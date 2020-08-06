Houston, USA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you don’t want to break your bank buying Apple airpods or Samsung Galaxy buds, then this deal is for you!

Are you looking for a pair of wireless headphones that do not break your bank? Are you a student looking for a cheaper alternative to Airpods to keep you in the rhythm when you go for a run? A wireless earphone with great sound quality, fast charging time, and a decent playtime does not need to come with a burning price tag. Luckily for our consumers, we can introduce the HolyHigh Wireless Headphones.

Features:

Bluetooth 5.0

30 hours non-stop music

35 hours total playtime (5 hours earphone’s playtime + 30 hours additional playtime with charging case support)

600 mAh charging container

IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof material

Multifunction Button

True Wireless Stereo Technology





Bluetooth 5.0 & 35H Playtime:

It comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 chip with a low power consumption which offers 5 hours of continuous playtime. And with the 600 mAh charging cases, you can charge the earphones 6 times over and enjoy your Spotify playlist from dusk till dawn!

Ultra Stable & Comfortable For The Sport Experience:

After hours of testing and continuous improvement, they have designed the latest kind of ear hooks that makes the earbuds ultra stable, shock-absorbent that completely fit your ears without any discomfort.

The advanced ear hook design:

Maximally prevent the earphones from falling and ensure a comfortable wearing experience.

After numerous tests and continuous improvement, we've finally designed the latest version of ear hooks that can completely fit your ears.

The ear hooks also have been upgraded to matte & more skin-friendly material, which maximizes comfort and provides a convenient experience for everyday use: no discomfort, no fingerprints!

So you can enjoy those long cardio runs without being insecure about your earphones falling off. The skin-friendly material grip to your skin without causing any discomfort for prolonged periods of time.



Waterproof and Sweatproof:

Along with ear hooks fit your ear contours and maximize on a comfortable wearing experience, the earphones are also made of IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof material allowing the user to fully focus on their workouts or runs. It also has a button operating system so the user does not have to deal with the frustrating misoperations of the music pausing mid-workout due to an accidental touch.

True Wireless Stereo Plus Technology:

The latest wireless pairing technology helps the user seamlessly and optionally switch between stereo to mono mode. You won’t even have to reconnect it to your phone or click to play music again if you put one earphone back into the case. It is convenient and thoughtful for the smooth user experience it provides.





All in Control:

The operating system has been perfected over time to assist the user in controlling daily operations through the headset itself! With the Multifunctional button, you will not have to take out your phone to do mundane operations anymore.





They Care!:

HolyHigh also provides you exceptional customer care service. They provide you with 30 days no-reason return and refund, lifetime technical support, and fast reply within 24 hours. Feel free to contact them with any questions.





Included With The Earphones:

HolyHigh Wireless Bluetooth Earphones come with:

2x Wireless earphones 1x charging container 1x USB cable 3x pairs of ear tips (S/M/L) 1x User Manual





So HolyHigh Wireless Bluetooth proves that a good musical experience can be as inexpensive at $49.99 － which anyone can avail for $19.99 at 60% on their Amazon page. Just use the coupon code DLWJME7C at checkout and enjoy your budget earphones!



Media Contact:

Person Name： Franco

Company Name: HolyHigh Inc.

Company website: https://www.holyhigh.com/

Official Email: support@holyhigh.com

Attachment