Company Announcement no 8 - 2020





Major shareholder announcement from ATP and AES

Pursuant to section 38 in the Danish Capital Market Act Roblon A/S has been informed that ATP and AES have increased their share capital in Roblon A/S.

Following the purchase of shares in Roblon A/S, ATP and AES now holds 112,185 shares corresponding to 6.27% of the share capital and 2.62% of the voting rights in Roblon A/S.

Please direct enquiries concerning this announcement to:

Managing Director Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300

