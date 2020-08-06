CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated July 23, 2020.



The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:

stable monthly cash distributions, and enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of global technology and healthcare companies, including initially those which the advisor believes are positioned to benefit long-term from the trends and changing consumer behaviours resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic (collectively, “Innovative Technology & Healthcare Issuers”). The advisor believes Innovative Technology & Healthcare Issuers will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for the Fund as the technology and healthcare sectors have a history of developing long-lasting innovative solutions to address major social and economic challenges. In addition, the Portfolio will focus on sustainable technology and healthcare companies with assets the advisor believes have been developed and operated taking into account environmental, social and governance considerations.

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.03333 per Unit per month or $0.40 per Unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of five consecutive trading days ending on August 6, 2020 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

Name Ticker CUSIP ISIN VWAP Exchange Ratio E-Commerce Issuers Amazon.com Inc AMZN 023135106 US0231351067 4212.6021 421.26020 Cargojet Inc CJT 14179V503 CA14179V5036 176.2253 17.62253 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust DIR-U 26153W109 CA26153W1095 11.1649 1.11649 Duke Realty Corp DRE 264411505 US2644115055 52.8096 5.28096 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust GRT-U 387437114 CA3874371147 78.6071 7.86071 HP Inc HPQ 40434L105 US40434L1052 23.6785 2.36785 Mastercard Inc MA 57636Q104 US57636Q1040 423.3794 42.33794 PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL 70450Y103 US70450Y1038 263.3234 26.33234 Pinterest Inc PINS 72352L106 US72352L1061 45.4874 4.54873 Prologis Inc PLD 74340W103 US74340W1036 139.6096 13.96095 Shopify Inc SHOP 82509L107 CA82509L1076 1419.7737 141.97737 Square Inc SQ 852234103 US8522341036 193.6603 19.36603 STAG Industrial Inc STAG 85254J102 US85254J1025 43.6467 4.36466 Terreno Realty Corp TRNO 88146M101 US88146M1018 80.8901 8.08900 Visa Inc V 92826C839 US92826C8394 256.3451 25.63451 Walmart Inc WMT 931142103 US9311421039 172.2173 17.22172 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust WIR-U 92937G109 CA92937G1090 18.4029 1.84029 Work From Home Issuers Absolute Software Corp ABT 00386B109 CA00386B1094 16.0083 1.59283 Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD 007903107 US0079031078 109.4671 10.94670 Alphabet Inc GOOGL 02079K305 US02079K3059 1967.8297 196.78296 American Tower Corp AMT 03027X100 US03027X1000 343.2037 34.32036 AT&T Inc T 00206R102 US00206R1023 39.5247 3.95246 BCE Inc BCE 05534B760 CA05534B7604 56.5367 5.65367 BlackBerry Ltd BB 09228F103 CA09228F1036 6.4138 0.64138 Broadcom Inc AVGO 11135F101 US11135F1012 429.9729 42.99729 Celestica Inc CLS 15101Q108 CA15101Q1081 11.0248 1.10248 CenturyLink Inc CTL 156700106 US1567001060 13.2685 1.32684 CGI Inc GIB/A 12532H104 CA12532H1047 94.6854 9.46854 Cisco Systems Inc CSCO 17275R102 US17275R1023 62.7182 6.27181 CoreSite Realty Corp COR 21870Q105 US21870Q1058 170.1732 17.01732 Crown Castle International Corp CCI 22822V101 US22822V1017 219.7842 21.97841 CyrusOne Inc CONE 23283R100 US23283R1005 111.8126 11.18125 Descartes Systems Group Inc/The DSG 249906108 CA2499061083 75.8115 7.58115 Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR 253868103 US2538681030 213.0176 21.30175 Docebo Inc DCBO 25609L105 CA25609L1058 47.3794 4.73794 Equinix Inc EQIX 29444U700 US29444U7000 1045.7508 104.57507 Evertz Technologies Ltd ET 30041N107 CA30041N1078 12.6839 1.26839 Fastly Inc FSLY 31188V100 US31188V1008 132.3084 13.23084 Home Depot Inc/The HD 437076102 US4370761029 354.3037 35.43037 Intel Corp INTC 458140100 US4581401001 64.1891 6.37504 International Business Machines Corp IBM 459200101 US4592001014 165.1189 16.29523 Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS 49338L103 US49338L1035 132.7088 13.27087 Kinaxis Inc KXS 49448Q109 CA49448Q1090 212.2005 21.22005 Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD 53227R106 CA53227R1064 39.6390 3.96390 Lowe's Cos Inc LOW 548661107 US5486611073 198.8897 19.88896 Microsoft Corp MSFT 594918104 US5949181045 280.9135 28.09135 Morneau Shepell Inc MSI 61767W104 CA61767W1041 30.9324 3.09324 Netflix Inc NFLX 64110L106 US64110L1061 665.0759 66.50758 NVIDIA Corp NVDA 67066G104 US67066G1040 584.3397 58.43397 Okta Inc OKTA 