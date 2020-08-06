SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , the project-based college alternative educating the next generation of digital workers, announced today the opening of its first European location: France. This opening brings Holberton’s total campus count to 13 worldwide, spanning 5 continents and 7 countries. The opening has been fast-tracked as Holberton founders, both French, wanted to help their country. Unemployment rates in France rose to 22 percent due to COVID-19, and one of the biggest software engineering schools, SUPINFO, is in liquidation.



Holberton co-founder Sylvain Kalache and director of operations Julien Cyr are both alumni of SUPINFO, one of the largest software engineering schools in France. Due to SUPINFO’s liquidation, a thousand students who already paid for their education – some of whom already paid for several years of school in advance of completing it – may suddenly find themselves out of school and unable to recoup their costs, beginning in September. To support their community, Holberton School France will cover the cost of the first year of their program for any SUPINFO students who wish to enroll, making the first year completely tuition-free. Holberton has also made an offer to take over SUPINFO’s operations, but whether or not they are selected, the offer of a waived first year of tuition to the impacted students remains.

“These students are being detrimentally impacted at a moment in their lives that will have huge ramifications in determining how successfully they begin their tech industry careers,” said Sylvain Kalache, co-founder and president of Holberton. “As an alumnus of SUPINFO and founder of a software engineering school, it was obvious for me to help.”

Holberton provides Silicon Valley-grade software engineering training through its full-time one and two-year programs. Students acquire practical skills and an understanding of theory through hands-on peer-to-peer and project-based learning. Students, who come from all walks of life, have gone on to secure engineering jobs at top-tier employers, including Apple, Google, and Tesla. In addition to helping SUPINFO students, the school also wanted to help people impacted by the economic consequences of the pandemic and resulting unemployment rate. As such, Holberton School France will cover the first-year tuition–valued at €6,120–for the first 165 admitted students, the equivalent of €1,000,000 of scholarship value.

“We were already thinking about opening in France, but the dual issues–the closing of one of the country’s largest software engineering schools and the sky-high unemployment rate of 22 percent–dramatically accelerated our decision to open this campus,” said Julien Barbier, Holberton co-founder, and CEO. “France empowered me to succeed in my professional career. I love my country, and I want to help make sure that future software engineers will be able to enjoy the same opportunities and success that have benefitted me.”

Holberton School France’s first student cohort will begin on September 7th in synchronization with Holberton’s 12 other campuses spanning 6 additional countries. Applications to Holberton France are open to applicants above the age of 18 coming from any educational background or gender. To learn more about Holberton School enrollment and opportunities, visit www.holbertonschool.fr .

