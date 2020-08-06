VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”), today reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.
Update on COVID-19 Impact
Global commodity prices have declined significantly due to a collapse in demand attributed to COVID-19 in combination with an oversupply of oil due to disputes between major oil producing countries. The commodity price environment remains extremely volatile due to COVID-19.
The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the financial effect on the Company is not known at this time.
Financial and Operating Update
Hanwei's principal business operations are in two complementary segments of the oil and gas industry as an operator and developer of its own oil and gas assets in Canada and as a specialized pipe supplier to the industry, both in Canada and internationally.
The Company had a loss from continuing operations of $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to loss from continuing operations of $0.6 million for the same period of the prior year.
About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions a description of which is set out in the risk factors section of the Company’s Annual Information Form dated June 25, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2020 both of which are filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information in this press release describes the Company’s expectations as of the date of this press release.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE PRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.
For more information, please contact: Graham Kwan Executive Vice President, Strategic Development and Corporate Affairs 604-685-2239 Irene Mai Chief Financial Officer 604-685-2239
