In addition to this, the growth of the cloud-based deployment model for IWMS solutions is helping organizations utilize the benefits of advanced solutions, without investing in the physical infrastructure.



Solution segmentto hold a larger market sizein 2020

The solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.This growth is supported by the need for upgrades and maintenance of existing solutions.



These solutions help in the alignment of administrative, technical, infrastructural, and environmental support functions to fulfill the core objective of businesses.

• By vertical, manufacturingindustry to registerthelargest market size during the forecast period



The manufacturing vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the IWMS market.With rapid technology implementation across the manufacturing vertical, the degree of competitiveness among organizations has increased drastically.



As a result, organizations are keen to implement efficient workplace solutions in their manufacturing facilities.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC IWMS market is experiencing disruptive growth,owing toan increase in the adoption of IoT, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to integrateIWMSsolution for streamlining their operational processes. The expansion of corporate and government networks, the proliferation of cloud services, growing businesses, and associated operations are expected to increase the use of IWMS solutions in this region.The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include China, Japan, India, and others.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level executives– 38%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 32%

• By Region: North America – 40%,Europe– 15%, APAC– 35%,MEA – 5%, Latin America – 5%



Major vendors offeringIWMSsolutions areIBM (United States [US]), Oracle (US), Trimble(US), Planon (Netherlands), Accruent (US), Archibus (US), Service Works Global (United Kingdom [UK]), Causeway (UK), SAP (Germany), FSI (FM Solutions) (UK), FM:Systems (US), iOFFICE (US), Spacewell (Belgium), MRI Software (US), Facilio (US), zLink (US), Nuvolo (US), VLogic Systems (US), Rapal (Finland), AssetWorks (US), Smartsheet (US), SIERRA (India), OfficeSpace (US), IDASA SISTEMAS (Spain), Collectiveview (US), Budgetrac (US), Tango (US), QuickFMS (US), and ServiceChannel (US).



The market study covers the IWMS marketsize across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market across segments byoffering, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall IWMS market and its subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



