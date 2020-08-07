In Q2 2020 Inbank earned a net profit of 556 thousand euros. The 2020 half-year net profit was 2.7 million euros. The return on equity in Q2 was 4,5%.

Q2 net profit decreased by 76% compared to Q2 2019, from 2.3 million euros to 556 thousand.

Profit before loan losses for the quarter increased by 10% and amounted to 4.3 million euros. Provisions for loan losses increased by 113% to 3.7 million euros.

Inbank loan portfolio increased 27% compared to Q2 2019 reaching 349 million euros while the deposit portfolio grew 47%, reaching 402 million euros at the end of Q2.

Total sales for Q2 was 60 million euros, showing a decrease of 19% compared to Q2 of the previous year. In terms of products, personal loan sales decreased by 72% and car financing products by 28% while the sales finance volumes increased by 12% compared to the previous year.

By the end of Q2, Inbank had 625,000 active contracts and the number of active merchant partners we are working with reached 3,200.

Jan Andresoo, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“The first half of the year, and especially the second quarter was primarily affected by the state of emergency in our home markets that lasted until mid-May resulting in a sharp decline in sales in March and April across all product lines. Because of the conservative approach to credit underwriting, the personal loan sales volumes declined 72%. However, the sales finance product line grew 12% during the COVID-19 crisis and we are already seeing a rapid recovery in sales and demand.

The financial results were mainly affected by provisions for future loan losses, which increased by 113%. Despite the very difficult macroeconomic situation, the second quarter did not show a significant change in customers' payment behavior. How real loan losses turn out depends significantly on the ability of companies to maintain jobs, because the unemployment rate and loan losses are directly correlated.

In the light of the new reality, we also reviewed our investment strategy and focused even more on partner-based business, i.e. consumer financing in merchant channels. In order to support the sales growth of our partners' e-channels, we focused our resources on the development of the Indivy new generation ‘pay later’ platform, which we launched in early May, right at the beginning of the crisis.

In order to foster international growth, we made a strategic decision in the second quarter to make the current country-specific organisation more product-centric. As of 1 July, the organisation focuses on three cross-border business units: Sales Finance, which is now managed by Benas Pavlauskas, Car Financing, which is led by Margus Kastein, and Consumer Loans and Cards, which is headed by Piret Paulus. As an exception, the fast-growing Polish business remained as is and continues to be managed by Maciej Pieczkowski.

Inbank has not laid off employees or reduced salaries. Instead, we saw an opportunity to strengthen our technology team during the crisis, and several skilled specialists joined our team.

Although sales volumes decreased and impairment loan losses increased significantly, Inbank’s operations were profitable both quarterly and semi-annually. ”

Key Financial Indicators 30.06.2020

Total assets EUR 485 million

Loan portfolio EUR 349 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 402 million

Net profit EUR 2.7 million

Total equity EUR 50 million

Return on equity 11%





Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)





Q2

2020 Q2

2019 6 months 2020 6 months 2019 Interest income 10 393 8 974 21 280 17 129 Interest expense -2 005 -1 396 -3 941 -2 786 Net interest income 8 388 7 578 17 339 14 343 Fee income 263 228 557 432 Fee expense -512 -427 -1 002 -802 Net fee and commission income -249 -199 -445 -370 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value 0 266 0 266 Other operating income 222 308 362 553 Total net interest, fee and other income 8 361 7 953 17 256 14 792 Personnel expenses -2 457 -2 041 -4 856 -3 897 Marketing expenses -193 -778 -700 -1 169 Administrative expenses -1 052 -931 -2 099 -1 730 Depreciations, amortisation -542 -302 -1 021 -579 Total operating expenses -4 244 -4 052 -8 676 -7 375 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 4 117 3 901 8 580 7 417 Share of profit from associates 176 0 592 0 Impairment losses on loans and advances -3 740 -1 752 -6 159 -2 947 Profit before income tax 553 2 149 3 013 4 470 Income tax 3 174 -276 -125 Profit for the period 556 2 323 2 737 4 345 incl. shareholders of parent company 556 2 323 2 737 4 345 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences 40 -50 -76 -51 Total comprehensive income for the period 596 2 273 2 661 4 294 incl. shareholders of parent company 596 2 273 2 661 4 294





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Assets Due from central banks 70 319 83 080 Due from credit institutions 22 209 20 655 Investments in debt securities 20 043 0 Loans and advances 348 977 338 157 Investments in associates 3 492 3 276 Tangible assets 879 840 Right of use asset 567 773 Intangible assets 14 109 11 721 Other financial assets 1 378 1 692 Other assets 969 588 Deferred tax asset 1 881 1 985 Total assets 484 823 462 767 Liabilities Customer deposits 401 589 377 518 Other financial liabilities 9 133 13 545 Other liabilities 2 282 2 837 Debt securities issued 4 010 4 010 Subordinated debt securities 17 544 17 537 Total liabilities 434 558 415 447 Equity Share capital 909 903 Share premium 16 082 15 908 Statutory reserve capital 90 88 Other reserves 1 478 1 463 Retained earnings 31 706 28 958 Total equity 50 265 47 320 Total liabilities and equity 484 823 462 767





