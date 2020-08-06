SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), please note that in the table of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, the rows for "Net loss per common share, basic and diluted" and "Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted" were missing. The corrected release follows:

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter 2020 Summary

Revenue of $50.9 million

- 3% decrease compared to second quarter 2019

- 20% decrease compared to first quarter 2020

Gross margin was 69.6%

- 560 basis point year-over-year contraction

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we have continued to deliver our Zio service without interruption to the physicians and patients that rely on it. Our team recognized the need for high quality care has never been greater and I could not be prouder of the commitment we have demonstrated,” said Kevin King, CEO. “Second quarter results were encouraging, despite the COVID-19 impact felt early in the quarter. We saw a steady pace of recovery in registration rates throughout the quarter that exceeded our initial expectations.

“Importantly, we believe we continued to penetrate the market and take share as an acute shift away from Holter monitoring took place. Our digital platform is well suited to deliver services in a virtual environment, with a single-use Zio device and home enrollment capability. We expect it will remain an important component of many of our accounts’ workflows going forward. We also saw significant traction with Zio AT, signaling the increasing value our complete platform solution provides in streamlining workflows across cardiac monitoring needs.

“While we are encouraged by our recent rebound, the macro environment remains uncertain and several market factors could result in suppressed demand through the rest of 2020. We are managing our business for the long-term with planned investments to drive growth and profitability and remain as confident as ever in the durability of our business,” concluded King.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 3% to $50.9 million, from $52.4 million during the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower volumes but was slightly offset by increased ASP.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $35.4 million, or 69.6% gross margin, compared to $39.4 million, or gross margin of 75.2%, during the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 $55.6 million, compared to $50.0 million for the same period in 2019 which was an increase of 11.1%. Excluding a $3.0 million milestone payment to Verily, operating expense increased 5.1% to $52.6 million.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.4 million, or a loss of $0.75 per share, compared with net loss of $10.7 million, or a loss of $0.43 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Total Cash and Short Term Investment balance at June 30, 2020 was $114.9M.

Guidance for Full Year 2020

As previously reported, iRhythm is not providing 2020 financial guidance due to the continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding financial guidance, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, operating plans and expectations for economic recovery. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the Form 10-K on March 2, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,730 $ 20,462 Investments, short-term 33,196 120,089 Accounts receivable, net 22,877 23,867 Inventory 4,989 4,037 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,743 4,337 Total current assets 146,535 172,792 Investments, long-term - 8,030 Property and equipment, net 30,199 26,464 Operating lease right-of-use asset 87,758 90,124 Goodwill 862 862 Other assets 10,870 7,940 Total assets $ 276,224 $ 306,212



Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,012 $ 8,243 Accrued liabilities 25,170 2,714 Deferred revenue 1,197 1,251 Debt, current portion 7,778 1,944 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 8,157 7,914 Total current liabilities 47,314 52,066 Debt, noncurrent portion 27,164 32,989 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 83,800 85,748 Total liabilities 158,278 170,803 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 25 25 Additional paid-in capital 408,096 395,695 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 181 82 Accumulated deficit (290,356 ) (260,393 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 117,946 $ 135,409 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 276,224 $ 306,212

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 50,878 $ 52,441 $ 114,413 $ 100,775 Cost of Revenue 15,484 13,012 31,547 24,785 Gross Profit 35,394 39,429 82,866 75,990 Operating expense: Research and development 12,542 7,833 20,957 14,532 Selling, general and administrative 43,014 42,161 91,244 80,227 Total operating expenses 55,556 49,994 112,201 94,759 Loss from operations (20,162 ) (10,565 ) (29,335 ) (18,769 ) Interest expense (381 ) (440 ) (761 ) (849 ) Other income 237 295 742 670 Loss before income taxes (20,306 ) (10,710 ) (29,354 ) (18,948 ) Income tax provision 131 15 148 27 Net loss $ (20,437 ) $ (10,725 ) $ (29,502 ) $ (18,975 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.75 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (0.77 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 27,176,601 24,724,808 27,008,236 24,600,250



