New York, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571363/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on home furniture market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the improving residential construction market and increased online sales. In addition, improving residential construction market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The home furniture market in US market analysis includes product segment and distribution channel



The home furniture market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Living room furniture

• Bedroom furniture

• Storage furniture

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Brick and mortar

• Online mode



This study identifies the increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings as one of the prime reasons driving the home furniture market in US growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our home furniture market in US covers the following areas:

• Home furniture market in US sizing

• Home furniture market in US forecast

• Home furniture market in US industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571363/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001