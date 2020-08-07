Company Announcement No. 11/2020

Copenhagen, 7 August 2020

Mr. Sigieri Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini and Mr. Valerio Andreoli Bonazzi have resigned from their positions respectively as Deputy Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Company for professional and personal reasons and in light of the Company’s decreased level of activities.



The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Sigieri Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini and Mr. Valerio Andreoli Bonazzi for the work they have performed in the Group in the last years and wishes them all the best in the prosecution of their professional careers.

Consequently, the Board of Directors has reconstituted itself with Peter Høstgaard-Jensen as Chairman and Jean-Marc Janailhac as Deputy Chairman.

Following the above, the Board of Directors of Athena Investments A/S consists of:



Mr. Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman

Mr. Jean-Marc Janailhac, Deputy Chairman

Mrs. Michèle Bellon, Member of the Board of Directors





The Board of Directors

Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71

Attachment