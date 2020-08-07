Dallas, Texas, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Fumed Silica Market Size 2019, by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), by Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Paints, Coatings & Inks, Pharmaceutical, Gel Batteries, UPR, Others), by Region and Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1533

Adroit Market Research study on the global fumed silica market offers a comprehensive view of the market. The report provides light on the market scenario with factors such as market dynamics, constraints, opportunities, threats and regulatory overview. The market was studied from 2015 to 2018 for historic years, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and the projection from 2020 to 2025. The study covers both the current status and future market trends at both global, regional and country level. The report also assesses the market environment with Porter's five strengths review and places leading players on the basis of their product range, regional presence, sales, and strategic initiatives.

The global fumed silica market is projected to reach nearly USD 2.70 billion by 2025, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. An increase in demand from end-user segments such as building & construction industry for adhesives, sealants, paints & coatings is projected to boost the global fumed silica market growth over the forecast period.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/fumed-silica-market

One of the most versatile categories of silica/silicates is fumed silica. It is produced in the presence of oxygen-hydrogen flame by combustion of silicon tetrachloride. Fumed silica exhibits many attractive properties that are useful for various end-use industries because of this pyrogenic manufacturing process. Fumed silica is used in a wide range of applications, including sealants, adhesives, deformers, inks, synthetic rubber, coatings, paints, cosmetics, polyester resins among many other applications. Fumed silica is also used in the pharmaceutical industry as a pharmaceutical excipient. Fumed silica offers cost-effective drug production options due to which it is increasingly used for generic drug production.

By type, the global fumed silica market is divided into hydrophilic fumed silica and hydrophobic fumed silica. Hydrophilic fumed silica is expected to dominate the market for fumed silica in the coming years. The major application of the product includes polyesters, paints & coatings.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1533

The global market for fumed silica is segmented by application into Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Inks, Pharmaceuticals, Gel Batteries, UPR, and Others. Among these, paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants segment accounted for more than 2/5th of the overall market share. Fumed silica is used for strengthening and imparting rheological properties to epoxy and polyurethane adhesive & sealants.

By region, Asia Pacific region accounts for over one-third of global fumed silica market share in 2019. Expanding building & construction are important drivers of growth for rising fumed silica consumption in the region. Rising disposable income has also contributed to increased market demand.

Some of the major players in the global fumed silica market include Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries, Tokuyama Corporation, China National Bluestar(Group) Co., Ltd, Applied Material Solutions, Inc, Kemitura A/S, Agsco Corporation.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1533

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5. Global Fumed silica Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 6. Global Fumed silica Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 7. Global Fumed Silica Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.