscal 2021 Guidance.



The Company is investing approximately $2.9 million (approximately RMB¥20.0 million) to construct a 1,000,000 tonnes per year aggregate plant to crush and recycle the waste rock from the Ying Mining District with the goal of supplying the resulting products to the local construction market. The plant is expected to be commissioned in October 2020, and its profits, after capital recovery, will be shared between the local government, the local communities, and employees. This investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment and efforts to minimize our operations’ impacts on the environment and our commitment to create a sustainable contribution to the communities where our people work and live.

(iii) Ongoing Exploration Programs

The Company is currently undertaking extensive drill programs at the Ying and GC Mines with two main objectives: i) areas with existing development and access are being re-examined to define more resources and reserves, which may lead to a substantial reduction in mining and sustaining capital costs associated with the tonnes identified, and ii) areas which may have been overlooked for potential gold mineralization are being tested for different alteration styles from the typical silver-lead zones.

Mr. Guoliang Ma, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resources of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis, Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements for the corresponding period, which have been posted on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company’s goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees’ wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Lon Shaver

Vice President

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

Email: investor@silvercorp.ca

Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “projects”, “estimates”, “assumes”, “intends”, “strategies”, “targets”, “goals”, “forecasts”, “objectives”, “budgets”, “schedules”, “potential” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company’s material properties; the sufficiency of the Company’s capital to finance the Company’s operations; estimates of the Company’s revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company’s mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company’s operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company’s properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company’s existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors”. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company’s forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

As at June 30, As at March 31, 2020 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,024 $ 65,777 Short-term investments 84,362 76,742 Trade and other receivables 987 1,178 Current portion of lease receivable 195 186 Inventories 7,558 8,430 Due from related parties 62 1,519 Income tax receivable - 1,093 Prepaids and deposits 3,764 3,254 190,952 158,179 Non-current Assets Long-term prepaids and deposits 402 390 Long-term portion lease receivable 315 348 Reclamation deposits 7,695 9,230 Investment in an associate 51,332 44,555 Other investments 7,375 8,750 Plant and equipment 66,393 66,722 Mineral rights and properties 229,854 224,586 TOTAL ASSETS $ 554,318 $ 512,760 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 31,712 $ 23,129 Current portion of lease obligation 594 567 Deposits received 3,238 3,195 Income tax payable 1,676 937 37,220 27,828 Non-current Liabilities Long-term portion of lease obligation 1,425 1,502 Deferred income tax liabilities 36,664 35,758 Environmental rehabilitation 8,678 8,700 Total Liabilities 83,987 73,788 Equity Share capital 245,075 243,926 Equity reserves (4,270 ) (21,142 ) Retained earnings 159,211 145,898 Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 400,016 368,682 Non-controlling interests 70,315 70,290 Total Equity 470,331 438,972 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 554,318 $ 512,760

SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share figures)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020 2019 Sales $ 46,705 $ 45,576 Cost of mine operations Production costs 17,747 18,000 Depreciation and amortization 5,740 5,869 Mineral resource taxes 1,336 1,251 Government fees and other taxes 540 594 General and administrative 2,057 2,129 27,420 27,843 Income from mine operations 19,285 17,733 Corporate general and administrative 2,687 2,353 Property evaluation and business development (3,785 ) 66 Foreign exchange loss 2,670 854 Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 192 142 Gain on disposal of mineral rights and properties - (1,477 ) Share of loss in associate 161 281 Dilution gain on investment in associate - (723 ) Reclassification of other comprehensive income upon ownership dilution of investment in associate - (21 ) Gain on equity investments designated as FVTPL (5,466 ) - Other (income) expense (248 ) 199 Income from operations 23,074 16,059 Finance income 947 929 Finance costs (147 ) (175 ) Income before income taxes 23,874 16,813 Income tax expense (recovery) 5,382 (488 ) Net income $ 18,492 $ 17,301 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company $ 15,491 $ 12,607 Non-controlling interests 3,001 4,694 $ 18,492 $ 17,301 Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company Basic earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.07 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 173,997,464 169,991,268 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 176,414,612 170,753,967

SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020 2019 Cash provided by Operating activities Net income $ 18,492 $ 17,301 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Finance costs 147 175 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 6,148 6,220 Share of loss in associate 161 281 Dilution gain on investment in associate - (723 ) Reclassification of other comprehensive loss upon ownership dilution of investment in associate - (21) Income tax expense (recovery) 5,382 (488 ) Gain on equity investments designated as FVTPL (5,466 ) - Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 192 142 Gain on disposal of mineral rights and properties - (1,477 ) Share-based compensation 723 325 Reclamation expenditures (78 ) - Income taxes paid (2,749 ) (1,919 ) Interest paid (25 ) (73 ) Changes in non-cash operating working capital 7,215 155 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,142 19,898 Investing activities Mineral rights and properties Capital expenditures (7,851 ) (6,770 ) Proceeds on disposals - 4,691 Plant and equipment Additions (806 ) (2,171 ) Proceeds on disposals 1 1 Reclamation deposits Paid (250 ) (17 ) Refund 1,775 - Other investments - Acquisition (5,538 ) - Proceeds on disposals 16,574 - Investment in associate (5,805 ) (3,023 ) Net redemptions (purchases) of short-term investments 890 (24,075 ) Principal received on lease receivable 45 27 Net cash used in investing activities (965 ) (31,337 ) Financing activities Related parties Repayments received 1,423 - Bank loan Repayment - (4,369 ) Principal payments on lease obligation (132 ) (101 ) Non-controlling interests Distribution (3,239 ) - Cash dividends distributed (2,178 ) (2,125 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 832 220 Net cash used in financing activities (3,294 ) (6,375 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,364 (304 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28,247 (18,118 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 65,777 67,441 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 94,024 $ 49,323

SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Mining Data

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)

Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Changes Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 254,555 257,392 -1% Ore Milled (tonne) 262,326 259,542 1% Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 228 254 -10% Lead (%) 3.7 3.7 1% Zinc (%) 1.6 1.7 -4% Recovery Rates Silver (%) 93.1 93.5 0% Lead (%) 95.1 94.8 0% Zinc (%) 79.5 75.7 5% Cost Data + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 73.91 77.40 -5% Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 54.97 55.45 -1% Depreciation and amortization charges per tonne of ore mined ($) 18.94 21.95 -14% + Unit shipping costs ($) 2.50 2.77 -10% + Milling costs per tonne of ore milled ($) 11.04 12.49 -12% Cash milling costs per tonne of ore milled ($) 9.58 10.63 -10% Depreciation and amortization charges per tonne of ore milled ($) 1.46 1.86 -22% + Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 67.05 68.85 -3% + All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 112.59 120.16 -6% + Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (1.48 ) (2.17 ) 32% + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($) 5.61 5.69 -1% Concentrate inventory Lead concentrate (tonne) 1,338 4,247 -68% Zinc concentrate (tonne) 969 285 240% Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,872 1,855 1% Gold (in thousands of ounces) 1.1 1.0 10% Lead (in thousands of pounds) 20,885 17,842 17% Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 6,958 7,334 -5% Revenue Silver (in thousands of $) 26,185 23,558 11% Gold (in thousands of $) 1,477 1,082 37% Lead (in thousands of $) 14,374 15,178 -5% Zinc (in thousands of $) 4,155 5,152 -19% Other (in thousands of $) 514 606 -15% 46,705 45,576 2% Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 13.99 12.70 10% Gold ($ per ounce) 1,343 1,082 24% Lead ($ per pound) 0.69 0.85 -19% Zinc ($ per pound) 0.60 0.70 -14%





SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Mining Data

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)

Ying Mining District Three months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Changes Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 174,176 176,584 -1% Ore Milled (tonne) 177,689 177,681 0% Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 293 330 -11% Lead (%) 4.6 4.6 0% Zinc (%) 0.8 0.9 -11% Recovery Rates Silver (%) 94.7 95.8 -1% Lead (%) 96.2 95.9 0% Zinc (%) 63.8 58.3 9% Cost Data + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 87.94 91.47 -4% Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 64.12 63.05 2% Depreciation and amortization charges per tonne of ore mined ($) 23.82 28.42 -16% + Unit shipping costs ($) 3.64 4.04 -10% + Milling costs per tonne of ore milled ($) 10.04 10.93 -8% Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 8.45 9.15 -8% Depreciation and amortization charges per tonne of ore milled ($) 1.59 1.78 -11% + Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 76.21 76.24 0% + All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 116.99 129.14 -9% + Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (0.87 ) (1.44 ) 40% + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 4.14 4.82 -14% Concentrate inventory Lead concentrate (tonne) 1,254 4,208 -70% Zinc concentrate (tonne) 177 200 -12% Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,672 1,662 1% Gold (in thousands of ounces) 1.1 1.0 10% Lead (in thousands of pounds) 17,779 14,835 20% Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,037 2,090 -3% Revenue Silver (in thousands of $) 24,107 21,730 11% Gold (in thousands of $) 1,477 1,082 37% Lead (in thousands of $) 12,346 12,693 -3% Zinc (in thousands of $) 1,371 1,664 -18% Other (in thousands of $) 385 605 -36% 39,686 37,774 5% Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 14.42 13.07 10% Gold ($ per ounce) 1,343 1,082 24% Lead ($ per pound) 0.69 0.86 -20% Zinc ($ per pound) 0.67 0.80 -16%

SILVERCORP METALS INC.

Mining Data

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)

GC Mine Three months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Changes Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 80,379 80,808 -1% Ore Milled (tonne) 84,637 81,861 3% Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 93 95 -2% Lead (%) 1.9 1.9 0% Zinc (%) 3.4 3.4 0% Recovery Rates Silver (%) * 82.8 76.8 8% Lead (%) 89.8 88.7 1% Zinc (%) 87.3 85.7 2% Cost Data + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 43.50 46.64 -7% Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 35.13 38.83 -10% Depreciation and amortization charges per tonne of ore mined ($) 8.37 7.81 7% + Milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 13.14 15.88 -17% Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 11.95 13.85 -14% Depreciation and amortization charges per tonne of ore milled ($) 1.19 2.03 -41% + Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 47.08 52.68 -11% + All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 65.84 67.33 -2% + Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (6.59 ) (8.38 ) 21% + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 2.41 (0.96 ) 351% Concentrate inventory Lead concentrate (tonne) 84 39 115% Zinc concentrate (tonne) 792 85 831% Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 200 193 4% Lead (in thousands of pounds) 3,106 3,007 3% Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 4,921 5,244 -6% Revenue Silver (in thousands of $) 2,078 1,828 14% Lead (in thousands of $) 2,028 2,485 -18% Zinc (in thousands of $) 2,784 3,488 -20% Other (in thousands of $) 129 1 12800% 7,019 7,802 -10% Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) ** 10.39 9.47 10% Lead ($ per pound) 0.65 0.83 -22% Zinc ($ per pound) 0.57 0.67 -15% * Silver recovery includes silver recovered in lead concentrate and silver recovered in zinc concentrate. ** Silver in zinc concentrate is subjected to higher smelter and refining charges which lowers the net silver selling price.













