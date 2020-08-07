New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component, Application, End User, Organization Size, Enterprise And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03866791/?utm_source=GNW

However, restriction on hypervisor selection restrains the market growth.



The software segment is estimated to constitute the largest market size during the forecast period

HCI solutions combine compute, storage, and networking components of data center onto industry-standard servers.The tightly integrated HCI software layer enables execution of key data center functions, which improves the performance in production environments and address the capacity and performance challenges of business.



The software component of HCI comprises a hypervisor, software-defined storage solution, and unified management console. HCI software solutions may also include network virtualization features.



Data center consolidation application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

HCI involves a single solution offering compute, storage, networking, and virtualization manageable through unified automated software.Moreover, HCI is available with data reduction features, such as deduplication and compression.



These advantages of HCI help reduce the overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure. Moreover, it reduces the requirement of separate backup software, deduplication appliances, and Solid-State Drive (SSD) arrays



APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The HCI market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increasing enterprise workloads.China, Japan, Australia, India, and Singapore are expected to contribute a significant market share for the HCI market in APAC.



Rising awareness of data management through common interface at reduced TCO, growing focus on VDI, server virtualization, and popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service solutions are major growth drivers for the HCI market in APAC. China, Japan, and India have significant potential for the global HCI vendors because of the availability of significant proportion of end user verticals, favorable economic conditions by extending services to these regions, multifold increase in the adoption rate of virtualization environment-based applications, and absence of intense competition for market entrants.

The latest 4G technology intervention in APAC is a major reason for the rapid digital transformation in the region.This has led to developments in technologies, such as IoT, BYOD, and mobility services, opening numerous revenue streams and use cases for businesses.



The 4G technology is at a growing stage in APAC, driven by the large subscriber base, favorable policies and regulations, and increasing demand for data storage and security. All these factors act as drivers for the HCI market due to the rapid digital transformation and a broad scope of growth.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 32%, Tier 2 – 49%, and Tier 3 – 19%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 33%, Directors – 22%, and Managers – 45%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 35%, and RoW – 5%



The report profiles the following key vendors in the global HCI market that include Dell EMC (US), Nutanix (US), Cisco Systems (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), NetApp (US), VMware (US), Pivot3 (US), Scale Computing (US), Startoscale (US), DataCore (US), Maxta (US), Microsoft (US), HiveIO (US), Supermicro (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Diamanti (US), Lenovo (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Riverbed Technology (US), IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), StarWind (US), Sangfor Technologies (China), and StorMagic (UK).



Research Coverage

The report segments the global HCI market by component, application, end-users, organization size, enterprises, and regions. It has a detailed analysis of the key industry players to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, new service launches, partnerships, agreements and collaborations, expansion, and the competitive landscape associated with the global HCI market.



Reasons to buy the report



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the HCI market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across the major regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.



