Press release (MAR)
Malmö, August 7, 2020
Acarix AB (publ) publishes Interim Report, January – June 2020
Agile and flexible with sustained focus on key priorities
For us and for many other companies, the pandemic and global uncertainty have caused delays in some prioritized projects. However, in combination with a dynamic Capital Market this has created a window for us to review our overall funding. The opportunity to secure funding will enable full focus with continued commercialization in priority markets and continued the research as soon as the market is normalized again.
Extract from CEO Per Persson’s message to the Interim Report.
Second quarter 2020 compared with same period 2019
First half year 2020 compared with same period 2019
Events in the second quarter, 2020
On May 11, 2020, the company announced that the last patient was included in the exploratory SEISMO study, which is evaluating the possibility of developing an early heart failure detection algorithm.
Events after June 30, 2020
The complete interim report is available by link below or on www.acarix.com
For further information, please contact:
Per Persson, CEO
mail: per.persson@acarix.comtel:
+46 736 005 990
Christian Lindholm, CFO
mail: christian.lindholm@acarix.com
tel: +46 705 118 333
About Acarix
Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Acarix’s CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD score, on the device screen. Readings are obtained in less than 8 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful and invasive diagnostic procedures.
The information disclosed above is mandatory for Acarix AB (publ) to publish pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the above contact person on August 7, 2020 at 8:00 am (CET).
Attachments
Acarix AB
Malmö, SWEDEN
Acarix AB LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: