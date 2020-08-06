CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated July 23, 2020.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:

  1. stable monthly cash distributions, and
  2. enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of global technology and healthcare companies, including initially those which the advisor believes are positioned to benefit long-term from the trends and changing consumer behaviours resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic (collectively, “Innovative Technology & Healthcare Issuers”). The advisor believes Innovative Technology & Healthcare Issuers will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for the Fund as the technology and healthcare sectors have a history of developing long-lasting innovative solutions to address major social and economic challenges. In addition, the Portfolio will focus on sustainable technology and healthcare companies with assets the advisor believes have been developed and operated taking into account environmental, social and governance considerations.

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.03333 per Unit per month or $0.40 per Unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of five consecutive trading days ending on August 6, 2020 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

NameTickerCUSIPISINVWAPExchange Ratio
E-Commerce Issuers     
Amazon.com IncAMZN023135106US02313510674212.6021421.26020
Cargojet IncCJT14179V503CA14179V5036176.225317.62253
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment TrustDIR-U26153W109CA26153W109511.16491.11649
Duke Realty CorpDRE264411505US264411505552.80965.28096
Granite Real Estate Investment TrustGRT-U387437114CA387437114778.60717.86071
HP IncHPQ40434L105US40434L105223.67852.36785
Mastercard IncMA57636Q104US57636Q1040423.379442.33794
PayPal Holdings IncPYPL70450Y103US70450Y1038263.323426.33234
Pinterest IncPINS72352L106US72352L106145.48744.54873
Prologis IncPLD74340W103US74340W1036139.609613.96095
Shopify IncSHOP82509L107CA82509L10761419.7737141.97737
Square IncSQ852234103US8522341036193.660319.36603
STAG Industrial IncSTAG85254J102US85254J102543.64674.36466
Terreno Realty CorpTRNO88146M101US88146M101880.89018.08900
Visa IncV92826C839US92826C8394256.345125.63451
Walmart IncWMT931142103US9311421039172.217317.22172
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment TrustWIR-U92937G109CA92937G109018.40291.84029
      
Work From Home Issuers     
Absolute Software CorpABT00386B109CA00386B109416.00831.59283
Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD007903107US0079031078109.467110.94670
Alphabet IncGOOGL02079K305US02079K30591967.8297196.78296
American Tower CorpAMT03027X100US03027X1000343.203734.32036
AT&T IncT00206R102US00206R102339.52473.95246
BCE IncBCE05534B760CA05534B760456.53675.65367
BlackBerry LtdBB09228F103CA09228F10366.41380.64138
Broadcom IncAVGO11135F101US11135F1012429.972942.99729
Celestica IncCLS15101Q108CA15101Q108111.02481.10248
CenturyLink IncCTL156700106US156700106013.26851.32684
CGI IncGIB/A12532H104CA12532H104794.68549.46854
Cisco Systems IncCSCO17275R102US17275R102362.71826.27181
CoreSite Realty CorpCOR21870Q105US21870Q1058170.173217.01732
Crown Castle International CorpCCI22822V101US22822V1017219.784221.97841
CyrusOne IncCONE23283R100US23283R1005111.812611.18125
Descartes Systems Group Inc/TheDSG249906108CA249906108375.81157.58115
Digital Realty Trust IncDLR253868103US2538681030213.017621.30175
Docebo IncDCBO25609L105CA25609L105847.37944.73794
Equinix IncEQIX29444U700US29444U70001045.7508104.57507
Evertz Technologies LtdET30041N107CA30041N107812.68391.26839
Fastly IncFSLY31188V100US31188V1008132.308413.23084
Home Depot Inc/TheHD437076102US4370761029354.303735.43037
Intel CorpINTC458140100US458140100164.18916.37504
International Business Machines CorpIBM459200101US4592001014165.118916.29523
Keysight Technologies IncKEYS49338L103US49338L1035132.708813.27087
Kinaxis IncKXS49448Q109CA49448Q1090212.200521.22005
Lightspeed POS IncLSPD53227R106CA53227R106439.63903.96390
Lowe's Cos IncLOW548661107US5486611073198.889719.88896
Microsoft CorpMSFT594918104US5949181045280.913528.09135
Morneau Shepell IncMSI61767W104CA61767W104130.93243.09324
Netflix IncNFLX64110L106US64110L1061665.075966.50758
NVIDIA CorpNVDA67066G104US67066G1040584.339758.43397
Okta IncOKTA679295105US6792951054292.603329.26033
Open Text CorpOTEX683715106CA683715106860.58656.05865
QTS Realty Trust IncQTS74736A103US74736A103495.54609.55459
Quebecor IncQBR/B748193208CA748193208430.88363.08836
Real Matters IncREAL75601Y100CA75601Y100731.10103.11010
Rogers Communications IncRCI/B775109200CA775109200755.42655.54265
SBA Communications CorpSBAC78410G104US78410G1040410.398541.03984
Seagate Technology PLCSTXn/aIE00B58JVZ5259.81575.98157
Shaw Communications IncSJR/B82028K200CA82028K200224.56172.45617
TELUS CorpT87971M103CA87971M103223.57162.35716
T-Mobile US IncTMUS872590104US8725901040143.031514.30314
Verizon Communications IncVZ92343V104US92343V104476.40717.64070
      
