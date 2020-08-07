On Thursday 22 October 2020 a General Meeting of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV will be organised to approve the payment of the intermediary dividend of EUR 2.38 per share.

Earlier this year Ageas decided to adjust the distribution of its dividend payment of EUR 2.65 per share for the year 2019, taking into account the guidance issued by the National Bank of Belgium on 7 April 2020 in the context of COVID-19.

A first dividend payment of EUR 0.27 per share was approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of Wednesday 20 May 2020.

After careful consideration and taken into account Ageas’ strong and resilient solvency and cash position, the Ageas Board of Directors reconfirms its intention as announced on 8 April 2020, to organise a General Shareholders' Meeting in October 2020 to approve the payment of the intermediary dividend of EUR 2.38 per share. The National Bank of Belgium has been informed. All practical information regarding the organisation of this meeting will be announced at a later stage.

Taking into account the new guidance issued by the National Bank of Belgium the launch of a new share buy-back programme will be delayed.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 190 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

