The leading tour operator in the Baltic States Novaturas Group strengthens its relations with customers and takes over the core business of its subsidiary “Sofa Travel“. This decision enables the Compay to centralize customer service processes, make them more efficient and improve customer experience. The process itself will not affect the clients.

Centralization of customer service processes is one of the planned steps to make Company's own sales channels more effective. According to the Company, it will help to adapt to the newly forming traveling habits, improve the experience of the travelers, maintain high standards of services provided and strengthen Novaturas brand. It is planned that the centralization of customer service processes will also help to optimize the expenditures.

"Today direct contact with the travelers and securing their trust is more important than ever. Safe, comfortable traveling, strengthening the experience of our customers are our top priority goals while taking over „Sofa Travel“ core business to Novaturas Group. We aim to reinforce Novaturas position in the customer service segment. This is a part of our long-term strategy targeted to strengthen our market leader's position,” says Audronė Keinytė, Head of Novaturas Group.

The process of taking over the busness will not affect the clients

After the main activities of „Sofa Travel“ are transferred to Novaturas, the Company will ensure further fulfillment of contracts and obligations. The processes are planned to be completed during the next upcoming months and it will not affect „Sofa Travel“ clients.

„After Novaturas takes over current „Sofa Travel“ responsibilities, we will ensure smooth business continuity. All our travelers will be served in the same customer service offices and they will be consulted by the same experienced and professional travel agents,” comments Živilė Kaselienė, Head of „Sofa Travel“.

„Sofa Travel“ (Aviaturas ir partneriai, JSC) - a subsidiary of the Company, has been operating in Lithuania since 1997. The Company is accredited member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). „Sofa Travel“ has its customer service offices in the main cities of Lithuania (Vilnius, Kaunas and Klaipėda) and digital sales channels. Last year „Sofa Travel“ served almost 12,000 customers, with an annual turnover of more than 1.2 million. The company has 17 employees.

About Novaturas Group

Novaturas Group is the leading tour operator in the Baltic States. As of March 21 2018, Company's shares are dual-listed on the Warsaw and Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchanges.

The Company was established in 1999, became the market leader in the Baltics in 2004. Products of Novaturas Group are currently offered in all Baltic countries. Travelers value Novaturas Group for the high quality of its services, reliability and variety of travel offers.

The Group offers both summer and winter package holidays as well as sightseeing tours by coach or plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide, including the most popular holiday resorts in Southern Europe as well as select locations in North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

The Group's strategy also aims to retain diverse distribution channels. Novaturas works with over 400 travel agencies, including all of the major agencies in the Baltics. It also operates retail offices of its own in main cities of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and is developing its own e-commerce channels.





Finance director,

Tomas Staškūnas

tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,

+370 687 10426











