Each of the 37-metre long vehicles has space for 244 passengers, of which 93 can be seated

Bombardier hands over new FLEXITY dual-system vehicles to Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft

A total of 20 FLEXITY trams will be delivered over the coming months

Today, global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation transferred the first two of 20 BOMBARDIER FLEXITY trams from Vienna to Karlsruhe’s public transport company Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft (AVG). AVG is in the process of modernizing their light rail fleet and ordered the new trams in 2018, bringing the total number of FLEXITY trams to 62. The total value of the 2018 call-off order amounted to around 87 million euro ($98 million US) and the 20 vehicles are to be delivered by mid next year.

"With the new vehicles, we are continuing to modernize our fleet while increasing passenger capacity. In addition, the new light rail vehicles will enable us to offer our passengers the best possible comfort and high-quality standards, making public transit a more attractive option for people in the region," said Ascan Egerer, Technical Director, AVG.

"We’re pleased that the trams have arrived in Karlsruhe, via sustainable rail transportation. In the coming weeks, the vehicles will be prepared for operation, tested and finally authorized for passenger service on site. Since the new vehicles differ only slightly in technical terms from the proven trains already in service, I expect the authorization process to be completed quickly," emphasized Dirk Wunderlich, Head of Business Unit German Cities at Bombardier Transportation.

The dual-system vehicles can operate on the inner-city tram network as well as on railway lines. The trams score points for their improved comfort and modern passenger information system, improving the overall passenger experience. Also, passengers will be able to enjoy WLAN and spacious multifunctional areas with plenty of space for wheelchairs, prams and bicycles.

Each of the 37-metre long trams, has space for 244 passengers, of which 93 can be seated. Up to three FLEXITY trams can be coupled together to carry even more passengers at peak times. Around 70 employees were involved in the production of the two vehicles in Vienna, who together have worked several thousand hours. A total of around 80 kilometres of cable were installed in the two trains - that is equivalent to a route roughly as long as the Karlsruhe city limits.

The trains are also made of recyclable materials and are painted with water-soluble paint, which makes a valuable contribution to more sustainable rail mobility.

Around 1,000 FLEXITY trams from Bombardier are in operation in 42 German cities and more than 5,000 trams and light rail vehicles from Bombardier are successfully in passenger service or on order worldwide.

About Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft

With its trains and buses, the Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft (AVG) transports more than 73 million passengers per year. With over 280 kilometres of its own track and a light rail network of more than 560 kilometres, AVG is the second largest railway company in Baden-Württemberg after Deutsche Bahn. It not only provides modern local transport on the eponymous main line from Karlsruhe through the Alb Valley to Bad Herrenalb, but also operates in the area around the Karlsruhe regional centre. The AVG is an elementary pillar of the "Karlsruhe Model", which as a tram-train system links the inner-city tram network of the fan-shaped city with the railway lines in the region.

Although AVG is known primarily for its light rail vehicles, the company is also involved in other modes of transport. Numerous bus lines provide towns and villages along the railway lines with an efficient mobility offer and AVG is also active in freight transport with its own locomotives in the northern Black Forest and Kraichgau. The municipal transport company is a 100% subsidiary of the city of Karlsruhe and employs around 900 people. Further information: www.avg.info

Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

