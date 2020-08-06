Availability of the Amendment of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

Including the 2020 half-year Financial Report

Bezons, August 6, 2020 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, announces the availability to the public and the filing today with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), under the filing number D. 20-0411-A01, of an Amendment of the 2019 Universal Registration Document (filed with the AMF on April 29, 2020 under the filling number: D.20-0411). This document includes the 2020 half-year financial report.

This document is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for the regulations in force. It may be consulted on the Company’s website at the following address https://worldline.com/ in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: https://www.amf-france.org/fr.

Contacts

Investors Relations

David Pierre-Kahn

david.pierre-kahn@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt

benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

Communication

Sandrine van der Ghinst

sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline’s core offerings include pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline’s activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 12,000 people worldwide, with 2019 revenue of 2.4 billion euros. worldline.com .

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly and widely accessible, and support social transformation.





Attachment