679295105 US6792951054 292.6033 29.26033 Open Text Corp OTEX 683715106 CA6837151068 60.5865 6.05865 QTS Realty Trust Inc QTS 74736A103 US74736A1034 95.5460 9.55459 Quebecor Inc QBR/B 748193208 CA7481932084 30.8836 3.08836 Real Matters Inc REAL 75601Y100 CA75601Y1007 31.1010 3.11010 Rogers Communications Inc RCI/B 775109200 CA7751092007 55.4265 5.54265 SBA Communications Corp SBAC 78410G104 US78410G1040 410.3985 41.03984 Seagate Technology PLC STX n/a IE00B58JVZ52 59.8157 5.98157 Shaw Communications Inc SJR/B 82028K200 CA82028K2002 24.5617 2.45617 TELUS Corp T 87971M103 CA87971M1032 23.5716 2.35716 T-Mobile US Inc TMUS 872590104 US8725901040 143.0315 14.30314 Verizon Communications Inc VZ 92343V104 US92343V1044 76.4071 7.64070 Digital Health Issuers Abbott Laboratories ABT 002824100 US0028241000 134.0262 13.40261 AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC 03073E105 US03073E1055 137.1780 13.71779 Apple Inc AAPL 037833100 US0378331005 575.3526 57.42626 Cardinal Health Inc CAH 14149Y108 US14149Y1082 73.7132 7.37131 Cerner Corp CERN 156782104 US1567821046 92.1393 9.21393 CVS Health Corp CVS 126650100 US1266501006 85.2795 8.52794 Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU 550021109 US5500211090 441.7127 44.17126 Medtronic PLC MDT n/a IE00BTN1Y115 128.3998 12.83997 Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX 74834L100 US74834L1008 168.9851 16.89850 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC 87918A105 US87918A1051 288.2003 28.82003 UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH 91324P102 US91324P1021 406.7049 40.67048 Life Sciences Issuers AstraZeneca PLC AZN 046353108 US0463531089 74.8281 7.48281 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUP 05156V102 CA05156V1022 18.8767 1.88767 Bausch Health Cos Inc BHC 071734107 CA0717341071 26.2893 2.62893 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY 110122108 US1101221083 79.6179 7.96178 CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP n/a CH0334081137 121.0331 12.10330 Danaher Corp DHR 235851102 US2358511028 272.4473 27.24473 Gilead Sciences Inc GILD 375558103 US3755581036 92.9899 9.29899 Jamieson Wellness Inc JWEL 470748104 CA4707481046 38.2145 3.82145 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 478160104 US4781601046 195.2043 19.52043 Knight Therapeutics Inc GUD 499053106 CA4990531069 6.8684 0.68684 Merck & Co Inc MRK 58933Y105 US58933Y1055 108.1878 10.81878 Pfizer Inc PFE 717081103 US7170811035 51.0130 5.10129 Other Issuers A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund AW-U 000255109 CA0002551095 29.0245 2.90245 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN 015857105 CA0158571053 18.2908 1.82908 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust AP-U 019456102 CA0194561027 40.0835 4.00835 Bank of Montreal BMO 063671101 CA0636711016 73.9909 7.39909 Bank of Nova Scotia/The BNS 064149107 CA0641491075 55.4827 5.54827 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP-U n/a BMG162581083 57.3802 5.73802 Canadian Apartment Properties REIT CAR-U 134921105 CA1349211054 48.1599 4.81599 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM 136069101 CA1360691010 93.0908 9.30908 Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH-U 16141A103 CA16141A1030 9.7827 0.97827 CT Real Estate Investment Trust CRT-U 126462100 CA1264621006 13.9558 1.39558 Emera Inc EMA 290876101 CA2908761018 55.0816 5.50816 Extendicare Inc EXE 30224T863 CA30224T8639 5.6432 0.56432 Firm Capital Property Trust FCD-U 318326105 CA3183261054 5.0505 0.50505 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust FCR-U 31890B103 CA31890B1031 13.5952 1.35952 First National Financial Corp FN 33564P103 CA33564P1036 34.5398 3.45398 Fortis Inc/Canada FTS 349553107 CA3495531079 54.0741 5.40741 Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL 45833V109 CA45833V1094 13.2980 1.32980 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust IIP-U 46071W205 CA46071W2058 13.5003 1.35003 Manulife Financial Corp MFC 56501R106 CA56501R1064 18.6610 1.86610 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust NWH-U 667495105 CA6674951059 11.2493 1.12493 Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH 74061A108 CA74061A1084 95.5388 9.55388 Royal Bank of Canada RY 780087102 CA7800871021 93.2440 9.32440 Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA 82621K102 CA82621K1021 10.2461 1.02461 Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU-U 866120116 CA8661201167 12.1402 1.21402 Sun Life Financial Inc SLF 866796105 CA8667961053 52.9872 5.29872 Toronto-Dominion Bank/The TD 891160509 CA8911605092 59.6963 5.96963

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson GMP, Manulife Securities Incorporated, Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

