CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 6, 2020 ("the "Meeting"). The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of PHX Energy to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

FOR WITHHELD Judith J. Athaide

Randolph M. Charron

Terry D. Freeman

Lawrence M. Hibbard

John M. Hooks

Myron A. Tétreault

Roger D. Thomas

99.77%

99.34%

99.52%

99.96%

99.94%

99.96%

99.53% 0.23%

0.66%

0.48%

0.04%

0.06%

0.04%

0.47%

About PHX Energy Services Corp.



The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the US, Russia, and Albania.

The common shares of PHX Energy are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PHX".

For further information please contact:

PHX Energy Services Corp.

John Hooks

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 543-4466

or

PHX Energy Services Corp.

Cameron Ritchie

Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 543-4466

or