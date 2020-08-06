New year, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are observing an escalation in demand for their use in exhibiting product prices in retail stores. These are generally affixed to retail shelves’ front edge and employs LCD or E Ink™ displays and centralized pricing system (to align and coordinate fluctuations in pricing across different levels) to present the current product prices to the customers. Further, ESLs allow for dynamic pricing that adapts to several factors such as an increase in price to consider low inventory; or drop in price to get a competitive edge or allow for the rapid sale of items that are approaching their expiration date.
The growth of the organized retail sector in emerging nations is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth, owing to robust macroeconomic factors, as well as the proliferation of the internet in countries like India and China. Shifting lifestyle and growing organized retail sector are contributing to the growing necessity for in-store automation, thereby driving the electronic shelf labels’ demand. The other benefits of using an electronic shelf label are it is cost-efficient, fast, and secures the price labeling. Moreover, growing emphasis by the retailers for providing better customer experiences about precise and consistent pricing is boosting the market demand. For instance, according to a study, increasing internet penetration in India, along with several global retail firms commencing their operation in the country, the organized retail market share is estimated to surge from nearly 12.0% in the year 2017 to around 22.0% to 25.0% by the year 2021.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the electronic shelf label industry. Demand for the product is suffering severe shocks across the retail sector, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/ producers has witnessed a change. A dip in sales in the physical retail stores has fast-tracked the global ESL suppliers into an oversupply situation. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the necessary social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market on the basis of type, technology, component, store type, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Store Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