Digital Health Issuers     
Abbott LaboratoriesABT002824100US0028241000134.026213.40261
AmerisourceBergen CorpABC03073E105US03073E1055137.178013.71779
Apple IncAAPL037833100US0378331005575.352657.42626
Cardinal Health IncCAH14149Y108US14149Y108273.71327.37131
Cerner CorpCERN156782104US156782104692.13939.21393
CVS Health CorpCVS126650100US126650100685.27958.52794
Lululemon Athletica IncLULU550021109US5500211090441.712744.17126
Medtronic PLCMDTn/aIE00BTN1Y115128.399812.83997
Quest Diagnostics IncDGX74834L100US74834L1008168.985116.89850
Teladoc Health IncTDOC87918A105US87918A1051288.200328.82003
UnitedHealth Group IncUNH91324P102US91324P1021406.704940.67048
      
Life Sciences Issuers     
AstraZeneca PLCAZN046353108US046353108974.82817.48281
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals IncAUP05156V102CA05156V102218.87671.88767
Bausch Health Cos IncBHC071734107CA071734107126.28932.62893
Bristol-Myers Squibb CoBMY110122108US110122108379.61797.96178
CRISPR Therapeutics AGCRSPn/aCH0334081137121.033112.10330
Danaher CorpDHR235851102US2358511028272.447327.24473
Gilead Sciences IncGILD375558103US375558103692.98999.29899
Jamieson Wellness IncJWEL470748104CA470748104638.21453.82145
Johnson & JohnsonJNJ478160104US4781601046195.204319.52043
Knight Therapeutics IncGUD499053106CA49905310696.86840.68684
Merck & Co IncMRK58933Y105US58933Y1055108.187810.81878
Pfizer IncPFE717081103US717081103551.01305.10129
      
Other Issuers     
A&W Revenue Royalties Income FundAW-U000255109CA000255109529.02452.90245
Algonquin Power & Utilities CorpAQN015857105CA015857105318.29081.82908
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment TrustAP-U019456102CA019456102740.08354.00835
Bank of MontrealBMO063671101CA063671101673.99097.39909
Bank of Nova Scotia/TheBNS064149107CA064149107555.48275.54827
Brookfield Renewable Partners LPBEP-Un/aBMG16258108357.38025.73802
Canadian Apartment Properties REITCAR-U134921105CA134921105448.15994.81599
Canadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM136069101CA136069101093.09089.30908
Chartwell Retirement ResidencesCSH-U16141A103CA16141A10309.78270.97827
CT Real Estate Investment TrustCRT-U126462100CA126462100613.95581.39558
Emera IncEMA290876101CA290876101855.08165.50816
Extendicare IncEXE30224T863CA30224T86395.64320.56432
Firm Capital Property TrustFCD-U318326105CA31832610545.05050.50505
First Capital Real Estate Investment TrustFCR-U31890B103CA31890B103113.59521.35952
First National Financial CorpFN33564P103CA33564P103634.53983.45398
Fortis Inc/CanadaFTS349553107CA349553107954.07415.40741
Inter Pipeline LtdIPL45833V109CA45833V109413.29801.32980
InterRent Real Estate Investment TrustIIP-U46071W205CA46071W205813.50031.35003
Manulife Financial CorpMFC56501R106CA56501R106418.66101.86610
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment TrustNWH-U667495105CA667495105911.24931.12493
Premium Brands Holdings CorpPBH74061A108CA74061A108495.53889.55388
Royal Bank of CanadaRY780087102CA780087102193.24409.32440
Sienna Senior Living IncSIA82621K102CA82621K102110.24611.02461
Summit Industrial Income REITSMU-U866120116CA866120116712.14021.21402
Sun Life Financial IncSLF866796105CA866796105352.98725.29872
Toronto-Dominion Bank/TheTD891160509CA891160509259.69635.96963

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson GMP, Manulife Securities Incorporated, Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

