Cheyenne Wyoming, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union (FCU) and Blue Foundation have fully funded their $200,000 match for nine critically important nonprofits. The funds, combined with the funds raised from the nonprofits, totaled over $500,000.

Starting out to do the right thing and living out Blue’s ‘Do Good’ spirit, Blue partnered with nine community-centric non-profits to turn the $100,000 from Blue FCU and $100,000 from Blue Foundation into over half a million dollars by letting the non-profits own fundraising efforts be matched

“This was one of the most important and impactful initiatives Blue has ever been a part of. With the unprecedented need in our communities, we wanted to be a leader in giving support and showing we are all in this together,” said Stephanie Teubner Blue Federal Credit Union President and CEO.

“I am beyond proud of the Blue Foundation for supporting this initiative. Our mission is to assist those that need it most and we accomplished that in a big, bold way with the $200,000 match,” said Bruce Brady, Blue Foundation President of the Board.

The approach was unique in the speed it was deployed and the people it reached. Within 5 days of the first meeting where it was discussed, funding was secured, and 9 community-centric non-profits were selected. The element of matching funds allowed the non-profits to use Blue’s messaging around the initiative to expand their reach as well as reach people that might not have been aware of the financial needs of the charities.

The non-profits selected were those that have a track record of serving high need community members. The non-profits supported were as follows:

Realities for Children – Larimer County

ASK – After School for Kids

United Way of Larimer County

United Way of Albany County

United Way of Laramie County

Food Bank of the Rockies

Mile-High United Way-Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund

Denver Health Foundation – COVID-19 Urgent Response Fund

Mountain Family Center

The +$500,000 in donations that was raised has already started to impact all 10 communities that Blue serves and beyond. The estimated number of people positively impacted by the funds is upwards of 200,000. A full breakdown of how the funds were used and distributed is expected by the end of September.

“We are honored to have played a role during the crisis and the resulting shockwaves that COVID brought to our communities,” says Teubner. “We often say Blue is ‘for you, for life’ and this donation response shows everyone those words are not just a platitude but a promise.”

Attachment

Michele Bolkovatz Blue Federal Credit Union 3074325402 mbolkovatz@bluefcu.com