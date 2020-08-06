CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 6, 2020 ("the "Meeting"). The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of PHX Energy to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Judith J. Athaide
Randolph M. Charron
Terry D. Freeman
Lawrence M. Hibbard
John M. Hooks
Myron A. Tétreault
Roger D. Thomas
|99.77%
99.34%
99.52%
99.96%
99.94%
99.96%
99.53%
|0.23%
0.66%
0.48%
0.04%
0.06%
0.04%
0.47%
About PHX Energy Services Corp.
The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the US, Russia, and Albania.
The common shares of PHX Energy are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PHX".
For further information please contact:
PHX Energy Services Corp.
John Hooks
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 543-4466
or
PHX Energy Services Corp.
Cameron Ritchie
Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 543-4466
or
visit our website at www.phxtech.com
PHX Energy Services Corp.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
